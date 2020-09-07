Steelers sign Heyward to 5-year contract

PITTSBURGH — Cam Heyward knew his father, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, bounced around the NFL during a decade-plus career as a running back that saw him suit up for five different teams.
As much as Heyward admires his dad, he wasn’t eager to follow him down that particular path.
Now, he doesn’t have to. Not after the All-Pro defensive tackle signed a five-year contract with the Steelers that runs through 2024, when Heyward will be 35.
The deal eliminates some unwanted uncertainty for Heyward, who admitted he was ready for a “farewell” tour this season as he prepared to enter the final season of the current deal he signed in 2015. As late as Saturday afternoon, Heyward felt pessimistic something could be worked out.
A meeting with Steelers president Art Rooney II early Sunday helped talks regain momentum. By Monday morning, the 31-year-old had a pen in his hand knowing he will likely be a Steeler for the duration of his career.
Retaining Heyward gives one of the NFL’s best defenses a sense of stability going forward. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree — who is playing on a one-year franchise tag this season — joked recently he turned down a two-year, $200 million deal so Heyward could get paid. Heyward hopes it’s just the first of several moves by the team to lock up other high-profile players who helped the team lead the NFL in sacks and turnovers in 2019.
Packers place LB Martin, CB Ento on IR, sign CB Nickerson
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have placed rookie linebacker Kamal Martin and cornerback Kabion Ento on injured reserve and have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson.
Martin and Ento will be eligible to return after missing at least three games.
The Packers didn’t specify the injuries for Martin and Ento, though ESPN has reported that Martin has a torn meniscus in his left knee.
Martin, a fifth-round draft pick from Minnesota, had been competing for a potential starting spot at inside linebacker. Martin’s injury means that the native of Burnsville, Minnesota, won’t get to make his NFL debut in his home state when the Packers face the Vikings on Sunday.
Ento, a 2019 undrafted free agent from Colorado, spent all of last season on the Packers’ practice squad.
Nickerson played four games and made one start with Jacksonville last year and spent the rest of the season on the Jaguars’ and Seattle Seahawks’ practice squads. He played 16 games and made two starts in 2018 for the New York Jets, who drafted him in the sixth round from Tulane earlier that year.
Jets re-sign 4 to active roster
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have re-signed offensive lineman Josh Andrews, tight end Daniel Brown, safety Matthias Farley and cornerback Nate Hairston to the active roster after cutting them over the weekend.
The team also announced Monday it has placed offensive lineman Cameron Clark, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga and wide receivers Jeff Smith and Vyncint Smith on injured reserve. As part of the NFL’s new rules this season to help manage rosters during the coronavirus pandemic, players placed on IR can return after three weeks if healthy.
The Jets’ active roster stood at 52 players as of early Monday night, leaving them with one open spot.
Andrews was a surprise cut by the Jets on Saturday because of his ability to play multiple positions on the offensive line, including center.
Brown and Farley have been mostly backups with key roles on special teams. Hairston started six games last season at cornerback.
Clark (knee) and Zuniga (quadriceps) were two of the Jets’ draft picks in April. Clark, a fourth-rounder, dealt with a shoulder issue early in camp before returning to practice and then injuring a knee. Zuniga, a third-rounder, sat out most of camp with a quadriceps injury.
Panthers place receiver Kirkwood on IR
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have placed wide receiver Keith Kirkwood on the reserve/injured list with a broken collarbone.
Under the new league rules, Kirkwood can return to the 53-man roster after three weeks.
Kirkwood played eight games with the Saints in 2018 and had 13 catches for 209 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He did not catch a pass last season in the NFL, but was expected to battle for Carolina’s No. 4 receiver spot behind D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Robby Anderson.
The Panthers re-signed Colin Thompson to the active roster, giving them three tight ends. Thompson was among the players cut by Carolina on Saturday.
Thompson gives the Panthers some insurance policy at tight end with starter Ian Thomas dealing with a toe injury, although coach Matt Rhule said he expected him to play in Carolina’s home opener Sunday against the Raiders.
Thompson played under Rhule at Temple and has spent time with the Giants and Bears.
Jaguars’ Armstead ‘out a while’ after return to COVID list
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead is expected to miss significant time after landing on the COVID-19 list for the second time in five weeks.
Coach Doug Marrone says Armstead will be sidelined “a while.”
“I can’t put a real timetable on it, but he’ll be out for a while,” Marrone said Monday.
Jacksonville met with free agent running back Devonta Freeman over the weekend, but the former Atlanta Falcons starter left without a contract.
The Jaguars are looking to add to a position group that features second-year pro Devine Ozigbo and undrafted rookie James Robinson, two guys with a combined nine NFL carries. They also have veteran third-down back Chris Thompson.
“We brought Devonta in, we had good talks with him and we’ll see where it goes,” Marrone said. “But make no mistake about it, the three guys we have are the three top guys in camp and I’m excited to get these guys out there and watch them go.”