🔊 Listen to this

After reporting just one positive test for COVID-19 across all sports last week, Penn State’s newest numbers released Wednesday increased to 13 positives and three pending out of 1,304 tests between Oct. 17-23.

Football did not appear to be greatly affected — if at all — for the Lions’ season-opener at Indiana. Coach James Franklin said this week that there was one false positive that came Saturday morning, which is outside of the range of the latest report.

First-team wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown did not play against the Hoosiers, but Franklin said Wednesday on a video call that the junior was not the player who had the false positive.

“What I can tell you is that it wasn’t COVID related,” Franklin said. “But he did have an issue that put him in a situation where he wasn’t able to not only start, but not play last week. So we’ll see where he’s at this week.”

The No. 18 Nittany Lions will welcome any help they can get headed into Saturday’s showdown with No. 3 Ohio State at Beaver Stadium.

If Sullivan-Brown is able to play Saturday against the Buckeyes, it will be his first game action in 13 months. He suffered a significant lower-body injury in the 2019 Big Ten opener at Maryland last September and ended up missing the rest of the season.

Without Sullivan-Brown, Penn State predominately used just four receivers against the Hoosiers — Jahan Dotson, Daniel George and true freshmen Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. The Lions also didn’t hesitate to use two-tight-end sets with Pat Freiermuth joined by redshirt freshman Brenton Strange.

Sullivan-Brown has an opportunity to add some stability to the group.

“He’s a guy who worked very hard. He’s put his time in,” Franklin said. “In the past, he’s kind of had a history of injuries that have set him back. … But he really had a great offseason. There was kind of a buzz going on around him.”

Sean Clifford is eager to get him back.

“Cam Sullivan-Brown wasn’t available last game,” the quarterback said, “but I’m very excited to see what he’s going to be able to do.”