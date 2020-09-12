H.S. Football: WBA edges Wyoming Valley West on field goal with 9.4 seconds left

September 11, 2020 John Erzar Sports

Late field goal propels Wolfpack to win

Wilkes-Barre Area quarterback Kam Taylor run past Wyoming Valley West defenders on his way to a 35-yard touchdown run during the second quarter Friday night. Fred Adams | for Times Leader

<p>Wilkes-Barre Area fans watch the season-opening game Friday night at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium from a backyard deck overlooking the field.</p> <p>Fred Adams | for Times Leader</p>

<p>Wilkes-Barre Area wide receiver Maleek Robinson leads the Wolfpack onto the field Friday night for the season-opening game against Wyoming Valley West.</p> <p>Fred Adams | for Times Leader</p>

<p>Wilkes-Barre Area defensive back Abu Samake intercepts a pass intended for Wyoming Valley West receiver Conner Olisewski in the first quarter Friday night.</p> <p>Fred Adams | for Times Leader</p>

<p>Wilkes-Barre Area’s Elijah Jordan picks up yardage against Wyoming Valley West on Friday night.</p> <p>Fred Adams | for Times Leader</p>

<p>Wyoming Valley West quarterback Donte Rhodes scampers 19-yard for a touchdown in the second quarter Friday night.</p> <p>Fred Adams | for Times Leader</p>

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Area senior Michael Deutsch-Jones played a soccer game Friday afternoon. He’ll play another Saturday morning.

In between, he had time to help the school’s football team win its season opener Friday night.

Deutsch-Jones kicked a 27-yard field goal with 9.4 seconds left as the Wolfpack edged Wyoming Valley West 9-8 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game.

The kick completed a 17-play drive where the Wolfpack moved 53 yards in just over five minutes, converting two third-down plays and a fourth-and-1 play where quarterback Kam Taylor bounced off two tackle attempt for a 5-yard gain.

As the drive progressed, Deutsch-Jones remained calm. When he lined up for the kick, his mind remained clear.

“Nothing. I just go blank” said Deutsch-Jones, who will be back at Wilkes-Barre Memorial on Saturday morning for a soccer game against Wyoming Area. “I kicked it, I looked up and it was in and I was like ‘Nice.’”

While it was a nice ending, the process of getting there wasn’t exactly appealing. Aside from Taylor, who rushed for a game-high 124 yards, the Wolfpack was sluggish on offense for the most part. They also lost two fumbles and fumbled a snap on a two-point conversion attempt.

“Give Valley West all the credit in the world,” WBA coach Ciro Cinti said. “For having not a lot of time to practice, the kids played hard. They didn’t cramp, we cramped. We turned the ball over. We did everything wrong but win the game. I’ll take an ugly win anytime than a loss, but we’re a long way from being a good team.”

Valley West lost practice time when the school shut down sports briefly in order for the school board to hold a vote to hold them amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spartans didn’t have enough practices to have a scrimmage last weekend.

Coach Jack Baranski didn’t use that as an excuse, but the absence of two key pieces — running back Darius Redguard and 2019 leading tackler Jonathan Stochla — didn’t help matters.

“We were down a couple running backs,” Baranski said. “We have a couple capable kids. We’re looking forward to Darius Redguard returning next week as our featured back. I know he’s raring to go.”

Like WBA, Valley West received most of its offensive output from quarterback Donte Rhodes. Rhodes ran for 111 yards on 18 carries while the rest of the ball carriers had 9 yards on 10 rushes.

Rhodes got the Spartans on the board at 11:53 of the second quarter, scoring on a 19-yard run two plays after linebacker Jarrett Kasarda recovered a WBA fumble. WBA jumped offside on the extra-point try, so Valley West went for two points and Rhodes ran it in for an 8-0 lead.

WBA needed just three plays to answer the score as Taylor ran inside then dashed to the right for a 35-yard TD. A botched snap on the two-point conversion led to a fumble, keeping Valley West ahead 8-6.

The game’s two touchdowns were a little more than a minute apart, but the offensive fireworks fizzled out. Neither team entered the red zone until the Wolfpack’s final possession of the game that resulted in Deutsch-Jones’ winning kick.

The teams will play again at Valley West in the regular-season finale Oct. 30. However, Friday’s game will count toward the divisional standings. The second meeting will count only toward the District 2 power rankings.

Wilkes-Barre Area 9, Wyo. Valley West 8

Wyo. Valley West`0`8`0`0 — 8

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`6`0`3 — 9

Second quarter

WVW — Donte Rhodes 19 run (Rhodes run), 11:53

WBA — Kam Taylor 35 run (run failed), 10:42

Fourth quarter

WBA — Michael Deutsch-Jones 27 FG, 0:09

Team statistics`WVW`WBA

First downs`7`13

Rushes-yards`29-118`38-210

Passing yards`81`41

Total yards`199`251

Passing`8-13-1`8-24-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-2`1-4

Punts-avg.`4-29.5`4-35.8

Fumbles-lost`1-0`4-2

Penalties-yards`7-41`6-54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WVW, Rhodes 18-111, Isaiah Cobb 2-1, Sadiq Burke 2-8, team 2-(minus-2). WBA, Noah Taylor 7-13, K.Taylor 17-124, Elijah Jordan 2-19, Javan McCleary 3-20, Javier Gonzalez 9-34.

PASSING — WVW, Rhodes 8-13-1-81. WBA, K.Taylor 8-20-0-41, team 0-4-0-0. WBA, Jordan 4-11, Abu Samake 2-12, Maleek Robinson 2-18.

RECEIVING — WVW, Tyler Weidman 3-54, Connor Olisewski 1-9, Burke 2-0, Ryan Meyers 2-18.

INTERCEPTIONS — WBA, Samake 1-3.

MISSED FGs — none.