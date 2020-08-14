PIAA meets wil Governor Tom Wolf’s staff, releases statement

August 14, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar [email protected]

The PIAA released the following statement on Friday after meeting with members of Governor Tom Wolf’s staff concerning interscholastic sports in the fall.

Wolf said on Aug. 6 he strongly recommends no sports in the fall on either the scholastic or youth sport levels until Jan. 1, 2021. He later said that day it was a recommendation and not an order or mandate.

Here is the PIAA’s response to meeting with Wolf staff members:

Today, PIAA discussed with representatives of the Governor’s office, options for starting fall sports. We discussed many different scenarios including schools’ health and sports’ safety strategies, local liability protection and options for moving ahead with fall sports. The Governor’s staff repeatedly indicated this is a local school decision.

PIAA is concerned that the Governor’s “strong”recommendation last week and comments in yesterday’s press conference were not based upon Pennsylvania sports specific data and the recommendation has been perceived as a mandate by member schools. PIAA is very aware of the negative impact postponement of fall sports will have upon our 350,000 student-athletes and their families.

PIAA Executive Director, Dr. Robert A. Lombardi, stated, “We will continue to be advocates for athletic activities that promote the health, and safety, social, emotional, and mental well-being of student-athletes”. Since March, PIAA has taken a measured approach in a step-by-step basis to assist our membership in developing Return to Competition Guidelines that will assist in providing schools with a framework to develop best practices for a safe return to play. To that end, the PIAA Board of Directors will meet again on Friday, August 21, 2020, to discuss the starting of fall sports.