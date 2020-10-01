District 2 hassome playoffschedules set

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The District 2 athletic committee was able to set playoff dates for three fall sports on Thursday, but three others will need some tinkering.
Soccer, cross country and girls tennis were finalized while the committee still needs to do some work on football, field hockey and girls volleyball.
District 2 will also require schools to adhere to Gov. Tom Wolf’s gathering limits of 250 outdoors and 25 indoors after the governor won a stay of his order from U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday.
Football had a proposal that would have district playoffs starting on Nov. 6 or 7 based on the state brackets approved by the PIAA Board of Directors last month. However, since the state brackets were approved District 11 opted out of the state football playoffs and the Philadelphia Catholic League, which is part of District 12, are expected to enter.
The PIAA Board has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday. If the brackets remain the same or aren’t altered drastically, District 2 will hold football championship games in Class 2A and 3A on Nov. 6 or Nov. 7. In Class A, the District 2 team ranked highest in the power rankings would play the District 1 champion.
District 2 Class 4A would hold semifinals on Nov. 6 or Nov. 7 and a championship game on Nov. 13 or 14. Wyoming Valley West, the only team left in what was to be a four-team D2/11 Class 5A playoff, would get a bye Nov. 6 and play in states Nov. 13 or 14 against the champion from either District 6, District 8 or District 10.
Class 6A remained unclear. The D2-6A champion has to enter states on Nov. 6 or Nov. 7, meaning there would be no room for a district championship game. Instead, the D2-6A champion would be decided by power rankings.
One idea discussed was rearranging a few games the final weekend of the regular season Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 to allow the top-two D2-6A team to play for a championship.
A few other football items addressed at the meeting.
• District 2 approved allowing football teams which don’t make the postseason to schedule games on the weekends of Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 13-14. The athletic directors of the Wyoming Valley Conference and Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association will decide if they want to proceed with scheduling games those weekends. The PIAA approved a similar measure in September which would allow all sports to do the same up to the date of their sport’s championship game.
The scheduling process would be either in the hands of District 2, which would use the power rankings to line up competitive games, or the two leagues.
• The committee voted unanimously to deny a request by Northwest to expand the District 2 Class 2A playoffs to four teams. Under the proposal, the four D2-2A qualifiers would drop their final regular-season opponent and instead play district semifinals on the weekend of Oct. 30-31.
Here’s a look at the other fall sports:
CROSS COUNTRY
The District 2 meets will be held at Lakeland High School.
The girls meets will be Oct. 28. Class 3A will be at 10 a.m., Class A at 12:30 p.m. and Class 2A at 3 p.m.
The boys meets will be Oct. 31. Class 3A will be at 10 a.m., Class A at 12:30 p.m. and Class 2A at 3 p.m.
No spectators will be allowed. Teams will be limited to seven runners and an alternate. Only the winning team and the top-five finishers will advance to the state tournament.
District 2 also lowered the requirement that teams must participate in 50% of their regular-season meets to 33% in order to participate.
SOCCER
All games in girls and boys will be played at the site of the higher seed. All dates are tentative. The 250-spectator limit will be used.
The three girls tournaments will be begin Oct. 30 with quarterfinals in Class A and Class 4A and first-round games, if necessary, in Class 2A and 3A. First-round games would only be needed if a team outside the top eight in the power rankings finishes with a record of at least .500.
The Class A and 4A girls semifinals are Nov. 3 and championships Nov. 5. Class 2A and 3A will follow the same schedule with quarterfinals on Nov. 3, semifinals on Nov. 5 and championship games on Nov. 7.
The Class 2A and 3A boys tournaments start with first-round games Oct. 31 if needed.
All four boys tournaments will follow the same schedule with quarterfinals Nov. 2, semifinals Nov. 4 and championships Nov. 6.
GIRLS TENNIS
Here are the schedules as listed on the District 2 website.
Class 2A singles: Oct. 17, first three rounds at Kirby Park; Oct. 19, quarterfinals through finals at Kirby Park.
Class 3A singles: Oct. 17, first three round at North Pocono Middle School (former high school); Oct. 19, quarterfinals through finals at Kirby Park.
Class 2A doubles: Oct. 24, first three rounds at Kirby Park; quarterfinals through finals, Oct. 26 at Kirby Park.
Class 3A doubles: Oct. 24, first three rounds at North Pocono Middle School (former high school);; quarterfinals through finals, Oct. 26 at Kirby Park.
Team championships: Oct. 9, first round if necessary; Oct. 13, quarterfinals; and Oct. 15, semifinals and finals. The semifinals and finals will be at Kirby Park. The other rounds at the site of the higher seed.
Spectators at Kirby Park will not be allowed along the court.
FIELD HOCKEY
Eight teams will make the playoffs in Class A and four each in Class 2A and 3A. Any other teams will at least a .500 record will also qualify.
Dates haven’t been set. The championships are scheduled for either Wyoming Valley West or Wyoming Seminary.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
The first day for the playoffs will be Oct. 22, but the rest of the schedule for the four tournaments hasn’t been set. All matches will be played at the site of the higher seed.