Tea Amerise and the team of Vanessa Pinto and Sarah Stettler each rallied to win at first singles and first doubles, respectively, to lift Holy Redeemer to a 3-2 win over Holy Cross on Wednesday in the District 2 Class 2A girls tennis quarterfinals.

Amerise won 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 while Pinto and Stettler prevailed 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 for the Royals. Carissa Benderavich won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles as Holy Redeemer advanced to Thursday’s semifinals against Scranton Prep, which swept Dallas 5-0.

Wyoming Seminary knocked off Valley View 4-1 and Riverside eliminated Tunkhannock 5-0 to set up a semifinal between the Blue Knights and Vikings. The semifinals will be held at Kirby Park beginning at noon with the championship scheduled for 4 p.m.

Ella Krypel, Shailee Desai and Margaret Mihalick all won in straight sets to sweep singles play for the Blue Knights. Dominica Delayo and Christina Cikowski earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at first doubles.

The Wyoming Valley Conference was knocked out in the Class 3A quarterfinals as Abington Heights beat Crestwood 5-0 and Delaware Valley edged Hazleton Area 3-2. The Comets and Warriors will meet in one semifinal while North Pocono and West Scranton face off in the other.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Seminary 3, Lake-Lehman 1

Tied 1-1 at halftime, the Blue Knights finished with a 29-3 edge in shots and got the game-winner from Maddie Olshemski in the third to beat Lake-Lehman.

Grace Parsons and Izzy Pisano also scored for Seminary. Grace O’Donnell had the goal for the Black Knights, who got 22 saves from Faye Post.

Crestwood 2, Holy Redeemer 0

Emma George gave the Comets an early 1-0 lead, which stood up the rest of the way as Isabella Caparusio made six saves for the shutout.

Alex Lipinski added a goal in the fourth for Crestwood.

Hazleton Area 2, Dallas 0

Brynn Newborn broke a scoreless tie with a third quarter goal for the Cougars while Haylee Petroski sealed the win with a goal in the fourth. Gabrielle Cavenas got the assist on both scores.

Wyoming Area 7, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Makenzie Switzer and Kayla Kiwak scored three goals apiece as the Warriors broke out to a 6-0 lead by halftime.

Switzer added an assist and Nina Angeli also had a goal while Carly Saranchuk made two saves for the shutout.

CROSS COUNTRY

Dallas cluster

The Lake-Lehman boys and Dallas girls each came away with three wins at the six-team cluster at Dallas’ 42nd Street course.

Wyoming Valley West’s Tavian McKenna (16:58) took first on the boys side while Wyoming Area took the top two spots in the girls race thanks to Madelyn Keating (20:54) and Aubriana Marranca (21:58).

Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock each had two wins apiece on the girls aside while Wyoming Area and Valley West each got one.

For the boys, Dallas and Wyoming Area each won twice while Tunkhannock and Valley West won once.

Wilkes-Barre Area cluster

Holy Redeemer’s Chris Hine finished first in 17:14 and the Royals claimed eight of the top 10 spots in the boys race at a four-team cluster at Wilkes-Barre Area’s Kirby course.

John Syms took third place to lead the Wolfpack while Preston Klem topped Pittston Area with a fourth-place finish.

On the girls side, Anna Capaci took first in the girls race for Redeemer, finishing in 22:05.

Crestwood cluster

The host Comets picked up three wins apiece in both boys and girls competition, as did the boys and girls teams from Hazleton Area.

On the boys side, the Cougars’ Zach Keiner finished 40 seconds ahead of the rest of the field in 17:38 to win. The Comets had three top-five finishers led by Weston Madvetz in second place.

Crestwood dominated the girls race, claiming the top four spots, led by Molly DeMarzo in first place at 21:04.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lake-Lehman 3, Tunkhannock 2

The Black Knights earned a 26-24, 25-21, 25-27, 25-16 victory over the Tigers.

