Wolf recommends no high school sports until 2021, PIAA calls emergency meeting

August 6, 2020 Times Leader Sports, Top Stories

Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday recommended that high school sports not be played until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a press conference dealing with efforts to expand COVID-19 testing, Wolf was asked about the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s recent announcement that fans will not be allowed at high school sporting events this fall.

Wolf answered by saying that not only fans should not be in attendance, but that he recommends that the games themselves are not held.

“The guidance is that we ought to avoid any congregant settings,” Wolf said, answering the final question in a half hour-long press conference. “And that means anything that brings people together will get us, and we have to do anything we can to defeat the virus.

“And any time we get together for any reason, that’s a problem because that makes it easier for the virus to spread. So the guidance from us and recommendation is that we don’t do any sports until Jan. 1.”

PIAA Board of Directors president Frank Majikes, who is also the District 2 chairman, was attending a Zoom meeting of Wyoming Valley Conference athletic directors and left abruptly to set up an emergency meeting. The PIAA meeting will be an executive session, meaning no media or guests can attend.

The PIAA will put out a statement at the end of its meeting.