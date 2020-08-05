Lackawanna League votes to delay start of most of its fall sports seasons

August 5, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar [email protected]

The Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association voted 24-1 Wednesday to delay the start of most of its fall sports.

Riverside was the only school in favor of starting on time.

The LIAA, also known as the Lackawanna League, also approved a three-tier start to fall sports by a 22-3 vote. Golf and girls tennis will start on time. Cross country, girls volleyball, soccer and field hockey will be delayed one week and start practices on Aug. 24.

Football will have heat acclimation on Sept. 14 with Oct. 2 as the target date to start the season.

The delay to the football season will cause issues with the Wyoming Valley Conference football schedule since several WVC teams play Lackawanna opponents.

The WVC will also be affected in field hockey. The Lackawanna League doesn’t have a field hockey league and five of its schools play in the WVC.

Also on Wednesday:

• The Lancaster-Lebanon League, which is in District 3, voted to push back the start of all fall sports except for golf. The vote was reported to be 19-6 according to Jeff Reinhart of lancasteronline.com.

According to the report, the Lancaster-Lebanon League would start golf on Aug. 17. Fall sports would begin Sept. 4 with the football season starting on Sept. 25 and all other sports starting Sept. 21.

• District 10 announced plans to start its fall seasons on time, but allow schools to decide when they want to participate. District 10 is in the northwest corner of the state.

• The Philadelphia Catholic League moved heat acclimation for football to Aug. 31 with Sept. 18 as the target date to start the season. All other fall sports will start practice on Sept. 14 and begin play on Oct. 2.

Four other league have previously announced a delay in fall sports.

The Mid-Penn Conference, which is also part of District 3, has delayed the start of fall practices to Sept. 4 at the earliest.

The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference, which is in District 11, will start its golf season on Aug. 20 and its girls tennis season on Aug. 24. Field hockey, girls volleyball and soccer will begin their seasons on Sept. 25. Football will start its season on Oct. 2. The EPC consists of schools from the Lehigh Valley and Pocono area.

The WPIAL, which is District 7, will have a seven-game football season beginning Sept. 10. Cross Country, field hockey, girls volleyball and soccer will start their seasons on Sept. 14. Golf and girls tennis will begin Aug. 24. The WPIAL consists of Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas.

The Inter-Academic League, which is made up of private schools in Philadelphia, delayed the start of fall sports to Sept. 14.

Locally, Abington Heights has suspended all fall sports programs. Norristown, which is in District 1, has done the same.

Uniontown, which is in District 7, announced Tuesday it was canceling the football and the boys and girls soccer seasons.