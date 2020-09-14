As Big Ten mulls return, contact tracing remains key for colleges

Two defending state champions competing in the same division is a rarity for any high school league in any sport.

For Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey, however, multiple state contenders and athletes bound for NCAA Division I scholarships have long been the established norm.

In the most uncommon of seasons – the talent level appears to be in place to continue those trends.

Wyoming Valley West, in Class 2A, and Wyoming Seminary, in Class A, are the defending Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state champions. Wyoming Seminary is a two-time defending champion and has been to the last three finals.

Although it ultimately was champion of all the mid-sized schools in the state, Wyoming Valley West actually finished third in WVC Division 1 during the regular season behind two small schools. Fast-rising Wyoming Area followed up its first-ever state playoff win in 2018 by making its first state semifinal appearance in 2019.

The state titles were not the first at Wyoming Seminary or Wyoming Valley West.

Half of the 12 WVC Division 1 members have state titles in their history. Wyoming Seminary, Crestwood, Wyoming Valley West and Lake-Lehman have won multiple state titles. Delaware Valley and Lackawanna Trail were state champions prior to joining the conference.

Even within that group, Wyoming Seminary has stood out with three straight unbeaten, championship seasons in Division 1.

“We are fortunate to have a good mix of seasoned and new players,” said Wyoming Seminary’s Karen Klassner, who recorded her 700th career coaching victory late last season on the way to her eighth state championship. “We are also blessed to have a goalie (Mia Magnotta) that has played in three state championship games.

“Our league is going to be strong and we are going to have a target on our backs. Our players are very aware that they have some big shoes to fill and are ready for another year and the challenge that awaits them.”

Wyoming Valley West was also part of two WVC teams winning state titles when it was joined by Crestwood in 2003.

“I think we’re in a different situation this year due to the pandemic,” Wyoming Valley West coach Linda Fithian said being a defending state champion with a veteran team. “We’re all just very blessed to be out there playing at this point.

“It would be different if this was a ‘regular’ season. Because things are a bit different this year, the girls are just excited about being out there and able to play.”

The best teams in the state naturally include the best players in the state. Magnotta is among seven players returning in the conference after earning first-team, all-state honors last season. There are also six players back who were named to the second team and another who received honorable mention.

Cameryn Forgash and Jillian Bonczewski from Wyoming Valley West made the first team in Class 2A. Wyoming Seminary’s Magnotta and Anna Mozeleski, along with Wyoming Area’s Kayla Kiwak and Mackenzie Switzer and Lake-Lehman’s Ava Radel are returning first-teamers in Class A.

Wyoming Valley West’s Olivia Gayoski, Wyoming Seminary’s Ella Barbacci and Emma Watchilla, Wyoming Area’s Megan Beppler and Toni Menichello and Holy Redeemer’s Addison Bielski are the second-teamers returning.

Holy Redeemer’s Lauren Kane received honorable mention.

Barring additional interruptions for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic – Abington Heights has cautiously chosen to sit out the season while Holy Redeemer has been forced into a delay by a positive case of an individual who had been in the school building – Division 1 seems ready to retain its lofty status in the sport.

There are however many differences, big and small, about the season ahead.

High school field hockey is making the switch from 30-minute halves to 15-minute quarters. Along with the additional period breaks, coaches lose their ability to call timeouts. In the past, each team was allowed two timeouts.

As is usually the case for a new two-year cycle, the WVC has again undergone realignment ,with teams moving up and down between Divisions 1 and 2.

Changes are more drastic this season with Northwest’s decision to leave the conference after winning consecutive Division 2 titles. The Rangers will still be part of the District 2 Class A race.

The 12 Division 1 teams will play each other once each for an 11-game schedule. The six remaining teams in Division 2, which would have included Abington Heights, will play home-and-home games against each other for a 10-game schedule.

District 2 will now be part of a subregional with District 4 teams in Class 2A. The two District 4 teams – Selinsgrove and Shikellamy – will join the seven District 2 teams in trying to qualify for the same tournament.

