Big Ten soap opera continues on as Nebraska president hints at a return for football

One of Penn State football’s slogans got an update for the coronavirus.

Monday began the program’s first set of voluntary workouts in three months, and the reminders of what caused that long layoff were hung up on flyers with the tagline, “SUCCESS WITH SAFETY.”

Penn State released a short video on Monday showing players checking in at the team’s Holuba Hall practice facility, complete with posted directives on social distancing, face coverings and hand washing — “the big 3 requirements.”

A group of 75 players was part of the university’s first phase of returning to campus, which began last week. Those players were asked to quarantine for the past week while being tested for COVID-19.

All those who were medically cleared were allowed to begin voluntary workouts Monday in small groups under the supervision of the program’s strength staff.

“We’re excited to be back and back on campus,” offensive lineman C.J. Thorpe said while wearing a mask on the video. “We’re ready to get back to work.”

This was unlike any other trip to Holuba for the Nittany Lions, who on a normal day could just walk right into the building.

This time, they had to first stop by the campus student health center for supplies. When arriving at Holuba, lion paw stickers were on the ground spaced six feet apart in the line to enter, a process that included a temperature check.

As for the workouts themselves, it’s going to take some time for players to re-acclimate, especially because not everyone had access to the same equipment while under lockdown these last few months.

Jahan Dotson, in line to become the new leader in the wide receiver room, said he was eager to see how well his teammates were able to keep in shape.

“Everyone really claims they’ve been working out back at home, getting their work in, making sure they’re ready,” Dotson said last week. “The first day, I want to put that to the test and see where guys are really at and see if guys have been on top of their games.”

It’s a strange situation. And all involved are going to have to get used to it.

For Penn State to play football as scheduled this fall, it’s going to require avoiding a large outbreak among players and staffers. Even then, there are still plenty of obstacles between now and Sept. 5, when the Lions are supposed to host Kent State at Beaver Stadium.

The NCAA’s football oversight committee has recommended a plan for mandatory workouts to begin in mid-July. That would lead up to an expanded preseason that opens with a two-week walkthrough portion before traditional training camp begins. The proposal is expected to be passed by the Division I council this week.

One positive step for Penn State came Sunday evening when President Eric Barron announced the school’s plan to return to in-person classes for the fall semester, which is set to begin Aug. 24. It would end Nov. 20 at Thanksgiving break — a schedule most universities are following to protect against another wave of infections around the holidays.

It’s a notable development, as athletic director Sandy Barbour said earlier this spring that she didn’t believe Penn State could ask some students to play football if the rest of their classmates were barred from campus for public health reasons.

As it is, students will be required to cover their faces and class sizes will be limited, with the largest still being held online.

“The Penn State experience may look somewhat different this fall, but I am very much looking forward to seeing our campuses busy with students, faculty and staff once again,” Barron said through the school. “I know I speak for the leadership at each of our campuses when I say we are looking forward to welcoming our students back and greeting, for the first time, our new students.”

Parsons back next week

Penn State did not indicate which 75 players have already returned to campus. But the Lions’ most recognizable name was not among them.

All-America linebacker Micah Parsons stayed back in his hometown of Harrisburg and will instead return with the second phase of students next Monday.

Parsons said Monday on a video call with reporters he wanted to be with his family. He specifically mentioned getting to spend Father’s Day on Sunday with his dad as well as his own son.

All players, Parsons said, were given the option of when to come back to campus, as all workouts for the next month are voluntary.

“It was a mutual thing,” Parsons said. “If you said you wanted to come back in phase one, you could. They’re only a week apart. They tried to bring most of the scholarship guys back. Some decided to stay, depending on your situation.”

QB on the way out

Penn State signed two quarterbacks in its 2019 recruiting class, meaning the odds of one of them eventually transferring was high.

So it is that redshirt freshman Michael Johnson Jr. will explore his options after entering his name in the NCAA’s online transfer portal this weekend. Lions247 first reported the development.

Both Johnson and Ta’Quan Roberson signed in December 2018 and redshirted last season. Roberson finished the fall as the third-stringer behind Sean Clifford and Will Levis, getting to play briefly in the regular season finale against Rutgers.

Johnson was listed as the No. 4 quarterback when Penn State released its spring depth chart. The Lions are still set to have four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for 2020 with incoming freshman Micah Bowens joining the group. Penn State also has a verbal commitment from four-star recruit Christian Veilleux for the 2021 class.

Barring an NCAA waiver, Johnson would have to sit out next season if he transfers to another FBS program, leaving him with three years of eligibility afterward.

Should Johnson leave Penn State as expected, it would make the Lions compliant for the 85-scholarship limit for next season.

This year’s annual offseason attrition has included DT Damion Barber (FCS Austin Peay), WR Mac Hippenhammer (Miami, Ohio), DE Daniel Joseph (N.C. State) and WR Justin Shorter (Florida).

Running back Ricky Slade and non-scholarship safety C.J. Holmes are also in the portal and have not publicly announced a new school.