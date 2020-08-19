🔊 Listen to this

It’s hard to find anyone more excited to be at New York Giants training camp than defensive line coach Sean Spencer. Whether it’s racing his players to the quarterback in the middle of drills or hollering his enthusiasm while they bang away on teammates, Spencer gives every rep of every practice his all.

“When I leave the practice field, I have to be completely sweaty or I didn’t do a good job,” said the former Penn State defensive line coach, who joined the staff of new Giants coach Joe Judge in the winter after six seasons with the Nittany Lions.

That kind of energy does come with some perils. Second-year defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said on Tuesday that there are times when Spencer is so worked up that he becomes almost unintelligible.

“Sometimes I don’t know what he’s saying,” Lawrence said, imitating Spencer’s instructions as something of a cross between a yapping sea lion and Charlie Brown’s teacher. “We had a little language barrier at first, but it’s all good. I enjoy him a lot.”

Spencer’s excitability shouldn’t come as a surprise to the players. During his career at Penn State he was known as “Coach Chaos” and coach James Franklin once described him as “a psychopath in a positive way.”

Still, after the team’s first practice on the field last week, Spencer felt the need to brace the players that things are only going to get crazier and crazier.

“I told them that wasn’t a one-time thing and that it’s going to be like that every day,” Spencer said. “I wanted them to understand this is not something I’m just going to do on occasion, this is how they are going to get coached. That’s kind of all I was letting them know, that it wasn’t going to be a day off. I want them to match my energy every day.”

Even if they can’t quite understand every word he says.

— Newsday

Lawrence eyes endurance

(AP) — As for Lawrence, the defensive tackle has the simplest of goals for his second season with the New York Giants.

The second of three Giants first-round draft picks in 2019 wants to be noticed in the fourth quarter.

Lawrence had a good rookie season by most standards. He was voted to the Pro Football Writers All-Rookie team after starting all 16 games and finishing with 38 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, a forced fumble and nine quarterback hits playing for a 4-12 team.

Talking to the media Tuesday for the first time since reporting to training camp, Lawrence didn’t sound satisfied when he talked about last year. His first focus was on his own conditioning.

The athletic Lawrence came into the league at 342 pounds. He is lighter this year after hiring a personnel trainer, a chef, and learning portion control in the offseason.

“I’m just really doing that for myself, for my team,” he said. “You know, they needed me in the fourth quarter. I need to have a little more wind and feel better going into the fourth quarter or overtime.”

Lawrence would not say what he weighs or his body fat index. It’s all about feeling better, and he does.

The conditioning wasn’t all Lawrence worked on. He looked at every part of his game, from run defense to pass rush.

“I educated myself more on my position,” the former Clemson star said. “That’s what the biggest thing is. I learned from the best, teaching me not just to focus on what to focus on, watch your whole game. Critique yourself, be a hard coach for yourself. Find ways to get better and that’s all I can do.”

Spencer chuckles when asked about Lawrence. He knew Lawrence was big, but he didn’t realize how big or his athleticism until the first time they met.

“What his ceiling is, I don’t know,” Spencer said. “We are going to prepare him for the season and I’m going to push him to the brink and try to get the best out of him.”

Lawrence should benefit playing with the same three-man front this season. Dalvin Tomlinson and Leonard Williams are back.

Lawrence said he is buying into the new defense being run by Pat Graham and trying not to repeat mistakes.

“You have to find the positive in all things and find the light in all things,” Lawrence said. “Clearly, no one likes that, but you have to find a way to be better and that’s the focus this year.”