WVC FOOTBALL:Lake-Lehman shuts out Dallas, gets back Old Shoe Trophy

September 28, 2020
Logan Paczewski and Kyleen McCance took the first steps toward possible District 2 individual golf title defenses by leading Wyoming Valley Conference qualifying during Monday’s predistrict tournament at Fox Hill Country Club.
Paczewski from Dallas shot the day’s best score, finishing at 1-over-par, 72 to post the day’s best score while leading 16 players who qualified in Class 3A boys.
Hanover Area’s McCance was the only girl to break 80 while finishing with 79 to lead the Class 2A girls field.
A total of 70 players earned the right to play in the District 2 Individual Championships Oct. 5 at Elkview Country Club.
Lake-Lehman’s Michael Sholtis led Class 2A boys with a 74.
Hazleton Area’s Isabelle Ritz shot 86 to finish with the best score among the eight Class 3A girls, who hit the girls qualifying standard of shooting 100 or better. Just two girls accomplished that task in Class 2A.
Dallas and Hazleton Area each advanced five boys in Class 3A. Dallas did so with Josh Peters shooting 74 and Kyle Langan 76 to join Paczewski among the top four. Hazleton Area did it with balance with Jacob Palermo shooting 79 and four teammates adding 81s.
Owen Blazick finished third by shooting 75 to lead three Crestwood qualifiers.
The other two Comets to advance made it by surviving a three-way playoff for the last available spot. Derek Johnson and Nash Greene shot 90 and made it through the playoff.
Pittston Area advanced two boys.
Hazleton Area will be the most-represented WVC school at Elkview after Ritz led the way to it having four of the eight Class 3A girls to advance.
Lake-Lehman had two of the top three finishers in Class 3A boys where Holy Redeemer led the way with five players advancing.
Sholtis finished one shot ahead of Wyoming Seminary’s Andrew Maddock. Maddock’s 75 put him two shots in front of third-place Michael Lugiano from Lake-Lehman.
A playoff was also needed to determine the last of the 14 spots in Class 2A boys.
Wyoming Area’s J.T. Gober and Hanover Area’s Matt Barber and Hayden Brunn made it through a four-way playoff for the last three spots after each shot 88.
Hanover Area joined MMI Prep in advancing three boys.
Holy Redeemer’s Abby Beyer joined McCance as the 2A girls to qualify.
The WVC swept all four individual titles last season when the District 2 championships were held at Fox Hill.
H.S. FIELD HOCKEY
Hazleton Area 1, Holy Redeemer 0
It took until the fourth quarter, but Hazleton Area finally cracked the scoreboard and came away with a win over Holy Redeemer.
Elaina Ashman stood on her head for the Cougars, making 10 saves and not allowing anything to get past the goal line.
Mia Dermock was the game’s only goal scorer, pushing one past Emma Midkiss-Humm early in the fourth quarter.
Midkiss-Humm made 10 saves in the effort for the Royals.
Lake-Lehman 2, Wyoming Valley West 1
Grace O’Donnell and Madison Lasinski scored for the Black Knights in a win over Wyoming Valley West.
Marissa Mooney scored the lone goal for the Spartans.
H.S. BOYS SOCCER
Holy Redeemer 3, Tunkhannock 1
Mark Atherton had a goal and assist to lead Holy Redeemer. John Kuderka and Connor Kane were the other goal scorers and Lance McGrane and Collin Dougherty each had an assist.
Shane Macko was the goal scorer for the Tigers, and Braiden Jerome had the assist on his goal.
Wyoming Seminary 4, Lake-Lehman 0
Thomas Iskra scored twice and Luke Johns had one goal and one assist to lead the Blue Knights past Lake-Lehman. Vaugn Kutish was the other goal scorer and Owen Rowlands added an assist.
Gavin Flanley and Antonio Gallio made a combined nine saves for Wyoming Seminary.
H.S. GIRLS SOCCER
Wyoming Valley West 1, Hazleton Area 0
Veronica Warunek scored the game’s only goal in the first half to lead Wyoming Valley West. Davaeh Greene had the assist and Mackenzie Bowling made seven saves for the shut out.
Dallas 7, Pittston Area 0
Morgan Solano made six saves to pick up a shutout for Dallas, and Elizabeth Viglone and Caelan Gallagher scored two goals each. Scarlett Hobson-Tomascik, Megan MacNeely and Madison Fleshut also scored.
Kendall Tigue made 10 saves for the Patriots.
H.S. GIRLS TENNIS
Dallas 3, Hazleton 2
Emma Thomas/Danielle Blessner and Janet Federici/Chloe Dudick swept the doubles matches for Dallas and Danielle Konnick won a singles match.
Alyssa Mazurek and Maddie Terraccino won singles matches for the Cougars.
Holy Redeemer 5, Crestwood 0
Tea Amerise, Carissa Benderavich and Jordan Stochla all won singles matches to lead Holy Redeemer.
