Northwest opens with a victory

September 13, 2020 Times Leader Sports
BLOOMSBURG — Northwest Area kicked off the 2020 football season with a decisive 36-6 victory over the Columbia-Montour Vocational Technical School on Saturday afternoon.

The Rangers ran off 30 unanswered points to start the year, and looked to be on their way to a shutout before Vo-Tech’s Jake Shotwell ran in a score from nine yards out with less than a minute to play.

George May led the way for Northwest, rushing 13 times for 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 72-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Ryan Wassel didn’t throw much, only completing three passes for 54 yards, but he did kick off the scoring for Northwest with a touchdown run in the second quarter after both teams were held scoreless in the first.

Additional Ranger touchdowns were scored via a 59-yard run from Carter Hontz and a 74-yarder from Derek Dietz.

The Rams’ offense came primarily from Shotwell, who carried the ball 30 times for 116 yards and Vo-Tech’s only score.

Northwest will be back in action on Friday against Montgomery Area. Montgomery is coming off of a 45-13 thumping of Bucktail Area.

Northwest 36, CMVT 6

Northwest`0`15`8`13 —36

CMVT`0`0`0`6 —6

Second quarter

NW — Ryan Wassel 1 run (Wassel run), 1:17

NW — Carter Hontz 59 run (Foley kick), 1:06

Third quarter

NW — George May 8 run (Landon Hufford pass from Wassel), 4:04

Fourth quarter

NW — May 72 run (Foley kick), 0:59

CMVT — Jake Shotwell 9 run (pass failed), 0:32

NW — Derek Dietz 74 run (pass failed), 0:20

Team statistics`NW`CMVT

First downs`15`10

Rushes-yards`32-360`47-116

Passing yards`78`36

Total yards`438`152

Passing`5-10-1`4-8-1

Fumbles-lost`4-3`3-1

Penalties-yards`5-40`6-56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — NW, May 13-178, Wassel 4-30, Dietz 3-80, Hontz 3-62, Hufford 3-16, Dom Granahan 2-0, Jake Bobersky 1-6, Andrew Bonczewski 1-4, Hunter Gmiter 1-2, TEAM 1-(minus-18); CMVT, Shotwell 30-116, Kaleb Sitler 8-1, Seth Shoemaker 7-9, Lucas Meadows 1-(minus-9), TEAM 1-(minus-1).

PASSING — NW, Wassel 3-4-0-54, Hontz 1-4-1-14, Bonczewski 1-2-0-10; CMVT, Sitler 4-7-0-36, Shane Tomlinson 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING — NW, Chase Biller 2-21, Bonczewski 1-30, Hufford 1-17, George Garcia 1-10; CMVT, Tomlinson 3-37, Shotwell 1-(minus-1).

INTERCEPTIONS — NW, 1; CMVT, 1.

MISSED FGs — None