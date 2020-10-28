🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley West school board will hold a special meeting at noon Thursday via Zoom regarding a possible return to fall sports.

The school district shut down fall sports last week after two students tested positive COVID-19. The stoppage forced the cancellation of the school’s football game with Hazleton Area last Friday and Wilkes-Barre Area this Friday.

If the board reinstates sports, the football team would get a spot in the PIAA Class 5A state quarterfinals either Nov. 13 or 14. Valley West was the only team left in what was to be a District 2/11 Class 5A subregional playoff. Abington Heights, the other D2-5A team, didn’t play football because of COVID-19 concerns. District 11 elected not to participate in the subregional and state playoffs in football. Instead, District 11 will end its football season with district-only tournaments.

The resumption of sports would also be good news to other Valley West fall teams.

The field hockey team was the top seed in the D2-2A playoffs, which began this week. However, it had a bye in the first round and wasn’t scheduled to play until Friday. Although Valley West’s game is listed as a forfeit on the bracket, District 2 chairman Frank Majikes said the forfeit would be rescinded and the team would be allowed to play.

The Valley West cross country runners would also participate in the District 2 girls meet on Sunday and the District 2 boys meet on Monday. Those meet have been moved because of inclement weather forecasted for Thursday and Friday.

As for the Valley West boys and girls soccer teams, both would likely be seeded second in the District 2 Class 4A playoffs. The district soccer brackets haven’t been done since the Lackawanna League is finishing up its season this week. District soccer begins next week.

The status of Valley West girls volleyball is uncertain. The Spartans were scheduled to play Delaware Valley in the District 2 Class 4A semifinals Tuesday, but since sports were shut down District 2 awarded Delaware Valley a forfeit victory. However, the other semifinal is Friday and the district championship game is Nov. 4.