By the end of 2019, Journey Brown had become Penn State’s most productive player on offense. Now there’s doubt whether the junior running back will be able to play at all in 2020.

“Journey Brown is being treated for a medical condition discovered during the off-season and will potentially miss the 2020 football season,” Penn State said in a statement late Monday night.

Lions247 first reported Brown’s uncertain status.

Now the Nittany Lions will enter Saturday’s season-opener at Indiana without the offensive and defensive MVP winners from last December’s Cotton Bowl. Brown will be out of action along with linebacker Micah Parsons, who is opting out of the season to prepare for next spring’s NFL draft.

Lions coach James Franklin was expected to address the situation Tuesday afternoon at his first weekly press conference of the season.

Without Brown, Penn State will primarily rely on a pair of true sophomores in Noah Cain and Devyn Ford to carry the load in the run game. They are joined by two true freshmen from Florida in Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee. All four backs were four-star recruits in high school.

Brown was actually the most lightly recruited member of the Lions stable last season. The Meadville native started 2019 as part of a four-person rotation but established himself over the final portion of the season to become the clear leader, finishing with 890 yards and 12 touchdowns at nearly seven yards per carry.

He averaged 118.6 yards over the last five games of the season and set a Penn State bowl game record with 200 on the ground in a win over Memphis.

Pro scouts began to take notice of the former record-breaking high school track star, and Brown had a decision to make when the Big Ten season was initially canceled in August.

“Well, yeah, everything crosses your mind,” Brown said earlier this month. “You’ve got people in your ear talking to you. People try to convince you to do stuff and telling you, ‘Oh, you can make money.’ That sort of stuff.

“I’m one of those guys who understands how life works. I take a step back. And I know that money is going to come. I’m going to make money regardless. … But I never can play college football again.”

The Lions are hoping he gets an opportunity at some point.

In the meantime, Cain will have a chance to retake the spotlight that he had for a chunk of 2019. The physical runner from Baton Rouge set the Penn State freshman record for rushing touchdowns with eight, despite missing multiple games with a nagging injury.

Cain picked up the decisive scores in narrow wins over Pitt and Iowa and had a knack for grinding out yards after contact, finishing with 443 yards on just 84 carries.

Ford held scholarship offers from most every major program and the Virginia native flashed his speed with a long touchdown run in his first college game against Idaho. He finished the season with 294 yards and three touchdowns on 52 carries.

It’s unknown whether Ford will miss any time for disciplinary reasons. Ford and offensive linemen Caedan Wallace and Saleem Worley faced misdemeanor drug possession charges and entered an ARD program.

Holmes and Lee have both turned some heads during preseason camp, with Holmes having the biggest highlight when he leaped over a safety to break loose in the team’s claustrophobic “Lions’ Den” drill.