Big Ten soap opera continues on as Nebraska president hints at a return for football

No white smoke came up from Big Ten headquarters on Tuesday. The conference seems to be close to announcing a plan for football to return this fall, but nothing has been finalized.
For now, the situation remains the same, fluctuating between soap opera and sitcom — sometimes switching in the same hour.
Tuesday may have been the most manic day yet on the heels of weekend reports that conference medical officials had presented new developments in testing and dealing with the coronavirus pandemic that could open the door for football to be played as soon as mid-October.
Even university leaders are adding fuel to the fire. Inadvertently.
Nebraska President Ted Carter was caught discussing the situation on a hot mic before an unrelated news conference in the morning, telling a colleague, “We’re getting ready to announce Husker, Big Ten football tonight.”
Nebraska was one of three schools to originally vote on playing the fall season as scheduled when the Big Ten initially postponed all sports on Aug. 11. The Cornhuskers’ vote, however, is handled by Chancellor Ronnie Green, not Carter, who was forced to try and cover his tracks when questioned later in the day.
“All I said is, ‘There’s work going on,’ and I remain cautiously optimistic — like everybody else — that we’ll get to discovering when it’s safe to play,” Carter told reporters in Nebraska.
At roughly the same time as Carter’s candid slip, Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank was in front of Congress for a hearing on compensating college athletes. During her appearance she was asked about the Big Ten’s decision to postpone.
“There were several main reasons for that,” Blank said. “One was that we were uncertain we could do the level of testing and contact tracing that we needed to keep athletes safe. Secondly, there was this growing evidence about heart-related myocarditis and that evidence was uncertain and it wasn’t clear what it means and we wanted to know more. There were a few other minor reasons.
“Until we have answers to that, we will keep our season postponed. Once we have answers to that and to some of those issues and things that we have ways to deal with them effectively, we will try to plan a delayed season.”
According to multiple reports, the most likely plan — though still unofficial — is to try and play an eight-game regular season over nine weeks with a target start of Oct. 17.
If the league is able to pull that off, a conference title game would be set for Dec. 19 — a day before the College Football Playoff committee is scheduled to select its four teams — theoretically giving the Big Ten a shot at the national championship.
But that’s many, many steps down the road for a conference that hasn’t formally announced any sort of timetable yet.
COVID-19 cases in Centre County hit a new high this week, though the Nittany Lions football team hasn’t been affected enough to shut down its workouts and practices. Penn State announced last week that a spike of more than 40 cases among athletes in all sports would force some teams on campus to pause activities.
The Midwest in general is also seeing some of its highest reported cases since the outbreak began. Wisconsin’s football team is not currently practicing after a rise in positive tests. Maryland is just now getting back to work after the Terrapins shut things down for a few weeks.
Teams in the ACC and Big 12 began playing this past weekend, but more than a dozen games between FBS programs have already been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.
If all of this is confusing or frustrating to fans of Big Ten schools, imagine being one of the players. Especially a senior like Penn State’s Shaka Toney.
“Everyone only thinking about football. The rumors y’all keep putting out is destroying our mental health,” Toney wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Just let them announce it please. If you care about players in the (Big Ten) just wait for the answer.
“Get off the emotional roller coaster lol,” fellow senior defensive lineman Antonio Shelton wrote. “If they say go, we’re on go! But if not, we just (gonna) keep maintaining! Love.”