Langans take top honors in Pauly Friedman run

August 11, 2020
For the first time since 1886, Penn State will not be playing football in the fall.
Despite pleas from James Franklin and other conference head coaches, Big Ten presidents voted Tuesday to postpone all fall sports because of the coronavirus crisis with the hopes of playing in the spring.
The Big Ten became the first major conference to make the decision, with the Pac-12 following shortly after. Reports indicate that the SEC and ACC are hoping to press on and play in the fall with the Big 12 still on the fence.
“As time progressed … it became abundantly clear there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall,” new Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said. “There’s too much uncertainty at this time in our country. It’s people first — it’s students. And understand they’re not professionals. They’re amateurs.”
The decision also affects men and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball across the Big Ten’s 14 universities.
Franklin made an appearance on ESPN Wednesday morning asking the league to wait to make a decision on a fall season, even intimating that the team could explore playing outside of the Big Ten.
“I have responsibility to parents and players to exhaust every opportunity out there,” Franklin said.
But while that messaging may help with players and recruits, the Lions aren’t likely to take the field again until next semester, at the earliest.
“We support the Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall sports,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “I know this was not an easy decision, or one taken lightly by those involved. However, it was the decision the university presidents, commissioner Kevin Warren and the athletic directors believe was best for the long-term health and safety of our student-athletes.
“I would like to begin by saying I know this announcement is one that will hit our student-athletes, coaches and staff very hard. A piece of our student-athletes’ collegiate experience has been taken from them for reasons beyond their control and for that, I am heartbroken.”
While Nebraska in particular struck a defiant tone on Tuesday — “We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete,” the university said — the Big Ten is likely to quash any attempt at its members to play in the fall.
As to what a potential spring semester football season might look like, there are no specifics available yet.
Prior to the announcement Franklin offered up a suggestion that, “We have the ability to use the domes in the Big Ten. … We could use the domes in Detroit, in Minnesota and Indianapolis and do Big Ten weekends at those venues from a weather perspective.”
But Warren was short on details in an interview with the Big Ten Network, a week after the channel held a special broadcast to unveil a 10-game, conference-only schedule for each team.
Penn State was set to open on Sept. 5 against Northwestern, and the schedule was built to allow for games to be pushed back multiple weeks if needed.
For that reason, Franklin and peers like Nebraska’s Scott Frost, Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh began lobbying on Monday for Big Ten presidents to delay a final decision.
“Why cancel the season now when we don’t have all the answers,” Franklin said. “Why not press pause and learn more information.
“I’m not saying that we should cancel the season at this point. I’m not saying we should definitely play. But the decision doesn’t need to be made right now.”
Now that it has been, the Nittany Lions and the rest of the conference is stuck in an unprecedented limbo. The Big Ten didn’t immediately release any details about what its teams are allowed to do as far as practices and workouts during the upcoming semester.
“Players are asking, ‘What does this mean for our futures?’ And we don’t have answers,” Franklin said.
“I just pray that I didn’t have my last football practice yesterday,” Lions senior defensive tackle Antonio Shelton wrote on Twitter. “That’s all.”
For one thing, the feasibility of a spring semester season remains shaky at best.
If the driving concern for not playing in the fall was player safety, then playing some sort of abbreviated season in the spring — and then coming back for another season a few months later — doesn’t seem to promote well-being of the players.
Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was blunt in his assessment of attempting to play in the spring semester.
“No chance,” Meyer said on BTN. “You can’t ask student-athletes to play two seasons in one calendar year.”
It’s a sentiment that has been shared by others in the Big Ten since the pandemic first shut sports down in March.
Because of the potential of disrupting two seasons of football, Barbour called a spring season “a last resort” when asked about the possibility in July.
For Franklin, the news was especially disappointing, as he was set to field his most talented roster top-to-bottom since taking over the sanction-saddled program in 2014.
But last week, he lost his top pro prospect in linebacker Micah Parsons, who opted out of playing for health-related concerns and to focus on training for next year’s NFL draft.
Other upperclassmen will be forced to make similar decisions over the coming weeks and months, particularly if they had already planned to graduate in December and either turn pro or move on from football in the spring.
Most Penn State players were silent on Tuesday as they grappled with the news.
Starting quarterback Sean Clifford, who was heading into his redshirt junior season, sought to strike a positive note.
“Praying that everyone is staying safe during this time,” Clifford wrote on social media. “I know that when I get to play football again, whenever that may be, myself and my teammates around me WILL be ready.”