Langans take top honors in Pauly Friedman run

August 15, 2020 Times Leader Sports
Jerry and Julie Langan won the 12th annual Pauly Friedman 5K recently. Submitted photo

The father-daughter duo of Jerry and Julie Langan took top honors in Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s 12th annual Pauly Friedman Family 5K Walk/Run.

The event was done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 31 ribbons were awarded in a variety of age categories, and 15 gift cards to local restaurants were given to participants through a random draw.

Jerry Langan finished the race in 23 minutes and 55 seconds to take top male honors, while Julie finished in 23:31 to take top female and over honors.

In the walker’s category, Dan McNulty won top male honors with an overall finish of 43:34 and JoAnn Hearts and Lisa Orbitz shared top female honors with an overall finish of 44:56.

“FSA is just so appreciative of all who participated in the family walk/run, sponsored the event, donated to the event or bought shopping spree tickets,” said Gertrude C. McGowan, FSA CEO. “We also want to thank AllOne Charities and Scranton Running for the collaboration.

“The annual Pauly Friedman event not only honors one of our most supportive former board members who passionately supported PA 211 NE/ Help Line, but also raises awareness of this vital service across 17 counties.”

FSA hopes to be able to return to its normal event held on the campus of Misericordia University next year.

Other winners are as follows:

Male Award Winners: Walkers: Silver, Ron Frick, 51:43. Runners: 20 to 29: Gold, Ryan Mason, 28:07; 30 to 39:Gold, Gerard Durling, 29:00;Silver, Daniel Huggett, 35:17; 40 to 49: Gold, Morgan Fogelman, 26:10; 50 to 59: Gold, Peter O’ Donoghue, 26:50; Silver, Tony Orlando, 29:47; Bronze, John Cosgrove, 31:35;70 and up: Gold, Tom O’Neil, 29:07; Silver, Mark Chamberlain, 63:00.

Female Award Winners: Walkers:Silver, Sherry Sax, 46:23;Bronze, Monica Stone 46:53. Runners:15 and under:Gold, Abby McGowan, 24:04; 20 to 29: Gold, Alexandra Cuddy, 30:10; 30 to 39: Gold, Remington Sweeney, 26:16; Silver, Amber Loomis, 32:00; Bronze, Alexa Beretski, 35:51; 40 to 49: Gold, Tami Thomas, 23:48;Silver, Erin O’Neill, 24:27; Bronze, Shelby Yeager, 28:32; 50 to 59: Gold, Michele Mattie, 28:05; Silver, Dawn Pugliese, 31:36; Bronze, MariSue Sack, 34:57; 60 to 69: Gold, Lynn Meizanis, 35:48;Silver, Kathy Chamberlain, 50:46;Bronze, Suzanna Youngblood, 55:42;