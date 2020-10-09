🔊 Listen to this

Two confirmed COVID-19 tests have forced Hanover Area to suspend all sports activities until Oct. 19 for all sports but football. Football will be shut down until Oct. 22.

Mike McCree serves as the school’s athletic director, safety and security administrator and compliance director. He said the two COVID-19 cases are within the athletic programs and were contracted outside of the school community.

McCree added that over 40 people are in quarantine including students, faculty, administrators and transportation and food workers.

Hanover Area football was scheduled to play Wilkes-Barre Area on Friday night, but the game was postponed on Thursday. The original shutdown was supposed to last until Monday, giving hope the game could have been played early next week.

Now, Hanover Area will also miss its Oct. 16 game with Crestwood. McCree said there is a possibility the Oct. 23 game with Scranton could be pushed back a few days to allow it to be played.

Field hockey has three games schedule between today and Oct. 19. Boys soccer has four, while girls soccer and girls volleyball have five each. Efforts will be made to reschedule those events.

Golf, girls tennis and boys and girls cross country have completed their regular seasons.