KINGSTON — Donte Rhodes made big play after big play on the ground and through the air on Friday night as Wyoming Valley West thumped visiting Nanticoke Area 42-0.

“We know Donte could make those kinds of big plays,” Valley West coach Jack Baranski said. “I thought he made a number of great decisions and really ran the offense well tonight.”

Rhodes came into Week 6 as the Wyoming Valley Conference’s leading rusher, and he added a pair of rushing scores and almost 100 yards on the ground.

But the senior was just as impactful attacking the Trojan defense with his arm, throwing for 155 yards and two more touchdowns, giving him four total in the win.

Perhaps even more impressive was the Spartans’ performance on defense, holding the Trojans scoreless and forcing five total takeaways.

“We made a couple of key plays on defense, and it turns into points on the other end,” Baranski said. “Momentum is a funny thing in this sport.”

It was the Spartans defense that got the ball rolling, as Tyler Weidman picked off a pass from Nanticoke’s Mike Marcella and took it back for a touchdown less than two minutes into the first quarter.

Weidman would add another interception later in the game, as would Connor Olisewski.

After getting the ball back from the Trojans, Rhodes went to work. He needed just one play to score his first touchdown on a 54-yard run, then found Ryan Meyers for a 61-yard score a few minutes later. The Spartans led 21-0 before the first quarter reached its midway point.

Nanticoke had a couple of good opportunities — and had the ball inside the Valley West red zone at one point early in the game — but a lost fumble snuffed out the Trojans’ best opportunity at keeping things competitive.

Olisewski caught a 33-yard touchdown just before halftime, with the ensuing two-point conversion from Rhodes making it 29-0 heading into the break.

Rushing touchdowns from Rhodes and Isaiah Cobb ran the Spartans’ lead to 42 points, and a last-ditch effort from Nanticoke to put some points on the board ended after a long drive into the Valley West red zone stalled around the 15-yard line.

The Trojans dropped to 1-5 with the loss ahead of their game next week against Wyoming Area. Wyoming Valley West (2-3) will have their hands full next week with a trip to Hazleton Area.

Wyoming Valley West 42, Nanticoke Area 0

Nanticoke Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyo. Valley West`21`8`6`7 — 42

First quarter

WVW — Tyler Weidman 25 interception return (Anthony Blaine kick), 10:32

WVW — Donte Rhodes 54 run (Blaine kick), 8:01

WVW — Ryan Meyers 61 pass from Rhodes (Blaine kick), 6:01

Second quarter

WVW — Connor Olisewski 33 pass from Rhodes (Rhodes run), 1:36

Third quarter

WVW — Rhodes 25 run (kick failed), 2:05

Fourth quarter

WVW — Isaiah Cobb 5 run (Blaine kick), 11:36

Team statistics`NAN`WVW

First downs`7`4

Rushes-yards`48-111`21-149

Passing yards`32`155

Total yards`143`304

Passing`2-8-3`6-10-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-7`0-0

Punts-avg.`5-34`3-21

Fumbles-lost`3-1`2-1

Penalties-yards`5-35`4-20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — NAN, Ayden Everett 8-34, Devin Lohman 3-(minus-4), Joe Fox 16-33, Mike Marcella 2-2, Aidan Jaskulski 7-11, Payton Kepp 3-10, Sebastian Kryznewski 1-(minus-3), Ashton Brozusky 6-26, Joseph Krieger 1-1, Brandon Brojakowski 1-1. WVW, Donte Rhodes 7-93, Darrius Redguard 11-32, Isaiah Cobb 3-24.

PASSING — NAN, Marcella 2-8-3-32, Kryznewski 0-1-0-0. WVW, Rhodes 6-10-0-155, Luke Buss 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING — NA,N Sincere Shiloh 2-32. WVW, Connor Olisewski 2-42, Ryan Meyers 1-61, Tyler Weidman 2-45, Josh Koval 1-7.

INTERCEPTIONS — NA, none. WVW, Weidman 2-65, Olisewski 1-0.