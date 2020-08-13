Wyoming Valley Conference gets new eight-week football schedule

August 13, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar [email protected]

A revised Wyoming Valley Conference football schedule adds a week, but loses a much-anticipated showdown.

The WVC athletic directors approved a new eight-week football season. Gone, though, is a matchup between neighboring rivals Berwick and Southern Columbia. The two teams haven’t played since 1965.

On a positive note, two defending state champions are back on the docket as Class 3A champ Wyoming Area plays at Class 2A champ Southern Columbia. In a previous seven-week schedule, that game wouldn’t have been played, but Berwick would have faced Southern Columbia.

The WVC athletic directors met via Zoom on Thursday morning to go over the new football schedule — the fourth revision since the COVID-19 pandemic made the original one impractical — and other fall sports.

The WVC voted 13-1 to accept the football schedule, with Holy Redeemer casting the only negative vote. Tunkhannock also voted to approve it, although there was some reluctance because of the loss of its rivalry game with Towanda.

The WVC also struck down a motion to play only within its conference in all sports. The motion failed 13-4. Hanover Area, Nanticoke Area, Tunkhannock and Wilkes-Barre Area voted for the motion.

That’s not to say WVC schools will be able to find many non-conference opponents as many leagues have closed ranks and elected to play league-only foes. The Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association is one of them. The LIAA supplies the WVC with many non-conference opponents in all sports.

Of course, everything depends on the WVC superintendents approving their athletic directors’ votes and the PIAA proceeding with fall sports.

Check back for updates on all fall sports.