The duos of Vanessa Pinto/Sarah Stettler and Gabby Randazzo/Kushi Syed also won the doubles matches for the Royals.
Wyoming Seminary 5, Tunkhannock 0
Ella Krypel, Shailee Desai and Margaret Mihalick swept the singles matches for the Blue Knights and both doubles duos Christina Cikowski/Doominica Delayo and Bridget Dowd/Vicky Smulowitz also won for Wyoming Seminary.
H.S. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Holy Redeemer 3, Hanover Area 0
The Royals swept Hanover Area in three sets 25-10, 25-10 and 27-25.
Eva Szura had four kills, seven service points and two aces for Holy Redeemer
CLASS 3A BOYS
Qualifiers
Logan Paczewski, Dallas`72`
Josh Peters, Dallas`74`
Owen Blazick, Crestwood`75`
Kyle Langan, Dallas`76`
Jacob Palermo, Hazleton Area`79`
Joey Rebarchick, Hazleton Area`81`
Collin Kuha, Hazleton Area`81`
Johnathan Joseph, Hazleton Area`81`
Conner Matteo, Hazleton Area`81`
Rhys Bonvie, Dallas`83`
Zack Valeski, Pittston Area`84`
Evan Serafin, Wilkes-Barre Area`85`
Max Steinruck, Dallas`86`
Tyler Wassel, Pittston Area`89`
Derek Johnson, Crestwood`90`
Nash Greene, Crestwood`90`
Did Not Advance
Jacob MacMillan, Tunkhannock 90; Isaac Saullo, CRE 91; Mike Hamel, WBA 91; Karl Pecha, PA 92; Gabe Brunn, Wyoming Valley West 92; Nathan Thomas, CRE 92; Ian Gartley, WBA 93; Jack Gilgallon, WBA 93; Luke Bowen, WVW 93; Will Colbenson, TUNK 93; Josh Brown, TUNK 94; Ray Joseph, CRE 95; Frankie Nocito, PA 95; Liam Frace, WVW 95; Mike Koval, WVW 96; Owen Tech, TUNK 97; Matthew Singley, HAZ 98; Jay Zaleski, CRE 100; Jordan Wychock, WBA 107; Chase Wenrich, TUNK 108.
CLASS 3A GIRLS
(District 2-4 Subregional)
Qualifiers
Isabelle Ritz, Hazleton Area`86`
Mady Pendolphi, Dallas`87`
Alivia Miesowitz, Hazleton Area`90`
Isabelle Seratch, Hazleton Area`93`
Ava Carey, Wyoming Valley West`97`
Samantha Kaleta, Berwick`98`
Jordyn Ruane, Pittston Area`98`
Jenna Kulatz, Hazleton Area`99`
Did Not Advance
Claudia Geiser, BER 106; Isabelle Wickenheiser, DAL 106; Ella Oswald, HAZ 106; Madelyn Fisher, HAZ 109; Alexandria Chilson, WILL 113.
CLASS 2A BOYS
Qualifiers
Michael Sholtis, Lake-Lehman`74`
Andrew Maddock, Wyoming Seminary`75`
Michael Lugiano, Lake-Lehman`77`
Carl Ropietski, Holy Redeemer`78`
Eli Ropietski, Holy Redeemer`78`
Christian Homnack, MMI Prep`79`
Thomas Mayernik, MMI Prep`79`
Kip Miller, Holy Redeemer`83`
Nick Schiel, Hanover Area`85`
Matt Williams, Holy Redeemer`86`
Noah Long, MMI Prep`87`
x-Matt Barber, Hanover Area`88`
x-Hayden Brunn, Hanover Area`88`
x-J.T. Gober, Wyoming Area`88`
Did Not Advance
Gavin Ruger, LL 88; Bryce Burgit, LL 89; Kade Lutz, MMI 90; Matt Sorick, WA 90; Gavin Brunn, HA 91; Alex Martin, HR 91; Jake Pizzalato, HR 92; Joseph Maseychik, LL 92; Peter Walko, MMI 96; Zach Murphy, HA 97; Ethan Leone, LL 98, Dylan Ostroski, SEM 98; Collin Piestrak, Nanticoke 99; Shane Holcombe, SEM 102; Charles Casey, NAN 102
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Qualifiers
Kyleen McCance, Hanover Area`79`
Abby Beyer, Holy Redeemer`96`
Did Not Advance
Irelyn Karnes, HR 101; Julia Lewis, SEM 104; Kylie Zaleski, Tunkhannock 107; Alexandra O’Connor, NAN 108.
H.S. FIELD HOCKEY
Hazleton Area 1, Holy Redeemer 0
Hazleton Area`0`0`0`1 — 1
Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`0 — 0
Fourth quarter — 1. HAZ, Mia Dermock (Gabrielle Cadenas), 11:54.
