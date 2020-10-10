🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The first three times the Lake Lehman Black Knights touched the ball on Saturday afternoon they scored twice.

And the avalanche of points continued.

Unbeaten Lehman had the game at the mercy rule by halftime as the Black Knights routed winless Holy Redeemer 48-14 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game.

Lehman improved to 3-0 in Division 2 and 5-0 overall. Redeemer fell to 0-3 in both the division and overall with its 23rd consecutive loss.

“No, by any regards, any disrespect (to Redeemer),” Lehman coach Jerry Gilskey said. “In games like this, you want polish. You want to make sure you work on what we do well. You work on your depth. The thing was coming into this game and leaving with the attitude we’ve had all year.”

Ryan Eiden got the Black Knights off to a quick start by returning the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. Then after a Redeemer punt, quarterback Ethan Adams connected with Jacob Monko on a 76-yard TD pass on Lehman’s first play from scrimmage.

Eiden scored again at 3:23 of the first quarter, turning a swing pass from Adams into a 51-yard touchdown with some tightrope footwork down the left sideline. Eiden made it 28-0 by closing out the first quarter with a 12-yard scoring run.

The Black Knights added two more scores in the second quarter to take a 42-0 lead into halftime.

After Lehman’s Dustin Heinrich tipped a pass to himself for an interception, Monko scored on the next play. He adjusted to an underthrown ball and then sidestepped a couple of Redeemer defenders for a 40-yard touchdown.

Adams finished 6-of-7 for 216 yards, going over the 1,000-yard passing mark for the season.

Monko completed his three-touchdown afternoon by returning an interception 32 yards to make it 42-0 at 9:34 of the second quarter.

Redeemer fared better in the second half as Lehman was deep into its bench. The Royals opened the third quarter with a nine-play scoring drive that ate up most of the running clock. Quarterback Jacob Hunter finished it off with a 4-yard run.

The fourth quarter consisted of 12 plays. Colby Roberts finished off Lehman’s scoring with a 2-yard TD run. Redeemer’s final score came on a 23-yard run by Christian Leon.

“I think we responded well,” Redeemer second-year coach Tyson Kelley said. “I think we’ve had trouble responding to adversity for a while now. For our guys to bounce back and stay focused on the next play was really important for us as a program.”

Lehman travels to Wyoming Area next Friday. Redeemer travels to Tunkhannock.

Lake-Lehman 48, Holy Redeemer 14

Lake-Lehman`28`14`0`6 — 48

Holy Redeemer`0`0`6`8 — 14

First quarter

LL — Ryan Eiden 88 kickoff return (Max Paczewski kick), 11:43

LL — Jacob Monko 76 pass from Ethan Adams (Paczewski kick), 8:43

LL — Eiden 51 pass from Adams (Paczewski kick), 3:23

LL — Eiden 12 run (Paczewski kick), 0:15

Second quarter

LL — Monko 40 pass from Adams (Paczewski kick), 11:37

LL — Monko 32 interception return (Paczewski kick), 9:34

Third quarter

HR — Jacob Hunter 4 run (kick failed), 2:52

Fourth quarter

LL — Colby Roberts 2 run (no try), 7:43

HR — Christian Leon 23 run (Yovanny Martinez from Hunter), 2:03

Team statistics`LL`HR

First downs`10`10

Rushes-yards`10-34`35-138

Passing yards`245`25

Total yards`279`163

Passing`8-9-0`2-7-2

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`3-22

Punts-avg.`0-0`4-28

Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-0

Penalties-yards`5-30`1-5

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Lehman, Eiden 2-29, Jake Gizinski 2-8, Colby Roberts 3-0, Jeremy Scouton 2-1, Tanner Marzoni 1-(minus-4). Redeemer, Leon 5-60, Hunter 10-7, Matt Schuler 13-40, Taden Jendrzejewski 7-31.

PASSING — Lehman, Adams 6-7-0-216, Scouton 2-2-0-29. Redeemer, Hunter 2-7-2-25.

RECEIVING — Lehman, Monko 2-116, Colby Kennedy 1-13, Eiden 1-51, Danny Kutz 1-23, Dustin Heinrich 3-32. Redeemer, Zack Perta 2-25.

INTERCEPTIONS — Lehman, Heinrich 1-2, Monko 1-32.