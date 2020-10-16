🔊 Listen to this

In another week, Penn State will take the field for the first time since December. Half of the Nittany Lions’ group of captains will remain the same.

As the Lions prepare for their 2020 season opener at Indiana next Saturday, the program has announced its captains for the shortened campaign, naming eight players to the position.

Four of them — junior quarterback Sean Clifford, junior tight end Pat Freiermuth, senior center Michal Menet and junior safety Jonathan Sutherland — were also elected last season. New names joining the group for 2020 are junior linebacker Jesse Luketa, junior punter/kicker Jordan Stout, senior defensive end Shaka Toney and senior safety Lamont Wade.

Notably, four of the eight ultimately elected to return to Penn State for an uncertain season over opportunities to move onto the NFL.

Freiermuth, a potential first-round draft pick in next spring’s draft, decided to put the NFL on hold last November and again this summer when the Big Ten reversed course and decided to play after initially canceling the fall season.

On Friday, Freiermuth was also named to the Big Ten’s “Players to Watch” list, which honors five standouts from each division.

Likewise, Menet, Toney and Wade all had to decide whether to return for a senior season or try their luck in the pros.

Clifford is looking to improve from a tough finish to his first year as a starter in which he played through an injury that ultimately sidelined him in late November. He still threw for 23 touchdowns as a sophomore, good for third in the Big Ten.

“Love this team!” Clifford wrote on Twitter. “Honored to be selected captain by my teammates and the staff again! Can’t wait for next Saturday.”

Menet will anchor an experienced offensive line that returns four starters and six of seven players who saw extensive time a year ago.

On defense, Toney has long been lauded as a leader by coach James Franklin, who also spoke highly of Wade’s impact in the locker room toward the end of last season.

“Shaka Toney has got a strong voice with our team,” Franklin said last season. “He’s very well respected, not only for what he does on the field. … From what our players say, Shaka is one of the great friends and teammates on the team for everybody. He’s the guy that they all seem to go to with issues or concerns or things or advice. He’s obviously got a strong voice.”

Joining the defensive group is Luketa, who looks to move into the starting job vacated by good friend and former roommate Micah Parsons, who is opting out of the season to prepare for the draft.

Luketa actually gives the Lions two Canadians — both from Ottawa — as captains, joining Sutherland, a special teams standout who also serves as a second-teamer at safety.

The specialists will also be represented by Stout, who made a quick impact in 2019 after transferring from Virginia Tech. Stout handled kickoffs and field goals of 50-plus yards a year ago. Now he’ll take over for Blake Gillikin at punter.