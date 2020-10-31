🔊 Listen to this

It won’t be anything like they remembered.

A significant number of Penn State players were convinced to play for the Nittany Lions by taking in a White Out game at Beaver Stadium.

The crowd. The atmosphere. The noise.

None of that will be there tonight when No. 3 Ohio State comes to town.

And Penn State players have accepted that they won’t have that wall of sound to back them up — the kind of advantage that forced Michigan to take a timeout before the first play of the game last year.

Jahan Dotson will settle for one specific noise instead.

“The victory bell,” the junior wideout said. “That’s all I want to hear.”

To be sure, that goal has gotten progressively more difficult since the coronavirus pandemic first struck, wiping out all of spring practice. Lost was valuable hands-on experience with four new assistant coaches, most importantly offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

Both Penn State and Ohio State had top NFL talents opt out of playing to prepare for the draft. But when the Big Ten ultimately reversed its decision to cancel the fall season, cornerback Shaun Wade and guard Wyatt Davis returned to the Buckeyes. No such luck for the Lions with linebacker Micah Parsons.

While Ohio State was pulling away from Nebraska at home in last week’s opener, Penn State’s sloppiness dragged the Lions into an overtime nailbiter at Indiana that they lost by an inch on a two-point conversion.

The Buckeyes are relatively healthy. The Lions are already down their top two running backs in Journey Brown — one of the few players on offense who didn’t look out of place against the Buckeyes’ talent in last year’s game — and Noah Cain.

And now the COVID-19 health crisis has prevented any tickets for being sold at Big Ten games this year, a condition of the conference’s return to play in order to keep things equal across states that may have different protocols for large gatherings.

As it is, only family members of players and staffers will be allowed inside. Instead of a student section, there will be cutouts of fans who paid to have their likeness put in the stands.

In other words, Penn State won’t be trying to create a severely watered-down version of the White Out atmosphere.

“I would make the argument that I think that you want to avoid that,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “… There are programs all over the country that are trying to recreate what we have in Beaver Stadium for White Outs. It’s hard to do under normal conditions.

“So for us, we’re just going to embrace it. This is what the 2020 season is.”

THREE AND OUT

Clifford responds

By just a quick glance at the box score, it looked like Sean Clifford had an impressive 2020 debut. The Lions quarterback accounted for four total touchdowns and 357 total yards last week at Indiana, both numbers eclipsing Ohio State counterpart Justin Fields’ numbers against Nebraska.

But just as important were Clifford’s two first-half interceptions that had Penn State playing from behind most of the day. The junior acknowledged as much after the game, taking responsibility for the overtime loss to the Hoosiers.

Franklin said he thought Clifford, who has a history of being wound too tightly early in games, loosened up once he started to make plays with his legs. Did he ever, topping 100 yards on the ground and scoring a 35-yard touchdown.

That kind of production will be much tougher against the Buckeyes, who have far more athleticism on defense than the Hoosiers.

Franklin said he has full confidence in his quarterback.

“He’s a veteran, he bounced back and I know he’ll play extremely well on Saturday,” Franklin said. “He’s shown just tremendous leadership and ownership and growth.”

Clifford, an Ohio native, was playing through an injury last year against the Buckeyes and wasn’t able to finish the game, which Penn State made competitive in his absence.

Clifford isn’t content with being merely competitive.

“It’s not something that goes through my mind, like, ‘Oh, we can hang with this team,’ ” Clifford said. “I’m not here to hang with Ohio State. I’m here to beat Ohio State.”

Dixon steps up

If the Lions are to pull off the upset, they’ll have to do it — for a half — without starting linebacker Jesse Luketa, a newly minted team captain.

Luketa was flagged for targeting last week. The penalty, once upheld, requires an automatic ejection. Because the foul came in the second half, Luketa must sit out the first half this week.

Redshirt freshman Lance Dixon will move into his place, making his first career start.

“He’s a young guy who we believe in,” Franklin said. “He’s shown flashes — now he has to be able to do it consistently. … Lance has earned this opportunity. We expect him to play really well in the first half, then get back to our rotations when we get Jesse.”

11 plus 11

With the stadium and parking lots closed to fans — no tailgating will be allowed — Penn State is encouraging fans to hold virtual get-togethers to watch the game to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For those willing to pay $3.99, they can spend some time with two famous No. 11’s — LaVar Arrington and Micah Parsons. The former Penn State All-America linebackers are hosting an online event where fans can “hang out with LaVar and Micah virtually during the game, ask questions and ride along while they open their laptops and their homes to viewers of the game.”

Parsons, who opted out of playing during the pandemic as a potential top-10 draft pick in the spring, already provided running commentary on social media last week during the Indiana game.