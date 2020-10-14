🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Lakeland’s Nick Mancuso described perfectly the final play Tuesday night as the clock hit all zeros.

“I felt like I was in a movie,” Mancuso said. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

What was a dream ending for the Chiefs was a nightmare for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Mancuso returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown on the final play and then Lakeland converted a two-point conversion to stun Wilkes-Barre Area 27-26 in a high school football matchup assembled just a few days ago.

Lakeland (2-0) went all out to block as WBA punted with 4.7 seconds left in the game. Mancuso scooped up the ball on a bounce and had no blockers, but no defenders either. That allowed him to get to the right sideline and navigate into the end zone.

“I heard the (clock) go off and I was like, ‘Well, we have one last chance, might as well make something good out of it,’” Mancuso said.

Lakeland then went for a two-point try and the win. The decision was twofold. First, coach Dave Piwowarczyk felt his team was “gassed” and, secondly, the team’s regular kicker had a soccer game and was unavailable. Previous point-after kicks were an adventure.

Lakeland quarterback Dom Spataro handed off to CJ Dippre, a 6-foot-5 tight end who lined up in the backfield. Dippre, a Maryland recruit, stopped short of the line and threw a jump pass to Rob Romanowski, who lunged forward to cradle the ball and give the Chiefs the improbable win.

“Lakeland football is tough. We don’t quit, no matter what the score is,” Piwowarczyk said. “That’s been the philosophy this year.”

WBA coach Ciro Cinti didn’t want to talk after the game. His team turned over the ball six times, including fumbling at the Lakeland 2-yard line that ended up in the hands of Giovanni Spataro, who returned it 95 yards for the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the game. The Wolfpack also botched an extra-point try because of a bad snap.

Yet, with all the misery, WBA finally seemed to turn its fortunes in the final 12 minutes — save for the final 4.7 seconds.

The Wolfpack trailed 19-6 entering the fourth quarter but scored three touchdowns, including two 11 seconds apart to take a 26-19 lead.

Three plays after stopping Lakeland on a fourth-and-6 from the Lakeland 33, WBA’s Elijah Jordan scored on a 33-yard run. The point-after gave the Wolfpack a 20-19 lead with 6:17 to play.

Then on the ensuing kickoff, WBA’s Evan Corcoran squibbed the ball that took a weird hop away from one Chief and through the legs of another. WBA’s Mike Andrzejewski pounced on it at the Lakeland 4. Running back Noah Taylor scored on the next play for a 26-19 advantage at 6:06. A two-point pass play failed.

Both teams had games cancelled on Friday when their opponents had COVID-19 issues. The game was finalized late Friday night.

NOTE: Tuesday was the first time Lakeland played a Wilkes-Barre city school since 2013 when it defeated GAR 27-19 to finished with a 8-5 overall record against the Grenadiers. Lakeland last played Meyers in 2010 and finished 7-1 vs. the Mohawks. The Chiefs never played Coughlin.

Lakeland 27, Wilkes-Barre Area 26

Lakeland`7`6`6`8 — 27

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`6`0`20 — 26

First quarter

LAK — Giovanni Spataro 95 fumble return (G.Spataro kick), 7:16

Second quarter

WBA — Elijah Jordan 59 pass from Javant McClary (run failed), 10:56

LAK — Mike Pidgeon 19 pass from Dom Spataro (kick failed), 0:04

Third quarter

LAK — Pidgeon 22 pass from Dom Spataro (kick failed), 8:50

Fourth quarter

WBA — Javant McClary 20 run (Deutsch-Jones kick), 9:41

WBA — Jordan 33 run (Deutsch-Jones kick), 6:17

WBA — Noah Taylor 4 run (pass failed), 6:06

LAK — Nick Mancuso 65 punt return (Rob Romanowski from CJ Dippre), 0:00

Team statistics`LAK`WBA

First downs`12`14

Rushes-yards`35-117`42-209

Passing yards`149`90

Total yards`266`299

Passing`12-24-1`3-8-2

Sacked-yards lost`4-25`1-8

Punts-avg.`1-34`2-42

Fumbles-lost`3-1`6-4

Penalties-yards`9-55`5-20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Lakeland, G.Spataro 22-114, D.Spataro 10-(minus-6), Jaron Bullick 1-7, CJ Dippre 2-2. WBA, Taylor 13-76, Ben Kenzakowski 4-21, Jordan 3-42, McClary 16-56, Howie Shiner 5-15, team 1-(minus-1).

PASSING — Lakeland, D.Spataro 12-24-1-149. WBA, McClary 3-8-2-90.

RECEIVING — Lakeland, CJ Dippre 2-19, Nick Mancuso 3-37, G.Spataro 3-31, Pidgeon 2-41, Kevin Snyder 2-17, Locotta Dippre 1-5. WBA, Maleek Robinson 2-31, Jordan 1-59.

INTERCEPTIONS — Lakeland, S.Spataro 1-41, Mancuso 1-17. WBA, Sincere Williams 1-2.

MISSED FGs — none.