Skylar Poelma (8 blocks), Déa Middleton (16 service points, 4 aces), Kylee Blazick (31 digs), Halle Jones (8 kills) and Hannah Kline (8 kills) topped Lake-Lehman.

Leading Tunkhannock were Lily Miller (10 service points, 1 ace, 12 digs, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist), Emma Elias (27 digs, 4 service points, 1 ace), Emily Schultz (24 assists, 20 digs, 6 service points, 1 ace, 2 kills) and Christina Detrick (8 kills).

Holy Redeemer 3, Hazleton Area 0

Sierra Hines finished with 14 kills and one block as the Royals swept the Cougars 25-22, 25-14, 25-14. Eva Szura (29 service points, 2 aces, 4 kills) and Evelyn Kilburn (21 assists, 2 digs) also contributed in the win.

Hazleton Area was led by Brooke Boretski (6 service points, 1 kill, 16 assists, 4 digs), Lindsey Barron (7 service points) and Abigail Gould (7 service points).

GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 3, Tunkhannock 0

Scoreless at halftime, the Royals got the eventual game-winner from Avery Chepolis early in the second half. Morgan Crake and Isabella Granteed added insurance goals for Redeemer.

Wyoming Seminary 2, Nanticoke Area 1

Helena Prusak broke a 1-1 tie in the 59th minute to give the Blue Knights a win on the road.

Mya Pyke gave Seminary a 1-0 lead in the first half and Alexis Atkins tied it up in the second for the Trojans.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Ryan Stevens scored twice in the second half to lead the Spartans. Jack Gorham gave Valley West the lead in the first half.

Saquan Portee had the lone goal for the Wolfpack.

Dallas 2, Hazleton Area 2

The Cougars’ Gavin Huey scored a game-tying goal with 4:07 left in the second half to earn a tie with Dallas.

Berwick 2, Pittston Area 1

Caden Reader picked up the game-winner early in the second half for the Bulldogs, who got 10 saves from Jack Dacier to close it out. Graham Marshman had a goal and an assist for Berwick.

The Patriots opened the scoring on a Kaden Rowan goal.

GIRLS TENNIS

District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals

Holy Redeemer 3, Holy Cross 2

SINGLES — 1. Tea Amerise (HR) def. Gisele Falzone 2-6, 6-4, 6-1; 2. Carissa Benderavich (HR) def. Erin McGee 6-2, 6-3; 3. Caitlin Bestricky (HC) def. Jordan Stochla 0-6, 6-4, 7-5

DOUBLES — 1. Vanessa Pinto/Sarah Stettler (HR) def. Caroline Shaffern/Christine Monroe 1-6, 6-4, 6-4; 2. Kaci Kranson/Maddy Kranson (HC) def. Kushi Syed/Gabby Randazzo 6-2, 6-1

Wyoming Seminary 4, Valley View 1

SINGLES — 1. Ella Krypel (SEM) def. Gianna Snell 6-0, 6-0; 2. Shailee Desai (SEM) def. Taralyn Reilly 6-2, 6-0; 3. Margaret Mihalick (SEM) def. Grace Lennox 6-0, 6-3.

DOUBLES — 1. Dominica Delayo/Christina Cikowski (SEM) def. Carlo Bossick/Emma Giovagnoli 6-0, 6-0; 2. Natalie Sweeney/Gia Mazza def. Victoria Smulowitz/Bridget Dowd 6-1, 6-3

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Seminary 3, Lake-Lehman 1

Lake-Lehman`0`1`0`0 — 1

Wyo. Seminary`1`0`1`1 — 3

First quarter — 1. WS, Grace Parsons (Ella Barbacci), 1:38. Second quarter — 2. LL, Grace O’Donnell (Madison Lasinski), 12:17. Third quarter — 3. WS, Maddie Olshemski (Milaw Clause), 2:20. Fourth quarter — 4. WS, Izzy Pisano (Quinn Medico), 4:40.

Shots — LL 3; WS 29. Saves — LL 22 (Faye Post); WS 2 (Mia Magnotta). Penalty corners — LL 1; WS 10.

