🔊 Listen to this

The Northwest Area School District has halted fall sports and other extra curricular activities for at least two weeks because of a positive COVID-19 test within the school community.

Northwest moved from the Wyoming Valley Conference to the Northern Tier League in most of its sports for the 2020-2021 school year. The school is a WVC member in cross country so the shutdown means its runners won’t be able to participate in the WVC meet on Wednesday and the District 2 meet on Oct. 28.

The shutdown likely means the end of the Northwest football season. The Rangers were scheduled to play Canton Area on Friday in their final regular-season game. The team didn’t have a game scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 30-31, the final days of the Northern Tier League regular season.

Although District 2 is allowing non-playoff teams to schedule games the weekend of Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 13-14, the Rangers wouldn’t be able to return to practice until Nov. 2 at the earliest.