After a summer in which the very presence of fall sports, particularly those that involve physical contact, was in question and the source of much debate, state playoffs remain an uncertainty.

The PIAA has passed its usual 16-team brackets for state Class 3A, 2A and A tournaments. In that scenario, District 2 gets two state qualifiers in Class A and the District 2-4 Subregional gets two in Class 2A. The district gets just one spot in Class 3A.

The state organization has also prepared modified brackets that would reduce the size and length state tournaments to district and subregional champions, in case that is needed, and has acknowledged the point that the existence of state championships this fall is not a certainty. The completion of winter sports state championships and the entire spring season were wiped out because of COVID-19 concerns.

The season was scheduled to open Friday with a single Division 2 game: Berwick at Pittston Area.

Some teams also have non-league games this weekend and Division 1 opens with five Monday games. It would have been a full schedule, but Holy Redeemer will not be ready to play at Wyoming Area.

WYOMING VALLEY CONFERENCE FIELD HOCKEY CAPSULES

DIVISION 1

CRESTWOOD

Coach: Patsy Moratori

PIAA Class: 2A

2019 records: 6-7, eighth place in WVC Division 1; 8-12 overall

2019 postseason: Defeated Wallenpaupack, 5-0, in District 2-2A semifinals; lost to Wyoming Valley West, 2-0, in district final.

Key players returning: Sr. F Emily Davidson; Sr. F Alex Lipinski; So. M Emma Guydish; Jr. F/M Emma George; Sr. M Taylor Yeager; Jr. M Aubrey Colo; Sr. B Mallory Moratori; Jr. B Krista Papura; Sr. B Tori Harper; So. G Isabella Caporuscio.

Noteworthy: The highly experienced lineup creates the opportunity for a bounce-back season at Crestwood. The team lost 15 WVC games during two straight losing seasons in the conference, more losses than the previous 11 seasons combined by one of the conference’s most storied programs.

DALLAS

Coach: Maura Waskevich

PIAA Class: 2A

2019 records: 2-10-1, 11th in WVC Division 1; 2-13-1 overall

2019 postseason: Lost to Wyoming Valley West, 4-0, in District 2-2A semifinals

Key players returning: Sr. G Amanda Puza, Sr. F Alondra Church; Sr. M Hope Frantz; Sr. D Lexi Strobel; Sr. M Paige Tamangini; Sr. D Grace Letwinsky; Sr. D Hanna Oldt; Jr. M Kalie Rizzo; Jr. M Nadia Evanosky; So. F Jordan Bond; So. D Megan Bryk; So. D Erin Oldt.

Noteworthy: Waskevich has an experienced group with which to work for the former Holy Redeemer coach’s second season leading Dallas. She has added Megan Pitts to her coaching staff.

DELAWARE VALLEY

Coach: Marielle Cavallaro

PIAA Class: 3A

2019 records: 2-12, tied for 12th in WVC Division 1; 6-12 overall

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

Key players returning: Sr. M Kristen Henry; Jr. F Shannon Croll; Jr. M Gabbi Courtright; Jr. B Mackenzie Olsommer; Jr. G Jo Llaurado; Sr. F Emily Festa; Sr. B Olivia Grady.

Noteworthy: Delaware Valley was the only team to miss the Class 3A playoffs in 2019, which was Cavallaro’s first season in coaching after completing her career at Division I St. Francis University the year before. In preparation for her second season, Cavallaro is working with an expanded coaching staff.

HAZLETON AREA

Coach: Mary Kelly

PIAA Class: 3A

2019 records: 6-5-2, seventh in WVC Division 1; 9-9-2 overall

2019 postseason: Defeated Honesdale, 3-1, in District 2-3A semifinals; Lost to Wilkes-Barre Area, 2-1, in final

Key players returning: Sr. F Gabrielle Cavenas; Sr. D Angelina Filler; Sr. D Riley Hudock; Sr. F Haylee Petroski; Sr. M Jenna Wetterau; Jr. G Elaina Ashman; Jr. M Amelia Bredbenner; Jr. M Mia Drmock; Jr. M Jillian Kringe.

