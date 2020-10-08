H.S. Football: Crestwood, Wyoming Area playing in key WVC Division 2 game

WEEK 5 SCHEDULE Friday (7 p.m.) Dallas at Pittston Area Tunkhannock at Nanticoke Area Williamsport at Wyo. Valley West Wyoming Area at Crestwood Northwest at Muncy Hanover Area at W-B Area, ppd. Saturday Lake-Lehman at Holy Redeemer, 1 p.m. Berwick at Hazleton Area, 7 p.m. BROADCAST SCHEDULE ON TV Friday 7 p.m. PCN – Oil City at Titusville Saturday 2 p.m. WQMY – Scranton at West Scranton 7 p.m. WYLN – Berwick at Hazleton Area ON THE INTERNET All on NEPAFootball.com 7 p.m. Friday Honesdale at Valley View Mid Valley at Dunmore Montrose at Lackawanna Trail Riverside at North Pocono Williamsport at Wyo. Valley West 1 p.m. Saturday Lakeland at Susquehanna Old Forge at Holy Cross

One team brings an unbeaten record into tonight’s matchup, and it’s not the defending Class 3A state champion.

Crestwood is that team as the Comets (4-0) host Wyoming Area (3-1) at 7 p.m. in a game which could ultimately decide the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 football championship.

Wyoming Area has dominated the series, winning 14 of 18 meetings, but Crestwood has had the advantage lately. The Comets have defeated the Warriors three times in the last five matchups, including a 71-13 victory in 2014 which was the worst loss in Wyoming Area history.

Crestwood is off to its best start since the 2014 team won 12 in a row on the way to the District 2 Class 3A championship and a spot in the state playoffs.

“We’ve played some really good teams early,” Crestwood coach Ryan Arcangeli said. “Hazleton was a really tough bout for us, a really physical game and we dealt with the spread game with Tunkhannock. Obviously, we played a Nanticoke team and Holy Redeemer team which are still trying to find their way, but it was a tough four games and I’m proud of my young guys.”

Two of those youngsters — sophomores Noah Schultz and Brendan Dennis — shared the quarterback duties while senior Ryan Petrosky missed the last two games with an injury. Sophomore running back Kaleb Benjamin is fourth in Division 2 in rushing with 236 yards and is averaging 6.1 per carry.

Petrosky is expected to play tonight and is part of a talented senior class. Nick Kreuzer, Logan Arnold and Brendan DeMarzo are the top pass catchers. The defense is also led by several seniors — leading tackler Jimmy Hawley, leading sacker Ryan Harding, tackles-for-loss leader Matt Dean and interceptions leader Marcus Vieney.

So Crestwood has a nice blend of guys who can win now and win in future seasons if the underclassmen continue to develop.

“Crestwood is off to a great start and they got great momentum, so we’ll see where we’re at,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said.

Wyoming Area won the PIAA Class 3A championship last season but had plenty of holes to fill. One place the Warriors entered the season is fine shape was on the line. Seniors Nasir Condry, Bryce Hinkle and Shawn Kostak and junior Nick Elko were all starters in 2019. They could have an advantage there, as Crestwood has a couple linemen banged up.

The skill positions were Wyoming Area’s major question mark. While the passing game hasn’t clicked as of yet, the running game has been dominant.

Sophomore Drew Mruk leads Division 2 in three categories — rushing yards with 310, yards-per-carry at 10.0 and rushing touchdowns with six. Senior Vincenzo Giambra is third in the division with 241 yards on the ground, averaging 7.1 per carry and scoring five times. Those performances shouldn’t be surprising as both showed promise in spot duty last season.

Mruk also started at linebacker and made the first hit on the final tackle of the state championship game. He leads the team in tackles, followed by Condry.

Wyoming Area dominated Riverside in its opener and then fell 35-14 to a veteran Williamsport team for only its third loss in its last 31 games. The others were 42-0 to Southern Columbia last season and 21-14 to Lakeland in the D2-3A semifinals in 2018.

“We had a very competitive game Week 2 where we were able to look and evaluate and improve from what we saw from that game,” Spencer said.

WEEK 5 AT A GLANCE

Dallas (2-1) at Pittston Area (0-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello (43-22, 6th year); Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri (14-22, 4th year)

Last Meeting: Dallas 56-15 in 2019

First Meeting: Pittston Area 14-0 in 1970

All-Time Series: Dallas 22-18

Scouting Dallas: Dallas got booted 42-0 by Lake-Lehman in the Old Shoe Game, the Mountaineers’ worst loss ever to their Back Mountain rival. The offense has struggled the past two games after making a splash in the opener. There are plenty of new faces in the lineup, so some inconsistencies should have been expected. Dallas has won 10 of the last 11 meetings with Pittston Area.

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots were in every game at halftime, only to go flat over the final two quarters. In last week’s 21-0 loss to Hazleton Area, the running game started with a bang then went silent. Blocking, particularly on passing plays, made for a rough game for QB PJ Pisano. Pittston Area is better than its record indicates, yet haven’t been able to prove because it hasn’t been able to make game-changing plays.

What To Expect: Dallas to bounce back.

Tunkhannnock (0-3) at Nanticoke Area (1-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s Mike Marabell (8-16, 3rd year); Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza (42-65, 11th year)

Last Meeting: Tunkhannock 38-14 in 2018

First Meeting: Nanticoke Area 21-14 in 1984

All-Time Series: Tied 6-6

Scouting Tunkhannock: Tunkhannock has many of the parts from last year’s strong passing attack, but for some reason things haven’t fallen into place. The Tigers avoided a shutout with a very late score in a 35-6 loss to Wyoming Area. They have just two touchdowns in the last two games and just five on the season. The run defense was acceptable the first two games, but fell apart against Wyoming Area.

