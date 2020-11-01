🔊 Listen to this

STATE COLLEGE — The cornerback across from him was Shaun Wade, a projected first-round pick next spring.

Jahan Dotson may have cost him some money on Saturday night, not to mention plant himself firmly on the NFL’s radar.

Dotson emphatically claimed his role as Penn State’s newest marquee wide receiver against Wade and the Buckeyes, announcing himself to the nation with eight catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns — with all three scores coming in the second half.

“We were just able to capitalize on what they were giving us,” Dotson said. “I can make plays when I get the ball in my hands. That’s the goal every time I touch the ball, to make a play. It’s crazy. I capitalized on opportunities.”

The Nittany Lions had no pulse in the running game all night and were beaten decisively up front by the Buckeyes. But Dotson managed to shine anyway, even with Wade trying to erase him.

No sequence stood out more than back-to-back plays in front of the Ohio State sideline at the start of the fourth quarter.

On a rare play when quarterback Sean Clifford had time to sit in the pocket and wait for a deep route to develop, Dotson was able to get behind Wade in man coverage and haul in a tricky ball, at one point using his left hand to secure it against his helmet.

It went for 37 yards on third-and-17 for one of Penn State’s few conversions on the night.

Clifford went right back to Dotson down the same side on the next play. This time the pass was high, but the 5-foot-11 Dotson left his feet and used his right hand — and only his right hand — to confidently spear it out of the air.

Not only did he secure the ball, he kept his balance on the landing and walked into the end zone for a 21-yard score with Wade watching.

“I thought Jahan had a great game, did some really great things and made some plays,” Clifford said. “Ohio State matches up in man because they have athletes across the board. I told the guys, ‘You’re gonna have to run across people’s faces and get open.’ The first half just wasn’t up to the standard.”

Dotson has set that standard in both games this season for the Lions. He was on track to be the hero in the opening loss to Indiana, burning the Hoosiers deep for a 60-yard score in the fourth quarter that gave the Lions a lead they handed away.

Against Ohio State, the other wideouts who saw the most snaps were true freshmen Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. With that lack of experience at the position, the Lions badly needed Dotston to emerge as the go-to guy as they try and turn their season around.

“Over the last number of years, we’ve always had that one guy … that (defenses) were concerned about,” Lions coach James Franklin said, rattling off the names of NFLers Chris Godwin, DaeSean Hamilton, Mike Gesicki and KJ Hamler. “Now it’s Jahan and (tight end Pat Freiermuth).

“It’s good to see Jahan stepping up right now. We’re going to need to build on that.”

Infirmary report

• Sophomore running back Devyn Ford made his first career start with Journey Brown out indefinitely because of an undisclosed medical condition and Noah Cain out for the season with a lower-body injury.

A side effect of Ford’s move up the running back depth chart was that true freshman Parker Washington took over as the deep man on kickoff returns for the Lions. Ford shifted over into the off-returner spot that Lamont Wade manned a week ago.

Ohio State was kicking short of the end zone to try and tempt the Lions into returns, but they signaled for a fair catch all but once.

• Wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown was again dressed and went through warm-ups, but for the second straight week, the junior — who is listed as a starter on the depth chart — did not play for the Lions.

Franklin has not gone into detail about Sullivan-Brown’s absence other than to confirm that it is not a COVID-related situation.

• Redshirt freshman cornerback Joey Porter Jr. appeared to get tangled up with a teammate at the end of a play early in the third quarter with an apparent lower-body injury.

He only ended up missing the rest of that drive, but Ohio State made the Lions pay as top Buckeyes wideout Chris Olave got behind second-team corner Marquis Wilson for a long touchdown with a safety arriving too late to help.

• The Buckeyes were without linebacker Justin Hilliard, who had a false positive on his COVID-19 test according to a report by Ohio State website Lettermen Row.

Up next

The Lions find themselves alone in the basement of the Big Ten East, the only team in the division to start 0-2. They’ll look to turn that around next Saturday against a Maryland team they have dominated in recent years.

The Terrapins haven’t found the end zone against Penn State in each of the last three seasons, a drought that goes back to the second quarter of the 2016 game in Happy Valley.

Little has gone right for the Terps under coach Mike Locksley, including a lopsided loss to Northwestern to open the season. But Maryland responded on Friday night with a 45-44 overtime win against a Minnesota team that has played little to no defense in the early going.

The Terps’ new quarterback is Taulia Tagovailoa — an Alabama transfer who is the younger brother of first-round pick Tua. He figured in on five touchdowns against the Golden Gophers while running back Jake Funk topped 200 yards on the ground.