Noteworthy: Cavenas is committed to Division I Bryant University. She helped Hazleton Area triple its win total from 2018 to 2019.

HOLY REDEEMER

Coaches: Hannah Beach and Kelsey Drozda.

PIAA Class: A

2019 records: 9-4, fourth in WVC Division 1; 10-9 overall

2019 postseason: Lost to Lake-Lehman, 4-1, in the District 2-A quarterfinals

Key players returning: Sr. F Alexandra Fumanti; Sr. F Addison Bielski; Sr. F Ava Fino; Jr. M Lauren Kane; Sr. D Kelci Kuren; Jr. D Elizabeth Mendryzecki; Sr. M Hannah Kern; Sr. D Abby Varzaly.

Noteworthy: Holy Redeemer will have some catching up to do with the team among the school activities that are shut down for COVID-19 precautions. It remains to be seen whether conditions will allow for making up all the games in a hectic schedule, but, at minimum, the team will have to adjust to lost practice at a key time. … Bielski, an honorable mention Times Leader all-star last season, is committed to play in Division I at Temple University. … Abigail Stucker, a Holy Redeemer graduate who played four years at Pace University, has been added to the staff as an assistant coach.

HONESDALE

Coach: Becca Maciejewski

PIAA Class: 3A

2019 records: 4-7-2, ninth in WVC Division 1; 7-8-2 overall

2019 postseason: Lost to Hazleton Area, 3-1, in District 2-3A semifinal.

Key players returning: Nicole Miszler, Sarah Meyer, Grace Maxson, Brynn McGinnis, Katie Grund, Gina Dell’Aquila, Katy Corcoran, Leah Krol, Rowan Murray.

Noteworthy: Honesdale voluntarily plays up in Class 3A where there is a smaller pool of teams pursuing the District 2 title.

LACKAWANNA TRAIL

Coach: Gary Wilmet

PIAA Class: A

2019 records: 13-2, second in WVC Division 2; 15-6 overall

2019 postseason: Lost to Northwest, 3-1, in a playoff to determine the division title. Defeated Northwest, 2-1, in the District 2-A quarterfinals; Lost to Wyoming Seminary, 7-1, in the district semifinals.

Key players returning: Sr. F Belle Coleman; Sr. D Morgan Faist; Sr. M Olivia Rosengrant; Sr. F Liz Litwin; Sr. F Cat Litwin; Jr. G Lilly Rejrat; Jr. M Abby Fahey; Jr. CB Dariane Jones; Jr. M Maggie Martin; Jr. F Jordan Spencer.

Noteworthy: Wilmet is in his fourth season as head coach and four of his five seniors are in position to letter for a fourth year after also playing two seasons of junior high for him. Coleman received honorable mention on the Times Leader all-star team. After going 13-4-2 in two seasons in Division 2, Lackawanna Trail returns to Division 1 where it was 4-10 in 2017.

LAKE-LEHMAN

Coach: Jean Lipski

PIAA Class: A

2019 records: 8-3-2, fifth in WVC Division 1; 14-4-2 overall

2019 postseason: Defeated Holy Redeemer, 4-1, in District 2-A quarterfinals; Lost to Wyoming Area, 2-1, in district semifinals.

Key players returning: Sr. F Ava Radel; Sr. D Madelyn Stuart; Jr. M Madison Lasinski; So. M Rachel Galasso; So. F T Ciaccia; Jr. F Grace O’Donnell.

Noteworthy: Radel, a second-team Times Leader all-star last season, has committed to play at Virginia Commonwealth. … Lake-Lehman made four straight state appearances from 2014 through 2017 before falling just short the last two seasons.

WILKES-BARRE AREA

Coach: Colleen Wood

PIAA Class: 3A

2019 records: 8-4-1, sixth in WVC Division 1; 11-5-1

2019 postseason: Defeated Abington Heights, 3-1, in District 2-3A semifinal; defeated Hazleton Area, 2-1, in district final; Lost to Perkiomen Valley, 3-1, in first round of state 3A tournament.

