🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – Despite having two teams in the District 2 Class 2A girls team tennis semifinals on Thursday, the Wyoming Valley Conference was unable to crown a district champion for 2020.

Class 2A’s top seed, Wyoming Seminary, was upset by fifth-seeded Riverside 3-2, and third-seeded Holy Redeemer couldn’t make it past the two-seed Scranton Prep, losing 4-0.

The Blue Knights dropped the Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches to two of the best players in the state, Riverside’s Karissa Ghigiarelli and Madeline DeFaber-Schumacher.

“Our one and two (Elle Krypel and Shailee Desai) went out there, and we had a game plan against two of the best players in the state,” Wyoming Seminary coach Raphael Cooper said. “So we had a game plan and we tried it, but (Ghigiarelli and DeFaber-Schumacher) are just really good.”

Riverside has ridden that duo all season and needed just one win out of the other singles match or either of the doubles matches.

The duo of Dominica Delayo/Christina Cikowski took care of business as usual for Wyoming Seminary, winning in dominant fashion, 6-1 and 6-1.

“We knew that we would have opportunities from three down,” Cooper said. “I couldn’t be more impressed with our second doubles, I’m not saying anything about our first doubles, I know what I’m getting from them all the time. But our second really came to play today.”

The second doubles team for the Blue Knights, consisting of Victoria Smulowitz/Bridget Dowd ground out a victory in two sets, 7-5 and 6-1.

The deciding match turned to the third singles match between Wyoming Seminary’s Margaret Mihalick and Riverside’s Bella Aniska. The two went at it for over two hours, before Riverside won when Cooper called the match due to an injury default halfway through the third set.

“I felt for her. It really hurt to see her like that. But I know she gave everything,” Cooper said when Mihalick went down for the second time in the match. “I was not just worried about her leg at that point, but I was worried about exhaustion. It’s a hot day. She had been on the court for more than two and a half hours and she gave everything that she possibly could.”

Prior to the Mihalick’s injury, she had won the first set 6-1 before dropping a very long grueling set 6-3. By the time the third set had began, the other four matches had ended and both teams in their entirety were watching and cheering for their teammates.

“Anytime, especially in our case in Pennsylvania, and you can have both sides cheering and getting loud for tennis, that’s a win,” Cooper said. “I really couldn’t be more proud of our team. They are close knit, they support each other and when one of our warriors fell down, everybody was there.”

Holy Redeemer had trouble finding success against Scranton Prep, as they dropped both doubles matches and two of the three singles matches in two sets.

The doubles duo of Annie Johnson/Claire Kelly won both sets 6-4 and 6-1 while the other duo for Scranton Prep of Leelah Farrell/Willa Farrell won both sets 6-4 and 6-2.

Tea Amerise was the only Royal to have some success on the court, taking the first set of her match 6-3. She was up 5-2 in the second set before the match ended with Holy Redeemer losing.

In the finals Scranton Prep defeated Riverside 3-2 to claim the District 2 Class 2A crown.

The WVC didn’t have any teams make it to the semifinals of the Class 3A bracket after Crestwood and Hazleton Area fell in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Abington Heights swept its way through to the championship, defeating Crestwood 5-0, Delaware Valley 3-0 and then West Scranton 3-0 in the finals.

GIRLS SOCCER

Berwick 2, Hazleton Area 0

Kayla Fernandez scored two second half goals to lift Berwick over visiting Hazleton Area.

Hazleton Area goalie Caitlyn Katchur kept the game close with 12 saves.

Dallas 2, Wyoming Valley West 1

Olivia Maniskas scored the game winning goal and assisted on another to lead Dallas past Wyoming Valley West in overtime.

Caelan Gallagher scored the other goal for Dallas. The Spartans got a goal from Veronica Warunek.

Mackenzie Bowling made 16 saves in goal for Valley West, while Dallas goalkeeper Morgan Sodano recorded 14 saves.

Wilkes-Barre Area 7, Pittston Area 1

Krystal Haertter scored three goals and assisted on two others to lead the Wolfpack past Pittston Area.

Also scoring for WBA were ZaNyah Kenzakoski, Esa Mendola, Bonita Brigido and Mya Corcoran.

BOYS SOCCER

Tunkhannock 4, Nanticoke 0

Tyler Berkhimer, Ian Barbini and Paul DeMarco all scored goals to lead Tunkhannock, which also benefited from an own goal, past Nanticoke.

Crestwood 8, Berwick 0

Nico Schwartz and Mike Zaleski both scored two goals to lead Crestwood past Berwick.

Also scoring for the Comets were Trey Zabroski, Hunter Rolles, Nick Ruggeri and James Barrett.

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 5, PA 2

Emma George scored two goals to lead Crestwood past Pittston Area.

Also scoring for the Comets were Emily Delvecchio, Lauren Schmude and Olivia Aigeldinger.

Scoring for Pittston Area were Bella Girardina and Jianna Eike.

Wallenpaupack 5, Tunkhannock 0

Hannah Karp scored two goals to lead Wallenpaupack past host Tunkhannock.

