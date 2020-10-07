New PIAA brackets affect District 2 football but not other fall sports

The PIAA Board of Directors approved new fall sports playoff brackets Wednesday, with football the only sport affected in District 2.
All other District 2 teams and individuals in other sports stayed in the same spots as the previously released brackets.
The PIAA needed to change the playoffs after District 11 and District 8 decided not to participate in the state football playoffs while District 12 asked to be admitted to states in all sports. Only a portion of District 12 is playing fall sports because of COVID-19 concerns.
The District 2 football committee stated in a handout last week it didn’t want to disrupt regular-season schedules in the Wyoming Valley Conference and Lackawanna Conference in order to hold district playoffs.
Here’s how the new football brackets compared to the old ones:
CLASS A
New bracket: Now that District 11 has opted out of the state playoffs, either the District 2 champion or District 1 champion will play either the District 3 champion or District 4 champion the weekend of Nov. 13-14.
The District 2 and District 1 champions will play the weekend of Nov. 6-7 to decide which team advances. The game will be at a District 2 site.
Old bracket: The District 2 or District 1 team with the highest power ranking would have played the District 11 champion weekend of Nov. 6-7 in the quarterfinals.
CLASS 2A
New bracket: The District 2 team with the highest power ranking will play the District 12 champion the weekend of Nov. 6-7, leaving no room for a District 2 title game.
Old bracket: District 2 was scheduled to play the District 11 champion the weekend of Nov. 6-7. District 2 believed it could get a district title game in with District 11 not participating. That won’t happen with District 12 taking the spot in the new bracket.
CLASS 3A
New bracket: It’s the same as the old bracket as far as District 2 is concerned, allowing District 2 to have a championship game the weekend of Nov. 6-7. The District 2 champion will face the same opponent, District 3, in the state quarterfinals the weekend of Nov. 13-14.
CLASS 4A
New bracket: The District 2 champion will play the District 4 champion the weekend of Nov. 13-14, leaving room for a D2-4A title game the weekend of Nov. 6-7. District 2 is also at the top of the pairing, meaning it will host the game vs. District 4.
Old bracket: The District 2 champion would have traveled to the District 11 champion the weekend of Nov. 13-14, still leaving room for a D2-4A championship game the weekend of Nov. 6-7.
CLASS 5A
New bracket: Wyoming Valley West wins the D2/11-5A subregional by default as the only team participating. Abington Heights, the other D2-5A team, isn’t playing football this season. District 11 is holding its own tournament but not playing in states.
The Spartans will play in the state quarterfinals the weekend of Nov. 13-14 against either the District 6 or District 10 champion.
Old bracket: The only difference is District 8 was included as possible opponents for Valley West in the state quarterfinals.
CLASS 6A
New bracket: There were no changes involving District 2 from the old bracket.
The District 2 champion enters the state playoffs the weekend of Nov. 6-7 against either the District 4 or District 6 champion, so that leaves no room for a D2-6A playoffs. However, the District 2 athletic committee has discussed the possibility of making a few minor schedule changes the final week of the regular season to accommodate a D2-6A championship game the weekend of Oct. 30-31. Delaware Valley, one of four D2-6A teams, doesn’t have a game scheduled for that weekend.
If a D2-6A title game is not feasible, then the District 2 team with the highest power ranking will play either District 4 or District 6.