Key players returning: Sr. M Candladia Washinski; Sr. M/F Hannah Chocallo; Sr. M Kaia Stets; Jr. D Julia Warren; Jr. F Lindsey Rushkowski.

Noteworthy: Wilkes-Barre Area won a district title in the program’s first season following its creation from the merger of the Coughlin, GAR and Meyers programs. … Washinski, Chocallo and Stets are the only returning starters.

WYOMING AREA

Coach: Erin McGinley

PIAA Class: A

2019 records: 11-1-1, second in WVC Division 1; 20-3-1 overall

2019 postseason: Defeated Nanticoke, 9-0, in District 2-A quarterfinals; defeated Lake-Lehman in district semifinals; lost to Wyoming Seminary, 2-0, in district final. Defeated Lewisburg, 3-0, in first round of state A tournament; defeated Boiling Springs, 1-0, in state quarterfinals; lost to Oley Valley, 2-0, in state semifinals.

Key players returning: Sr. CF Kayla Kiwak; Jr. DM Mackenzie Switzer; Jr. F Tony Minichello; Jr. CB Megan Beppler; So. M Bianca Pizano; So. LB Morgan Janeski; So. M/F Alexis Moore.

Noteworthy: The trip to the state semifinals was the deepest in school history. Wyoming Area’s only three losses last season were to the state finalists – two to Wyoming Seminary and one to Oley Valley. Minichello was a first-team Times Leader all-star last season when Kiwak made the second team and Switzer received honorable mention. A large freshman class puts Wyoming Area in position to play a junior varsity schedule for the first time in McGinley’s four years there.

WYOMING SEMINARY

Coach: Karen Klassner

PIAA Class: A

2019 records: 13-0, first in WVC Division 1; 23-2 overall

2019 postseason: Defeated Berwick, 13-0, in District 2-A quarterfinals; defeated Lackawanna Trail, 7-1, in district semifinals; defeated Wyoming Area, 2-0, in district final; defeated Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt, 5-0, in state Class A first round; defeated Newport, 3-2, in overtime in state quarterfinals; defeated Greenwood, 4-2, in state semifinals; defeated Oley Valley, 1-0, in state championship game.

Key players returning: Jr. B Maggie Barilla; Sr. F Ava Bufalino; Sr. G Mia Magnotta; Sr. B Quinn Medico; Sr. M Grace Parsons; So. F Emma Watchilla; Jr. M Anna Mozeleski; So. M Maddie Olshemski; So. M Ella Barbacci.

Noteworthy: Parsons, who scored the game-winning goal in the state final, and Magnotta were first-team Times Leader all-stars last season while Barbacci and Watchilla made the second team. Parsons (Virginia) and Magnotta (Iowa) are also among the team’s three players with early NCAA Division I commitments. Medico is headed to LaSalle. Wyoming Seminary enters the season on a 13-game winning streak and 41-game unbeaten streak within the WVC.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST

Coach: Linda Fithian

PIAA Class: 2A

2019 records: 11-2, third in WVC Division 1; 17-3-1 overall

2019 postseason: Defeated Dallas, 4-0, in the District 2-2A semifinals; defeated Crestwood, 2-0, in district final; defeated Bishop Shanahan, 1-0, in state 2A first round; defeated Northern York, 2-1, in state quarterfinals; defeated Villa Maria, 3-1, in state semifinals; defeated Palmyra, 2-1, in state championship game.

Key players returning: Sr. F Cameryn Forgash; Sr. M Jillian Bonczewski; Sr. D Olivia Gayoski; Jr. F Paige Williams; Jr. M Emma Bealla; So. G Ariana Rysz; So. D Bekah Brody; So. F Georgia Tsioles; So. M Marissa Mooney.

Noteworthy: Forgash (Ohio State) and Bonczewski (Michigan State) are committed to Big Ten colleges. … Forgash and Gayoski were first-team Times Leader all-stars last season when Bonczewski and Williams made the second team. … Olivia Yellen has landed a starting spot on defense as a freshman.

