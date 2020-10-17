🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre Area at Berwick football game scheduled for Saturday night has been cancelled because of COVID-19 issues in the WBA school district.

The cancellation came Saturday morning. As of now, there are no plans to attempt to play the game early next week. The WBA boys soccer team did play Friday.

The cancellation was the fourth this weekend in the Wyoming Valley Conference. Pittston Area at Williamsport was called off Friday morning because of COVID-19 concerns at Pittston Area. Crestwood at Hanover Area was scratched after Hanover Area suspended sports last week. Holy Redeemer at Tunkhannock was also cancelled, but Tunkhannock was able to pick up Dunmore.

Also, Williamsport will play at home Tuesday against Harrisburg. Harrisburg is playing Saturday afternoon vs. McClaskey and again Tuesday vs. Williamsport in an attempt to have enough games played to qualify for the District 3 playoffs.