Dallas wide receiver Ben Fife (22) turns the ball up field against Berwick on Friday night. Fife’s interception at the Dallas 5-yard line with 28 seconds left sealed the 14-7 victory.

Berwick running back Blake Maurer (5) holds up the ball after scoring on a 6-yard run in the second quarter Friday night.

Dallas running back Nikolus Gashi (5) fumbles the ball after being hit by Berwick linebacker Payton Williams (19) in the first quarter Friday night.

Dallas running back Rocco Ormando (10) gets hit from by Berwick’s Peyton Williams (19) and Tahsjee Taylor (8). Ormando finished with 116 yards on 26 carries.

BERWICK — It wasn’t pretty. At times it was ugly. And in the end, it was scary.

Through it all, Dallas did what it needed to do Friday night — win.

Dallas’ Ben Fife intercepted a pass at his team’s 5-yard line with 28 seconds left, ending an improbable Berwick drive and sending the Mountaineers to the District 2 Class 4A championship game with a 14-7 victory at Crispin Field.

Quarterback RJ Wren scored on a 1-yard plunge for his second touchdown of the game with nine minutes remaining to put Dallas (4-2 WVC Div. 1, 4-3 overall) ahead for good.

The Mountaineers, who are in the D2-4A title game for a third consecutive year, will play at Crestwood for the championship, most likely next Friday.

“The kids showed a tremendous amount of courage,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said. “And hats off to Berwick. Those kids hung in there. Tough season, but they played their hearts out. Our kids stayed with it.

“We took two touchdowns off the board with holding penalties, but it is what it is. You can’t allow that, but we overcame it.”

The Mountaineers appeared to wrap up the game with just over two minutes left when Wren scored on a 5-yard run — only to have the score negated by a holding penalty. It was the second time Dallas had a touchdown wiped out by a hold.

After the penalty, Dallas had a fourth-and-goal from the Berwick 2-yard line, but a collision in the backfield resulted in a loss and Berwick (1-3 Div. 1, 1-5) took over with 1:29 left and 95 yards from the end zone.

Berwick sophomore quarterback Matt Lonczynski, making his first start, ran 17 yards on a fourth-and-2 to keep the drive alive. Three plays later, he launched a 45-yard pass to Peyton Williams to place the ball at the Dallas 25-yard line with 47 seconds left.

A 10-yard pass to Williams moved the ball to the Dallas 15. But after an incompletion, Fife picked off a pass at the 5 to end the threat. Berwick had 80 of its 195 yards of offense on that one possession.

“We just had to keep our cool,” Fife said. “We had to just keep playing like we were all night, stopping them each and every down. We let them drive the field after that, but we had to go out there, act confident and just play our game.”

Dallas’ game didn’t include a bad punt snap that Fife, in punt formation, picked up deep in Dallas territory and ran for a 12-yard gain to avoid a major disaster. Berwick, though, capitalized and moved 40 yards on five plays to take a 7-0 lead at 10:48 of the second quarter.

Lonczynski hit Brayden Boone with a 30-yard pass on third-and-10, leading to running back Blake Maurer burrowing in from 5 yards out for the touchdown. The Dawgs showed little offense on their next five possessions, getting to the Dallas 49 twice, before their final possession.

Dallas tied the score 7-7 in its first possession of the third quarter. Wren hit Fife for 11 yard and Nikolus Gashi for 20 as the Mountaineers drove 65 yards in five plays. Wren scored on a 1-yard sneak at 8:23 of the third.

Dallas 14, Berwick 7

Dallas`0`0`7`7 — 14

Berwick`0`7`0`0 — 7

Second quarter

BER — Blake Maurer 6 run (Brenden Hinkle kick), 10:48

Third quarter

DAL — RJ Wren 2 run (Jace Chopyak kick), 8:23

Fourth quarter

DAL — Wren 1 run (Chopyak kick), 9:00

Team statistics`DAL`BER

First downs`14`9

Rushes-yards`45-163`25-72

Passing yards`83`123

Total yards`246`195

Passing`8-15-2`9-23-2

Sacked-yards lost`1-8`0-0

Punts-avg.`2-30`5-36.4

Fumbles-lost`0-0`3-1

Penalties-yards`6-47`5-70

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Dallas, Rocco Ormando 26-116, Wren 14-19, Nikolus Gashi 3-17, Ben Fife 1-12, team 1-(minus-1). Berwick, Maurer 17-38, Matt Lonczynski 7-28, Logan Smith 1-6.

PASSING — Dallas, Wren 8-15-2-83. Berwick, Lonczynski 9-21-3-123, team 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING — Dallas, Fife 5-46, Gashi 3-37. Berwick, Peyton Williams 4-68, Brayden Boone 3-45, Devon Smith 2-10.

INTERCEPTIONS — Dallas, Wren 1-42, Fife 1-0. Berwick, Williams 1-13, Tristen English 1-0.