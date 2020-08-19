Hart shines again, shuts out Canadiens for second straight game

A week later, the future of Big Ten football remains cloudy. Actually, the recent past hasn’t cleared up yet, either.

While the conference continues preliminary discussions on how it might hold some semblance of a football season during the spring semester, plenty of questions remain about the decision last Tuesday to postpone all fall sports.

Athletic director Sandy Barbour was pressed repeatedly during a video call with reporters on Monday on whether Penn State voted to postpone or not.

The answer isn’t likely to satisfy players who have signed a petition to reverse the decision, nor their parents, who have banded together to send frustrated letters to school presidents and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.

“I was not in the room or on the (video call),” Barbour said. “It’s unclear to me whether there was ever a vote or not. But it is clear to me that Penn State and (university president) Eric Barron, both on our campus and then as he took his thoughts into the Big Ten and into the various conversations, that they had explored every option to play.”

The choice to not play football in the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic was made by the Big Ten’s 14 presidents and chancellors. But the conference has offered little to no transparency on how it was made.

Barbour was asked twice more for clarification on Penn State’s role in the decision.

“I will make myself much clearer on the statement,” Barbour said. “It is unclear to me whether or not there was a vote. Nobody has ever told me there was, so I just don’t know whether there actually was a vote by the chancellors and presidents.”

Regardless, the whole thing came less than a week after the conference held a TV special to announce its modified 10-game football schedule that was supposed to start on Sept. 5.

That part in particular has been called into questions by parents of players across the Big Ten, with groups from Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa and Nebraska drafting separate letters seeking answers from Warren and their respective school leaders.

Penn State’s letter was sent out over the weekend and signed by 82 parents.

“We want to know what changed in six days and why was this decision rushed before the Big Ten Conference and the NCAA could answer some of the most basic questions regarding the futures of these student-athletes,” the letter said.

An online petition to play in the fall, spearheaded by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, has also made the rounds in recent days as Big Ten players urged a last-minute reversal for the fall.

No one is holding their breath.

“The presidents and chancellors made their decision based on science, based on the information from medical experts and based on concerns and uncertainty in a number of different categories. I don’t see that changing,” Barbour said. “But I also appreciate the passion of our parents and our student-athletes, and I appreciate where both their hearts and their heads are.”

In the hours before the Big Ten’s announcement, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin made a public plea to delay a final decision on a fall season.

Franklin said he wasn’t necessarily against postponing the season, but he argued the conference hadn’t done enough planning on what would happen if it went that route.

That much is clear. Barbour’s peers such as Ohio State’s Gene Smith and Wisconsin’s Barry Alvarez said last week there had been little to no discussion on how a spring season would work.

Still, a delay would have been unlikely to change the ultimate outcome. Barbour said that the questions about the long-term health effects of COVID-19 couldn’t be answered that quickly.

“The nature of that uncertainty was not something that was going to change in two or three weeks or a month,” Barbour said. “Otherwise, I think they would have held out. They felt it was important to make the decision and to start working on what is the next viable opportunity.”

Among the health-related concerns is the appearance of myocarditis, an inflammatory heart condition, in a handful of Big Ten athletes who have recovered from COVID-19. Barbour said no Penn State players have been diagnosed with the serious ailment, which has most notably shut down Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez for the season.

Whether those issues will have any more clarity by the start of 2021 is anyone’s guess. But the Big Ten will have to now put together a plan to play in the early part of the year in hopes of recouping some of the millions in lost revenue from not playing in the fall.

Barbour, who had previously called a spring season “a last resort,” is throwing her support behind it now.

“I absolutely see it being viable,” Barbour said. “Obviously it’s going to depend on where the virus is at the time. All of our sports are going to depend on that. But to be honest with you, being who we are as athletic directors, we turned our attention to it pretty quickly.”

There are no details yet, though Purdue coach Jeff Brohm came up with his own proposal last week that involved shortened seasons for the spring and fall semesters in 2021 and limited practices throughout the year.

“We are far down the road on concepts,” Barbour said. “Obviously there’s a lot to be done in terms of dotting I’s and crossing T’s, but we’ve put something together that I think is very compelling, and our student-athletes and our fans and our communities will be pretty interested in.”

More on the plan, she said, could be forthcoming in the next week or two.

One way or another, the goal is find a way for football to return.

“Let me be clear: Dr. Barron wants to play,” Barbour said. “He knows how important it is to our student-athletes, he knows how important it is to this department and of course how important it is to our community and our alumni.

“I want to play, our board wants to play and you’re fully aware that our coaches and student-athletes and their families want to play. But it’s never been to play at all costs or under any circumstances.”