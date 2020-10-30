🔊 Listen to this

As expected, Pocono Raceway’s next big NASCAR weekend will include the Xfinity Series.

NASCAR announced the 2021 Xfinity schedule on Friday, with a race set for Pocono on June 27. Just like this past summer, it will be part of a full weekend of racing in Long Pond, highlighted by another Cup Series doubleheader on June 26-27.

One Sunday ticket will give fans access to both the Xfinity and Cup races. Exact times for the races have not been announced yet. Grandstand tickets start at $45. Kids 12-and-under can get free admission to the 100 and 200 levels of the grandstand for all NASCAR races at the track next summer.

The Xfinity race — the only one on the 2021 schedule set to run on a Sunday — will go 225 miles. It will be the second straight year that Pocono is hosting its two annual Cup races on back-to-back days instead of separate summer weekends.

This past June, Pocono hosted five total races over the weekend — two Cup, one Xfinity, one Trucks, one ARCA — though fans were not allowed to attend because of COVID-19 restrictions. Chase Briscoe won the Xfinity event.

Pocono reported that sales for the 2020 weekend were encouraging before the pandemic forced things to shut down. The track publicly lobbied NASCAR to schedule another Cup doubleheader for 2021.