Also scoring for Wallenpaupack were Kayla Schmalzle, Abigail McCue and Aimee Salinas.

Zoey Hall made four saves to record the shutout.

Nanticoke 2, Berwick 1

Olivia Nice and Grace Reed scored goals to lift Nanticoke over Berwick.

Alexus Nichols made two saves for the Trojans.

Amy Beer scored Berwick’s goal. Berwick goalie Jackie Nevel made 17 saves.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton 3, Wyoming Area 0

Hazleton swept Wyoming Area by game scores of 25-21, 25-11 and 25-19.

The Cougars were led by Brooke Boretski (41 assists, seven kills, three service points), Alivia Platek (10 service points, four aces, six kills) and Alexis Rossi (12 service points, one kill).

Berwick 3, Pittston Area 0

Berwick swept Pittston Area by game scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-15.

Berwick was led by Glorimar Guzman (16 digs, 3 assits), Sarah Steeber (six aces, 11 service points, 14 kills, nine digs), Cece Isenberg (16 kills) and Erin Hess (six service points, five kills, one assist, five digs).

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 5, PA 2

Pittston Area`0`0`0`2`–2

Crestwood`1`2`0`2`–5

First Quarter – 1. C Emma George (Taylor Yeager). Second Quarter – 2. C Emily Delvecchio (Gabbt Amboise); 3. C Emma George (Yeager). Fourth Quarter 4. PA Bella Girardina (Jess Kobi); 5. C Lauren Schmude (UA); 6. C Olivia Aigeldinger (Alex Lipinski); 7. PA Jianna Eike (Kaitlyn Bucci).

Shots – C 16, PA 9. Saves C (unavailable), PA (Pisano) 11. Corners – C 5, PA 7.

Wallenpaupack 5, Tunkhannock 0

Wallenpaupack`2`1`0`2`–5

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`0`–0

First Quarter – 1. W Kayla Schmalze (penatly stroke), 14:01; 2. W Abigail McCue (Aimee Salinas), 9:54. Second Quarter – 3. W Hanna Karp (unassisted), :16. Fourth Quarter – 4. W Hannah Karp (Schmalzle), 6:31; 5. W Aimee Salinas (Karp), 4:43.

Shots – WP 23, T 6. Saves – T (Iesha Hartman) 12, W (Zoey Hall) 4. Corners – W 9, T 7.

Nanticoke 2, Berwick 1

Berwick`1`0`0`0`–1

Nanticoke`0`1`1`0`–2

First Quarter – 1. B Amy Beer (Marissa Canouse), 3:22. Second Quarter – 2. N Olivia Nice (Riley Baird), 6:23. Third Quarter – 3. N Grace Reed (Allie Brown), 11:26.

Shots – B 3, N 17. Saves – B (Jackie Nevel) 17, N (Alexus Nichols) 2. Corners – B 3, N 9.

GIRLS SOCCER

Berwick 2, Hazleton Area 0

Hazleton Area`0`0`–0

Berwick`0`2`-2

Second Half – 1. HA Kayla Fernandez (unassisted) 59:06; 2. HA Fernandez (Morgan Lisnock), 65:17.

Shots – HA 1, B 14. Saves – HA (Caitlyn Katchur) 12, Berwick (unavailable) 0. Corners – HA 4, B 2.

Saves: HA 12 (Caitlyn Katchur), Berwick 0

Dallas 2, Wyoming Valley West 1

Dallas`0`1`1`–2

Valley West`0`1`–`

Second Half – 1. D Caelan Gallagher (Olivia Maniskas), 41:48; 2. WVW Veronica Warunek (Annabelle Wojciechowski), 43:29. Overtime – 3. D Maniskas (Gallagher), 84:57.

Shots – D 17, WVW 18. Saves – D (Morgan Sodano) 14, WVW (Mackenzie Bowling) 16. Corners – D 3, WVW 1.

Wilkes-Barre Area 7, Pittston Area 1

Pittston Area`1`0`–1

Wilkes-Barre Area`2`5`–7

First Half – 1. WBA Krystal Haretter (Bit Livingston), 7:06; 2. PA Katelyn Wesp (unassisted), 22:26; 3. WBA Haertter (unassisted), 29:04. Second Half – 4. WBA ZaNyah Kenzakoski (Layla Macking), 44:45. 5. WBA Esa Mendola (Haertter), 51:06; 6. WBA Haertter (unassisted), 52:40; 7. WBA Bonita Brigido (Haertter), 59:14; 8. WBA Mya Corcoran (Brigido), 62:03.

BOYS SOCCER

Tunkhannock`4`0`–4

Nanticoke`0`0`–0

Scoring – 1. T Tyler Berkhimer (Nick DeMarco), 10:00; 2. T own goal, 15:00; 3. T Ian Barbini (Berkhimer), 35:00 ; 4. T Paul Demarco (Tyler Pietrowski), 72.

Shots – N 3, T 27. Saves – N 19, T 1. Corners – N 1, T 4.