Scouting Nanticoke Area: Nanticoke Area eked out a 12-7 win over rival Hanover Area last Friday. Joe Fox ran for 93 yards and two TDs on just three carries. The passing offense remains a work in progress with just 46 yards on the season. The defense added three turnovers. Nanticoke Area is averaging 10 points per game and that won’t cut it tonight even against a struggling Tunkhannock offense.

What To Expect: Tunkhannock’s passing attack to be too much for the Trojans.

Wyoming Area (3-1) at Crestwood (4-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (77-52, 12th year); Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (11-5, 2nd year)

Last Meeting: Crestwood 21-18 in 2017

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 41-27 in 1981

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 14-4

Scouting Wyoming Area: Wyoming Area topped Tunkhannock 35-6 last Friday, missing a shutout due to a late score. RBs Vincenzo Giambra and Drew Mruk provided a solid one-two punch once again as the Warriors piled up 285 yards on the ground. The run defense could be facing its biggest challenge of the season and has performed well so far.

Scouting Crestwood: Crestwood rolled Holy Redeemer 42-0, but it needs to be noted two victories have come against winless opponents. QB Ryan Petrosky missed his second consecutive game, but is expected to play. Cole Kakalechik recovered a fumble for a TD and Marcus Veiney probably set a school and WVC record with an 8-yard punt return for a score. Things won’t come that easy tonight.

What To Expect: Looks like a toss-up and, perhaps, the best game of the week.

Williamsport (4-0) at Wyoming Valley West (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Williamsport’s Chuck Crews (48-54, 6th year at Williamsport; 10th overall); WVW’s Jack Baranski (4-10, 2nd year)

Last Meeting: Valley West 28-14 in 2019

First Meeting: Valley West 19-12 in 1972

All-Time Series: Valley West 26-18

Scouting Williamsport: The Millionaires always had a reputation as a team which could score, but got burned too much on defense. Well, that defense has picked it up a couple notches and shut out Wilkes-Barre Area 26-0 last weekend to go with a 26-7 win over Berwick in the prior week. Williamsport will have the best player on the field in TE/DE Nassir Jones.

Scouting WVW: The Spartans were idle last week because several positive COVID-19 test in the Berwick schools forced a postponement of the game. Efforts to squeeze in the game earlier this week couldn’t be accomplished. When we last saw the Spartans, they rallied to defeat Pittston Area 26-24. QB Donte Rhodes leads Division 1 in rushing, but more variety will be needed tonight.

What To Expect: Williamsport to go to 5-0.

Northwest (3-1) at Muncy (4-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Northwest’s Lon Hazlet (119-101, 6th year at Northwest; 22nd overall); Muncy’s Sean Tetreault (40-26, 6th year).

Last Meeting: Northwest 17-14 in 2004

First Meeting: Muncy 43-20 in 2002

All-Time Series: Tied 1-1

Scouting Northwest: The Rangers lost 21-14 to South Williamsport, surrendering the winning score with 48 seconds left. RB George May rushed for 232 yards on 34 carries, but four turnovers hurt. The run defense shut down a very good rushing attack and will be challenged once again. If the District 2 Class 2A playoffs take place as proposed, then Northwest has no wiggle room for error.

Scouting Muncy: Muncy was another team which had to get creative with its schedule because of COVID-19. The Indians have defeated all four of Northwest’s opponents, including a 34-17 victory over Montgomery last Friday. A couple fourth-quarter TDs by Montgomery made the outcome look closer than it was. RB Ethan Gush and QB Branson Eyer had big games.

What To Expect: A tight game with Muncy getting the edge.

Lake-Lehman (4-0) at Holy Redeemer (0-2)

1 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: Lake-Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (75-43, 11th year); Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (0-11, 2nd year)

Last Meeting: Lehman 41-6 in 2019

First Meeting: Lehman 38-6 in 2007

All-Time Series: Lehman 13-0

Scouting Lehman: Although the Black Knights are heavily favored, this is a key game in a sense. They need to look sharp and execute since next weekend brings a showdown with Wyoming Area. So far, Lehman has done that and wiped out Dallas 42-0 in its last game. QB Ethan Adams continues to impress. He has plenty of weapons at his disposal, all of whom bring plenty of speed to the field.

Scouting Redeemer: Wyoming Area then Crestwood and now Lehman. The revised schedule hasn’t given the Royals a break. They were shut out 42-0 by Crestwood last Friday as the losing streak swelled to 22 games. They haven’t scored in 10 of those contests. The schedule lightens up after this week, so perhaps Redeemer can get that elusive victory, It won’t happen this week, though.

What To Expect: Lehman to have this one wrapped up by halftime.

Berwick (1-2) at Hazleton Area (2-2)

7 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: Berwick’s Carmen DeFrancesco (162-102, 2nd year at Berwick; 24th overall); Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (2-2, 1st year)

Last Meeting: Berwick 40-7 in 2019

First Meeting: Berwick 14-6 in 1992

All-Time Series: Berwick 20-5

Scouting Berwick: Several positive COVID-19 tests in the school district forced the closure of sports last week and ultimately the Dawgs’ game with Wyoming Valley West. Two weeks ago, Berwick lost 26-0 and had two key players ejected, meaning they can’t play tonight. The offense has been OK in spurts. The defense has been solid vs. the run. Berwick didn’t get back to practice until Wednesday, so the game was moved to Saturday.

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars blanked Pittston Area 21-0, their first shutout since 2017. Sophomore LB Connor Kundrat blocked a punt, had an interception, recovered a fumble and made two sacks. He’s part of a young group which makes the future look bright. Sophomore RB Matt Buchman had his second 100-yard game, but the passing attack never really heated up.

What To Expect: A Berwick win, but it won’t be easy.