DIVISION 2

BERWICK

Coach: Amy Daniel

PIAA Class: 2A

2019 records: 5-9-1, fourth in WVC Division 2; 5-13-1 overall

2019 postseason: Lost to Wyoming Seminary, 13-0, in District 2-A quarterfinals

Key players returning: So. F Kaitlyn Caladie; So. M/D Marisa Canouse; Sr. F/M Hannah Hess; Sr. M Alexis Nevel; Sr. F/M/D Kaitlyn Boucek; Jr. F/M Peyton Lipsey; Sr. G Jacqueline Nevel.

Noteworthy: Berwick is the only team that moves up from Class A to 2A for postseason purposes in this two-year cycle. … Berwick was third in Division 2 in 2017 and 2018 with eight wins each season before slipping back one spot in the standings last season.

HANOVER AREA

Coach: Jocelyn Holodick-Reed

PIAA Class: A

2019 records: 3-12, fifth in WVC Division 2; 3-13 overall

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

Key players returning: Sr. D Sydney Allabaugh; Sr. M Brooke Coleman; Sr. F Megan Davis; Sr. D Kailey Wilson; Jr. F Marina Ciavarella; Jr. M Riley Corbett.

Noteworthy: All three Hanover Area wins last season were by shutout. The defense also kept the team in other games. The losses included a 2-0 game and two each by scores of 2-1 and 3-2.

NANTICOKE

Coach: Kayla Reakes

PIAA Class: A

2019 records: 8-6-1, third in WVC Division 2; 11-7-1 overall

2019 postseason: Lost to Wyoming Area, 9-0, in District 2-A quarterfinals.

Key players returning: Sr. F Olivia Nice; Sr. G Alexus Nichols; Sr. F Sy’raia Maney; Jr. F Riley Baird; Jr. M Josette Park; Jr. D Gabby Eldridge; So. F Grace Reed; So. D Shayley Heffron.

Noteworthy: Nanticoke was the highest finisher last season among the teams that remain in Division 2. Nice is entering her fourth year as starter while Nichols, Maney, Baird and Park are going into their third. Former Trojanette Kayla Gronkowski has been added to the coaching staff.

PITTSTON AREA

Coach: Kate Connors

PIAA Class: 2A

2019 records: 0-13, 14th in WVC Division 1; 1-14 overall

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

Key players returning: Sr. F Jianna Eike; Sr. F Kaitlyn Bucci; Sr. D Amber Jenkins; Jr. F Tori Parra; Jr. G Arianna Pisano; Jr. M Mia Mariggi; So. OM Bella Giardina.

Noteworthy: Pittston Area dropped 36 straight games while playing in Division 1, but has posted non-league wins against Division 2 teams that it will now face on a regular basis.

TUNKHANNOCK

Coach: Shelby Madden

PIAA Class: A

2019 records: 2-13, sixth in WVC Division 2; 2-16 overall

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

Key players returning: Sr. F Lily Fetterman; Sr. M Erin Weaver; Jr. F Mara Adams; Jr. D/M/F Emma Mock; So. M Sable Stephens; So. M Alyssa Mikula; So. D/F Cali Wisnosky; So. D/M Sydney Huff.

Noteworthy: Tunkhannock struggled offensively late last season, with shutout losses in the last five games and just one goal in the last seven.

WALLENPAUPACK

Coach: 2A

PIAA Class: Elly Skinner

2019 records: 2-11, 12th in WVC Division 1; 3-15 overall

2019 postseason: Lost to Crestwood, 5-0, in District 2-2A semifinal.

Key players returning: Sr. F Abbi McCue; Sr. M/D Kayla Schmalzle; Jr. F Hannah Karp; Jr. D/M Scarlett Schratt; Sr. M Haley Caccavale; Jr. D Abby Calabrese.

Noteworthy: With Wallenpaupack moving down a division, Skinner takes over as head coach in place of Maura Miller. McCue has committed to play at Division I Wagner University.