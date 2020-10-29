🔊 Listen to this

James Franklin had to wait a few minutes to celebrate some good news on Thursday.

The Penn State coach was on the air for his weekly radio show when the Nittany Lions landed a commitment from another one of Pennsylvania top juniors.

This time it was Manheim Township wide receiver Anthony Ivey, who announced his pledge to the Lions on social media with him and his teammates in the school’s gym during a practice.

With everyone still in their helmets, jerseys and shoulder pads, Ivey stood in the center of the crowd and gave a “We are,” before the rest of team yelled “Penn State” before mobbing him.

Ivey becomes the latest member of an impressive early haul for the Lions in the 2022 recruiting class. The four-star prospect is ranked No. 8 prospect in the state for 2022 and ranked No. 20 nationally among wide receivers and No. 174 overall in the 247Sports Composite.

Most notably, Ivey is already the seventh junior to commit to the Lions, pushing Penn State up to No. 2 in the country in the Composite team rankings, one spot ahead of Ohio State and behind only reigning national champion LSU. The Tigers and Lions are the only teams to have seven commitments for 2022.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Ivey broke out last year as a sophomore for Manheim Township with a record-breaking performance of eight catches for 292 yards in a game. According to the school, he has only appeared in three of the Blue Streaks’ six games this season but still has 17 catches for 320 yards and four touchdowns.

Ivey also already has a relationship with his potential future quarterback at Penn State, Central York’s Beau Pribula. Ivey has posted videos of himself catching passes from Pribula during the offseason.

Six of the Lions’ seven junior pledges are on offense, including another receiver in Ohio’s Kaden Saunders, two tight ends in Milwaukee’s Jerry Cross and Atlanta’s Holden Staes, and Downingtown West offensive lineman Drew Shelton.

There are still 14 months, however, before any of them can officially sign with Penn State.

The upcoming 2021 class which signs this December is lagging far behind in the national rankings with just 15 commitments. Penn State hopes to add a key piece to that group soon, as four-star Pittsburgh-area defensive back Derrick Davis Jr. is set to announce his college choice on Nov. 7.