H.S. Football: Schools set spectator limits for WVC games this weekend

October 05, 2020
GIRLS SOCCER
BOYS SOCCER
GIRLS TENNIS
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
FIELD HOCKEY
Wyoming Area 9, Honesdale 0
Honesdale`0`0`0`0`–0
Wyoming Area`2`1`2`4`–9
First Quarter – 1. WA Megan Beppler (Makenzie Switzer), 2:31; 2. WA Kayla Kiwak (UA), 0:00. Second quarter – 2. WA Bianca Pizano (UA). Third quarter – 4. WA Pizaon (UA), 13:01; 5. WA Kiwak (UA), 12:24. Fourth Quarter – 6. WA Kiwak (UA), 8:46; 7. WA Antonia Moore (Kiwak), 5:26; 8. WA Alexys Moore (Kiwak), 3:01; 9. WA Kiwak (UA), 1:14.
Shots – WA 25, H 0. Penalty Corners – WA 17, H 2. Saves – WA (Carly Saranchuk) 0, H (unavailable) 16.
Lackawanna Trail 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0
Lackawanna Trail`1`0`1`1`–3
Wilkes-Barre Area`0`0`0`0`–0
First Quarter – 1. LT Liz Lizwin (Lena Ryon), 7:17. Third Quarter – 2. LT Emma Fowler (UA), 4:21. Fourth Quarter – 3. LT Belle Coleman (Dariane Jones), 4:56.
Shots – LT 11, WBA 5. Penalty Corners – LT 6, WBA 4. Saves – LT (Lilly Retrat) 2, WBA (Avery McManus) 4.
Wyoming Valley West 2, Hazleton Area 0
Wyoming Valley West`1`1`0`0–2
Hazleton Area`0`0`0`0`–0
First Quarter – 1. WVW Cameryn Forgash (Olivia Gayoski), 13:39. Second Quarter – 2. WVW Forgash (UA), 13:36.
Shots – WVW 5, HA 11. Penalty Corners – WVW 2, HA 7. Saves – WVW (Arianna Ryz) 7, HA (Elaina Ashman) 3.
Delaware Valley 0, Crestwood 6
Delaware Valley`0`0`0`0`–0
Crestwood`4`0`1`1`–6
First Quarter – 1. C Gabby Ambosie (UA), 14:09; 2. C Aubrey Colo (Alex Lipinski), 9:35; 3. C Emily Davidson (UA), 5:43; 4. C Emily Davidson (UA), 1:03. Third Quarter – 5. C Emma George (Mallory Moratori), 6:12. Fourth Quarter – 6. C Emma Guydish (Emma George), 12:00.
Shots – DV 2 , C27. Corners – DV 2, C 12. Saves – DV (Jo Llaurado) 13, C (Isabella Caparusio) 2.
GIRLS SOCCER
Pittston Area 3, Hazleton Area 2
Pittston Area`2`0`1`–3
Hazleton Area`1`1`0`–2
First Half – 1. PA Mia Snyder (Brynne McGoff), 38:30; 2. PA Ryli Smith (Snyder), 35:56; 3. HA Hailey Kaschak (direct kick), 30:05. Second half – 4. HA Kaschak (PK), 1.:39. Overtime – 5. PA Snyder (direct kick), 1:44.
Shots – PA 34, HA 20. Saves – PA (Kendall Tigue) 15, HA (Caitlyn Katchur) 13. Penalty Corners – PA 10, HA 2.
Lake-Lehman 9, Hanover Area 0
Hanover Area`0`0`–0
Lake-Lehman`4`5`–9
First Half – 1. LL Brenna Hunt (UA), 13:45; 2. LL Autumn Palka (Madison Brdaric), 6:11; 3. LL Lilian Raczkowski (Palka), 5:24; 4. LL Brdaric (Giana Antonello), 0:01. Second Half – 5. LL Keera Naugle (Raczkowski), 25:50; 6. LL, Hailey Kline (Brdaric), 23:51; 7. LL Naugle (UA), 19:12; 8. LL Hunt (Ava Hudak ),15:30; 9. LL Palka (Melanie Selner), 13:13.
Shots – LL 29, HA 1. Penalty Corners – LL 9, HA 0. Saves – LL (Emma Stroud, Amanda McGurk, Jessie Meehan) 1. HA (unavailable) 20.
Holy Redeemer 4, Nanticoke 1
Holy Redeemer`1`3`–4
Nanticoke`1`0`–1
First Half – 1. HR, Jenessa Ferro (Kalie Quaglia), 4:00. 2. Nan Genevive Nalepa (Alexis Atkins), 12:00. Second Half – 3. HR Morgan Crake (PK), 58:00. 4. HR Quaglia (Avery Chepolis), 70:00; 5. Amelia Banks (Crake), 76:00.
Shots – HR 25, Nan 5. Saves – HR (Marie Lombardi) 4, Nan (Kaleah Moran) 12. Corners – HR 4, Nan 1.
GIRLS TENNIS
Dallas 5 W-B Area 0
Singles: 1. Audrey DelGaudio (D) def. Trinity Hull 6-1, 6-0; 2. Janet Federici (D) def. Brook Gilman 6-0, 6-0; 3. Ellie Flynn (D) def. Selene Amigon 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: 1. Lexi Mikolosko-Abby Quinn (D) def. Emily Davis-Rylie Giobori 6-3, 6-2; 2. Sam Aliamo-Allyssa Pritchard (D) def. Leahvella Rambis / Sarah Langan 6-0, 6-2.
Dallas 5 Hanover 0
Singles: 1. Caroine Stallard (D) def. Karlee Yuscavage 6-0, 6-3; 2. Audrey DelGaudio (D) def. Kaitlyn Downey 2-6, 6-2, 10-6; 3. Dani Konnick (D) def. Allie Richards 6-4, 6-0. Doubles: Dallas by Forfeit
BOYS SOCCER
Holy Redeemer 4, Hanover Area 0
Hanover Area`0`0`–0
Holy Redeemer`0`4`–4
Second Half – 1. HR Alex Rymar (John Kuderka), 38:47; 2. HR Mark Atherton (Lance McGrane), 21:48; 3. HR Nick Smith (Kuderka), 5:01; 4. HR Atherton (Connor Kane), 3:09.
Shots – HR 12, HA 7. Saves – HR (Lance McGrane) 7, HA (Elijah Now) 8. Corners – HR 6, HA 0.
Wyoming Area 4, Lake-Lehman 1
Wyoming Area1`1`3`–4
Lehman`1`0`–1
First Half – 1. LL Max Paczewski (UA), 7:17; 2. WA Dylan Kistick (Liam Burke), 32:00. Second Half – 3. WA Riley Gerhardt (UA), 40:12; 4. WA Braidon Kostick (Gerhardt), 41:58; 5. Matt Lewis (Hayden Foland), 69:56.
Shots – WA 16, LL 13. Saves – WA (Adam Wisnewski) 11, LL (Matt Ash) 12. Corners – WA 5, LL 4.