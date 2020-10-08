HANOVER TWP. – The Hanover Area School District has suspended all fall sports due to two confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a text alert sent by the district on Thursday.

An earlier text message sent by Athletic Director Mike McCree to the district’s coaches said sports would be suspended until at least Monday.

The text alert sent out by the district says that their are two isolated and non-related cases.

“The Hanover Area School District is currently working with the Department of Health & guiding families who were possibly exposed. Tomorrow, we will update the community of hour our future education will be carried out,” the message reads.

Students were already scheduled to be off on Friday due to an Act 80 day and again on Monday due to Columbus Day.

The suspension of activities, which according to McCree’s text includes all games, practices and gatherings, would affect at least four varsity contests:

• Football on Friday against Wilkes-Barre Area.

• Boys soccer Friday against Tunkhannock.

• Girls soccer Monday against Lake-Lehman.

• Girls volleyball against Wyoming Valley West.

Several junior high sporting events scheduled for Saturday will also be affected.

Attempts to reach McCree were unsuccessful.