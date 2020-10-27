🔊 Listen to this

Lackawanna Trail’s Avery Ronchi finished fourth out of 18 boys from Division 2 and 29th of 119 overall Saturday when the Lackawanna League held its Vince Fedor Junior High Cross Country Championships at Dunmore.

Ronchi finished in 12:38.30.

Carson Ware was ninth in the division and 55th overall.

Ella Dewey and Megan Fahey placed ninth and 11th out of 25 from Division 2 in the girls race.

Dewey finished in 14:53.24 for 56th out of 140 overall. Fahey was 64th.

Lackawanna Trail was 14th out of 15 teams in the girls standings. The Lions did not have enough boys runners for a team score.

Abington Heights did not run league meets this season and did not enter the junior high championships.