Crestwood 2, Holy Redeemer 0

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`0 — 0

Crestwood`1`0`0`1 — 2

First quarter — 1. CRE, Emma George, 11:48. Fourth quarter — 2. CRE, Alex Lipinski, 9:00.

Shots — HR 7; CRE 7. Saves — HR 6 (Emma Midkiff); CRE 6 (Isabella Caparusio). Penalty corners — HR 3; CRE 6.

Hazleton Area 2, Dallas 0

Hazleton Area`0`0`1`1 — 2

Dallas`0`0`0`0 — 0

Third quarter — 1. HAZ, Brynn Newborn (Gabrielle Cavenas), 2:30. Fourth quarter — 2. HAZ, Haylee Petroski (Cavenas), 6:50.

Shots — HAZ 13; DAL 9. Saves — HAZ 5 (Elaina Ashman); DAL 9 (Amanda Puza). Penalty corners — HAZ 4; DAL 4.

Wyoming Area 7, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`2`4`1`0 — 7

First quarter — 1. WA, Makenzie Switzer, 2:48; 2. WA, Kayla Kiwak, 0:28. Second quarter — 3. WA, Switzer, 11:56; 4. WA, Kiwak, 11:02; 5. WA, Nina Angeli (Switzer), 7:32; 6. WA, Switzer, 5:33. Third quarter — 7. Kiwak, 4:40.

Shots — WBA 2; WA 28. Saves — WBA 21; WA 2. Penalty corners — WBA 3; WA 22.

GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 3, Tunkhannock 0

Holy Redeemer`0`3 — 3

Tunkhannock`0`0 — 0

Second half — 1. HR, Avery Chepolis (Emily Krevey), 37:57; 2. HR, Morgan Crake (Kalie Quaglia), 28:28; 3. HR, Isabella Granteed (Grace Wolsieffer), 13:07.

Wyoming Seminary 2, Nanticoke Area 1

Wyo. Seminary`1`1 — 2

Nanticoke Area`0`1 — 1

First half — 1. WS, Mya Pyke, 9th minute. Second half — 2. NAN, Alexis Atkins (Raiden Ball), 53rd; 3. WS, Helena Prusak, 59th.

Shots — WS 9; NAN 8. Saves — WS 4 (Cassidy Skoranski); NAN 7 (Emily Eisenhauer). Corner kicks — WS 1; NAN 2.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`1 — 1

Wyo. Valley West`1`2 — 3

First half — 1. WVW, Jack Gorham (Landon Serbin), 25:35. Second half — 2. WVW, Ryan Stevens, 48:53; 3. WVW, Stevens (Robbie Kachinko), 66:40; 4. WBA, Saquan Portee (Tanner Nilon), 78:14.

Shots — WBA 13; WVW 15. Saves — WBA 5 (Nick Wartella); WVW 6 (Tyler Marchlenski). Corner kicks — WBA 3; WVW 5.

Dallas 2, Hazleton Area 2

Dallas`0`2`0`0 — 2

Hazleton Area`1`1`0`0 — 2

First half — 1. HAZ, Alex Castiglia, 31:10. Second half — 2. DAL, Dylan Roberts (Luca DeRome), 33:22; 3. DAL, Zach Calkins, 10:58; 4. HAZ, Gavin Huey, 4:07.

Shots — DAL 26; HAZ 21. Saves — DAL 9 (Brandon Banks); HAZ 12 (Kyle Johnson). Corner kicks — DAL 8; HAZ 4.

Berwick 2, Pittston Area 1

Berwick`1`1 — 2

Pittston Area`1`0 — 1

First half — 1. PA, Kaden Rowan (Connor Mulhern), 39:30; 2. BER, Graham Marshman (Conner Mensinger), 25:24. Second half — 3. BER, Caden Reader (Marshman), 35:10.

Shots — BER 13; PA 11. Saves — BER 10 (Jack Dacier); PA 11 (Lochlan Messner).