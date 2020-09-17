Franklin, Penn State getting ready to tackle obstacles of starting the season

As maddening as the process was for players, coaches and fans, getting Big Ten football back this fall was the easy part.
The tough part starts now — keeping everyone relatively healthy by asking college kids not to act like college kids in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Every positive we get in our state and specifically in Centre County is a concern,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “I think the accountability is going to need to come from not just the administration and the coaches, but the players.
“Players are going to have to police players. We’re going to have to look out for each other and remind each other to make good choices.”
Franklin and the Nittany Lions have thus far managed to avoid any serious outbreaks of the coronavirus on the team since players first returned to campus back in June.
But State College has seen a major spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks as the rest of the student body has come back as well.
With the Big Ten’s announcement of a return to play the weekend of Oct. 23-24, Penn State was able to resume its normal 20-hour practice week, ramping up to full-contact practices beginning on Sept. 30.
That’s the same day that daily antigen testing will begin for coaches and players. The sudden availability of the new rapid-result tests was the primary reason that Big Ten presidents and chancellors reversed course this week after initially voting to postpone all fall sports on Aug. 11.
As the conference works to put together a nine-game schedule for the fall — eight regular-season games and one postseason game matching up the No. 1 team from each division, the No. 2 team from each division, and so on.
The reality is that it’s unlikely that all 63 of those games will end up being played. Among the conferences that have already started seasons in the past two weeks, 14 games between FBS programs have already been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
Because the Big Ten is hoping to cram its season in with no bye weeks in order to have a shot at putting a team in the College Football Playoff, postponing games may be the same as canceling them.
“We’re going to put together a nine-game schedule, but we don’t know how many of those games will be played,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said on the same video call.
Which brings up the additional problem of determining tiebreakers if teams end up playing an uneven number of games.
Barbour said she expects to have schedules finalized in the next few days. Franklin said Big Ten coaches are expecting that the eight regular season games all be held on campuses as usual, though that could create some tough conditions in December in the league’s coldest areas.
Though four games may be held at Beaver Stadium this fall, tickets will not be sold and Penn State will also not be allowing tailgating in parking lots or elsewhere on campus property.
“We’re really asking our Penn State nation to cheer us on and have small, home, personal-pod watch parties, but do it safely,” Barbour said.
As for the games themselves, Penn State will have to wait and see how the roster shakes out now that a season is again scheduled. Future NFL tight end Pat Freiermuth has announced he will play, but others will have to weigh risks of playing during the pandemic vs. their future hopes.
Franklin has said since March when sports were first shut down that he expects some number of players to opt out for health concerns.
“You’d like to say who’s in is in, but I just don’t know if it’s going to be that clean,” Franklin said. “We’re going to have to be flexible.”
And what about linebacker Micah Parsons, who made the decision to sit out the season in August, even before the season was initially postponed?
Odds are that the All-American from Harrisburg will remain focused on getting ready for next spring’s draft. But Franklin wasn’t ready to completely rule out a return to the Lions.
“You always keep the door open,” Franklin said. “But there’s obviously a big difference between somebody who opted out a week ago vs. somebody who opted out multiple weeks ago.
“I’m a positive guy, so I’m going to try and see if there’s a way.”
For his part, Parsons took to Twitter later Thursday to write, “At this age I never seen so many hard decisions (like) I’ve been faced with!”
But as with all social media postings, trying to read into them without any context isn’t terribly useful.
Add it to the list of things for the Lions to figure out over the next month.
“It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be challenging,” Franklin said. “We’re up for the challenge and excited for the opportunity.”