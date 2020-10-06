New state guidelines will allow spectators at high school sporting events

October 6, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar [email protected]

More spectators will be allowed at high school sporting events starting today.

The Pennsylvania Department of Heath amended its gathering orders this morning, changing the maximum number of attendees from 250 outdoors and 25 indoors.

The new numbers will be based on maximum occupancy at a facility as defined by the National Fire Protection Association Life Safety Code.

For outdoor events, venues holding up to 2,000 people can have a maximum occupancy of 25%. Those holding 2,001-10,000 can have a maximum occupancy of 20%. Venues holding 10,000 can have 15% of its maximum occupancy up to 7,500 people.

For example, a high school football stadium with a capacity of 5,000 will be allowed 1,250 people. This number includes players and coaches, cheerleaders and bands, game officials, media, support personnel and spectators. Under the 250 rule, few if any spectators were allowed at football games. The 250 number was often not a problem at other outdoor sports until the postseason.

For indoor events, a venue with a capacity up to 2,000 will be allowed to have a maximum occupancy of 20%. For venues capable of holding 2,001-10,000, the percentage is 15%. Venues over 10,000 can have a 10 percent maximum capacity up to 3,750 people.

So a gymnasium with a capacity of 1,000 can have 200 people. This is particularly good news for girls volleyball, which had to sequester substitutes in hallways outside the gym and then have them summoned to enter the match. It also means spectators will be allowed for the first time.

There were also a few other items on the press release signed by Dr. Rachel Levine, the Secretary of Health.

• Where there is no fire code capacity published or available for outdoor events, occupancy will be based on 67 people per 1,000 square feet and then applied to the maximum occupancy calculator.

• Attendeesmust comply with the six-foot social distancing requirements and wear masks or face coverings.