Shots — HAZ 11; HR 10. Saves — HAZ 10 (Elaina Ashman); HR 10 (Emma Midkiss-Humm). Penalty Corners — HAZ 5; HR 6
Lake-Lehman 2, Wyoming Valley West 1
Lake-Lehman`1`0`0`1 — 2
Wyoming Valley West`0`0`0`1 — 1
First Quarter — 1. LL Grace O’Donnell (Madison Lasinski), 10:13. Fourth Quarter — 2. LL Lasinski (T Ciaccia), 14:05; 3. WVW Marissa Mooney, 13:46.
Shots — LL 6; WVW 9. Saves — LL 8 (Faye Post); WVW 4 (Arbona Rysz). Penalty Corners — LL 6; WVW 12.
H.S. BOYS SOCCER
Holy Redeemer 3, Tunkhannock 1
Tunkhannock`1`0 — 1
Holy Redeemer`1`2 — 3
First Half — 1. HR Mark Atherton (Lance McGrane), 24:20; 2. TUNK Shane Macko (Braiden Jerome), 20:46. Second Half — 3. HR John Kuderka (Atherton), 39:13; 4. HR Connor Kane (Collin Dougherty), 15:30.
Shots — TUNK 6; HR 10. Saves — TUNK 10 (Logan Barbini); HR Lance McGrane 5. Corners — TUNK 6; HR 9.
Wyoming Seminary 4, Lake-Lehman 0
Wyoming Seminary`3`1 — 4
Lake-Lehman`0`0 — 0
First Half — 1. WS Thomas Iskra, 29:41; 2. WS Vaughn Kutish (Luke Johns), 24:26; 3. WS Johns (Owen Rowlands), 4:56. Second Half — 4. WS Iskra, 7:49.
Shots — WS 18; LL 9. Saves — WS 9 (Gavin Flanley 8/Antonio Gallio 1); LL 14 (Matt Ash). Corners — WS 2; LL 3.
H.S. GIRLS SOCCER
Wyoming Valley West 1, Hazleton Area 0
Hazleton Area`0`0 — 0
Wyoming Valley West`1`0 — 0
First Half — 1. WVW Veronica Warunek (Devaeh Greene), 6:58.
Shots — HAZ 7; WVW 15. Saves — HAZ 11 (Caitlyn Katchur); WVW 7 (Mackenzie Bowling). Corners — HAZ 4; WVW 5.
Dallas 7, Pittston Area 0
Pittston Area`0`0 — 0
Dallas`3`4 — 0
First Half — 1. DAL Caelan Gallagher (Olivia Maniskas), 30:18; 2. DAL Elizabeth Viglone, 20:10; 3. DAL Scarlett Hobson-Tomascik, 17:12. Second Half — 4. DAL Gallagher (Megan MacNeely), 37:19; 5. DAL MacNeely, 28:03; 6. DAL Viglone, 26:35; 7. DAL Madison Fleshut, 22:03.
Shots — PIT 6; DAL 17; Saves — PIT 10 (Kendall Tigue); DAL 6 (Morgan Solano). Corners — PIT 2; DAL 4.
H.S. GIRLS TENNIS
Dallas 3, Hazleton 2
Singles — 1. Alyssa Mazurek (HAZ) d. Caroline Stallard 6-1, 5-7, 6-3; 2. Maddie Terraccino (HAZ) d. Audrey DelGaudio 6-0, 6-2; 3. Danielle Konnick (DAL) d. Anjolina Hsaio 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles — 1. Emma Thomas/Danielle Blessner (DAL) d. Sydney Shoemaker/Jasmine VanCamp 6-2, 6-3; 2. Janet Federici/Chloe Dudick (DAL) d. Emily Prokopovich/Jenna Harmonsky 6-4, 6-0.
Holy Redeemer 5, Crestwood 0
Singles — 1. Tea Amerise (HR) d. Megan McLaughlin 6-0, 6-0; 2. Carissa Benderavich (HR) d. Shannon Griffiths (CRE) 6-3, 6-3; 3. Jordan Stochla (HR) d. Olivia Richards 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Vanessa Pinto/Sarah Stettler (HR) d. Madison Van Gorden/Julia Martin 6-2, 7-5; 2. Gabby Randazzo/Kushin Syed (HR) d. Nidhi Patel/Kiara Schry 6-0, 6-1.
Wyoming Seminary 5, Tunkhannock 0
Singles — 1. Ella Krypel (SEM) d. Jillian Landon 6-3, 6-0; 2. Shailee Desai (SEM) d. Ashley Kenia 7-6, 6-3; 3. Margaret Mihalick (WS) d. Meghan Keiser 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles — 1. Christina Cikowski/Dominica Delayo (WS) d. Jenna Laughinghouse /Emily Martin 6-3, 6-0; 2. Bridget Dowd/ Vicky Smulowitz (WS) d. Alexis Brown/ Hannah Aitken 6-2, 6-2.