Crestwood, Lehman go for perfection Saturday afternoon

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an unpredictable Wyoming Valley Conference football season.

There’s been last-minute cancellations too numerous to mention. There’s been games put together on two-day notices such as Wilkes-Barre Area vs. Lakeland. There have been matchups that might not ever be seen again such as Hanover Area against far-away Windber.

And a unique game at 1 p.m. Saturday — Lake-Lehman (7-0) at Crestwood (6-0). The last time two unbeaten WVC teams met on the final day of the regular season wasn’t able to be tracked down even with significant time-consuming research. It certainly hasn’t happen in recent years.

Plus, there’s an added twist. Lehman coach Jerry Gilsky played at Crestwood while Crestwood coach Ryan Arcangeli played at Lehman.

The game won’t only decide the WVC’s only unbeaten team but also the WVC Division 2 title. Lehman, which first fielded a team in 1958, has never finished with an unbeaten regular season. The Black Knights were on the cusp in 2015, but lost to rival Dallas 28-14. Crestwood struck perfection in the regular season one time, back in 2014.

Crestwood returned to the field last Friday against Berwick after a COVID-19 situation at Hanover Area nixed its Oct. 16 game. The Comets dominated the Dawgs 35-0 for their second shutdown in their last three games.

“We were able to put, what I thought, were all three phases together,” Arcangeli said. “We had a special teams touchdown, we moved the ball efficiently on offense especially early on with the passing game and our defense in the usual fashion bent but didn’t break. So all three phases came together and couldn’t be happier with the result.”

A big boost came from the return of senior quarterback Ryan Petrosky. Petrosky missed two games with an injury and when he returned Oct. 9 vs. Wyoming Area he played wide receiver. He was 5-of-7 for 189 yards and two TDs against Berwick while adding 69 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

“They’re much different (with Petrosky),” Gilsky said. “They’re going to go right at you, but they’re going to try to get you in a lull where they try to get you inside then they get you on the outside perimeter game. He’s their athlete. He was banged up for two or three games and brings an added offensive threat dimension-wise.”

Crestwood running back Jimmy Hawley adds a power runner to the backfield. Five different receivers have caught touchdown passes.

“Basically, the way I look at it like this,” Gilsky said. “Crestwood is going to try to go right at us. We know that. They are going to be identical to Wyoming Area.”

Lehman is one of two WVC teams (Nanticoke Area is the other) which didn’t have a game cancelled because of COVID-19. There was a close call last weekend. The Black Knights put their game Friday with Tunkhannock on hold because of possible COVID-19 issues. After checking out the situation, the Black Knights played Tunkhannock on Monday won 42-13. The game with Crestwood was originally scheduled for Friday night.

The Tunkhannock victory started with three quick touchdowns, then a so-so second quarter followed by a three quick touchdowns in the third quarter. Quarterback Ethan Adams and running back Ryan Eiden have received a bulk of the credit, but Lehman is a team with an embarrassment of riches at the skill positions. Guys like pass catchers Colby Kennedy, Jacob Monko, Jacob Trumbower and Marshall Woodrosky have come up big at various times.

“They are really hard to defend and that’s putting it lightly,” Arcangeli said. “They do a tremendous job offensively, but we can’t sleep on them defensively either. They are a complete football team.”

EXTRA GAMES

District 2 is allowing teams to schedule additional games the weekends of Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 13-14.

So far, two are on tap. Tunkhannock will travel to Wilkes-Barre Area on Thursday. Tunkhannock will then host Honesdale on Nov. 13.

There are others in the planning stages, but nothing has been made official.

The PIAA Board of Directors voted unanimously Wednesday to allow teams to play through the Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 27-28 as long as they don’t exceed 10 games. The exception would be for teams which exceed 10 games while in the postseason.