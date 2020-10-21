🔊 Listen to this

The Pittston Area School District has shut down its football program, cancelling the final two games of the season because of a COVID-19 situation.

The Patriots were scheduled to play Friday at Tamaqua, which was a replacement for Wilkes-Barre Area on the schedule. WBA cancelled that game earlier this week and a game at Williamsport last week because of COVID-19 issues.

Pittston Area also cancelled its game Oct. 30 with Wyoming Area, its cross-river rival who it has played annually since 1967. Wyoming Area athletic director Joe Pizano tweeted that Wyoming Area will play Wyoming Valley West on Oct. 30 contingent on the Spartans not having a game. Wyoming Valley West is currently scheduled to play WBA on Oct. 30.

Pittston Area (0-4) also lost its season opener when Holy Redeemer suspended sports because of COVID-19.