PSU: No fans at football games, other events … for now

August 6, 2020 Times Leader Sports

Penn State is planning on a football season without fans.

In an email sent to season ticket holders Thursday morning, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sand Barbour said that due to Gov. Wolf’s order limiting large group gatherings to 250 people outside and 25 people inside fall sports events would be conducted without spectators.

Season ticket holders were given the option of converting their payments for tickets and parking passes to a tax-deductible donation, rolling that payments over to pay for next seasons tickets or requesting a refund.

Barbour did leave open the possibility of fans returning to games if Wolf relaxes his order.

“Despite the current state orders, we continue to refine our plans to welcome Nittany Lion fans, should conditions and orders be revised to accommodate spectators at events,” Barbour says I the email.

A press conference is scheduled for later Thursday to discuss the decision.

