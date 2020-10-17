🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area scored when John Morgan (2) blocked a punt by Jake Trumbower that was recovered by Jayden Rusyn.

WEST PITTSTON – On a night when the teams combined for 520 yards and 58 points in the first half alone, it was Lake-Lehman’s second-half defensive effort that finally separated the two teams.

The unbeaten Black Knights held defending state Class 3A champion Wyoming Area scoreless in the second half to pull away for a 47-26 victory in a Friday night Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 football game.

Lake-Lehman allowed just two first downs, nine yards rushing and 35 yards total offense during a second half in which it never let Wyoming Area cross midfield.

“We made some adjustments,” Lake-Lehman coach Jerry Gilsky said. “They came out wanting to run the ball more because they wanted to get that grind game going, which they should. That’s what they did to us last year.

“We were up 10 and they went right at us.”

Not this time.

Lake-Lehman became the first District 2 team to reach 6-0. Its defense shut down Wyoming Area’s ground attack and Ethan Adams made sure the Black Knights offense barely slowed down by wrapping up a night in which he produced 417 yards total offense and 36 points.

Ryan Eiden scored the last two of his three touchdowns in the final seven minutes to finish off the Warriors (3-3) not just in the game, but also apparently in their hopes of repeating as District 2 champions.

Neither team scored for more than 17 minutes to begin the second half, which seemed unlikely after Adams and Jacob Monko helped Lake-Lehman to leads of 21-13 after one quarter and 32-26 at halftime.

Adams found Monko for touchdown passes of 68 and 50 yards in the first quarter. He then hit Eiden with a 57-yarder in the second quarter.

The senior quarterback finished 17-for-31 for 359 yards and four touchdowns passing. He also ran 15 times for 58 yards.

Adams ran for a pair of two-point conversions, both of which came after Wyoming Area penalties moved the conversion attempt half the distance to the goal line, and threw to Eiden for another.

The fourth-quarter touchdown pass and two-point conversion pass to Eiden both came on option plays in which Adams legally pitched the ball forward to Eiden while still behind the line of scrimmage.

Monko finished with 145 receiving yards and an interception for Lake-Lehman (6-0). Eiden caught seven passes for 100 yards and was the game’s leading rusher with 72 more yards.

All that firepower helped Lake-Lehman get through a penalty-filled night in which it had consecutive touchdown runs by Adams called back by and gave up a touchdown to Wyoming Area after another sequence of consecutive penalties.

“Nothing went our way,” Gilsky said. “There were too many flags. I think kids took things for granted.

“We just really need to polish up.”

After Adams had potential touchdown runs of 7 and 16 yards called back because of illegal blocks, he found Jake Trumbower with a 19-yard pass to the 1. Eiden closed the scoring from there on the next play with 2:15 left.

Lake-Lehman opened the game by scoring in just two plays and the teams were tied for just 44 seconds after that.

Wyoming Area forced a 13-13 tie late in the first quarter when two consecutive penalties on the Lake-Lehman punting team pushed the Black Knights back to trying to kick out of their end zone.

John Morgan broke in to block the kick up into the air and Jayden Rusyn caught it in the end zone for a touchdown.

Wyoming Area also nearly kept up with Lake-Lehman offensively in the first half when Jake Williams passed for 143 yards and two touchdowns while running for 58 yards, which was the most by any player during the first two quarters.

Williams threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Leonardo Haros midway through the first quarter and a 64-yarder to Rocco Pizano early in the second.

Lake-Lehman responded well to the blocked punt, scoring 16 points in the next 3:17 on the 50-yard pass to Monko, the 57-yarder to Eiden and the two Adams two-point conversion runs.

Lake-Lehman 47, Wyoming Area 26

Lake-Lehman`21`11`0`15 — 47

Wyoming Area`13`13`0`0 — 26

First quarter

LL – Jacob Monko 68 pass from Ethan Adams (Max Paczewski kick), 10:57

WA – Leonardo Haros 25 pass from Jake Williams (bad snap, pass failed), 7:18

LL – Adams 15 run (kick blocked), 5:34

WA – Jayden Rusyn recovered blocked punt in end zone (Rusyn kick), 0:50

LL – Monko 50 pass from Adams (Adams run), 0:06.5

Second quarter

LL – Ryan Eiden 57 pass from Adams (Adams run), 9:33

WA – Rocco Pizano 64 pass from Jake Williams (run failed), 8:20

WA – Drew Mruk 1 run (Rusyn kick), 2:23

LL – Paczewski 30 FG, 0:06.7

Fourth quarter

LL – Eiden 28 pass from Adams (Eiden pass from Adams), 6:54

LL – Eiden 1 run (Paczewski kick), 2:15

Team statistics`LL`WA

First downs`16`11

Rushes-yards`29-121`29-81

Passing yards`359`169

Total yards`480`250

Passing`17-31-2`10-23-2

Sacked-yards lost`1-6`1-9

Punts-avg.`4-24.0`6-29.0

Fumbles-lost`4-1`3-2

Penalties-yards`9-93`6-46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — LL, Eiden 11-72, Adams 15-58, Colby Roberts 1-5, Team 2-minus 14. WA, Williams 19-50, Haros 4-20, Mruk 4-9, Vincenzo Giambra 1-3, Team 1-minus 1.

PASSING — LL, Adams 17-31-2-359. WA, Williams 10-23-2-169.

RECEIVING — LL, Eiden 7-100, Jake Trumbower 5-87, Monko 3-145, Colby Kennedy 1-25, Marshall Woodrosky 1-2. WA, Pizano 3-77, Haros 3-50, John Morgan 2-41, Adam Sigman 1-3, Mruk 1-minus 2.

INTERCEPTIONS — LL, Woodrosky 1-0, Monko 1-minus 4. WA, Mruk 1-0, Sigman 1-0.