Holy Redeemer’s Chris Hine repeated and Wyoming Valley West’s Tavian McKenna arrived at the top for the first time.

The two Wyoming Valley Conference standouts won individual titles in the larger classifications during Monday’s District 2 Boys Cross Country Championships at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds in Meshoppen.

Hine repeated as Class 2A champion with the fastest time of the day, completing the 3.1-mile course in 16:36.4.

McKenna won the Class 3A title in 16:47.4.

The three champions were the only runners to break the 17-minute mark.

Kevin Jumper, runner-up a year ago to graduated teammate Andrew Healey, won in Class A while leading Holy Cross to the championship.

Lackawanna County schools swept the team titles with Mid Valley winning in Class 2A and Abington Heights winning in Class 3A.

The team champions will be joined Saturday for the PIAA state championships on the Hershey Parkview Course by the top five other individuals from each race.

Hine and McKenna led a group of five WVC runners – three in Class 2A and two in Class 3A – among those qualifiers.

Wyoming Area’s Michael Branley was second and Lake-Lehman’s Nick Hockenbury was fourth in Class 2A.

Nicholas Hebel from Hazleton Area was third in Class 3A.

Hine helped Holy Redeemer post the best team finish by a WVC school, taking second in Class 2A, one spot in front of conference champion Lake-Lehman.

Wyoming Area and Hazleton Area each wound up fourth in the team standings.

In addition to the five state qualifiers, 11 other WVC runners earned medals.

Medals were given out to the top 20 in Class 2A, 15 in A and 10 in 3A, based on which races drew the larger fields.

Zack Keiner from Hazleton Area and John Syms from Wilkes-Barre Area were seventh and 10th in Class 3A.

Tom Brady (12th) and Jonathan Renfer (19th) earned medals while helping Holy Redeemer to its second-place finish.

Crestwood’s Weston Medvetz in 13th and Nash Greene in 18th, Wyoming Area’s Kyle Emsley (15th) and Jacob Katulka (20th), Lake-Lehman’s Chandler Longstreth (14th), and Dallas’ Ben Bradley (16th) were the conference’s other Class 2A medal winners.

Wyoming Seminary’s Jack Noveli finished 15th for the lone medal in Class A.

DISTRICT 2 CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

(at Wyoming County Fairgrounds)

(3.1-mile course)

x-indicates state qualifier

District 2 Class 3A Boys Team Scoring

x-1, Abington Heights (AH) 52; 2, North Pocono (NP) 64; 3, Delaware Valley (DV) 73; 4, Hazleton Area (Haz) 94; 5, Scranton (Scr) 112; 6, Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 134; 7, West Scranton 201. Incomplete teams: Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA), Pittston Area (PA).

District 2 Class 3A Boys Medalists

x-1, Tavian McKenna (WVW) 16:47.4; x-Caleb Kenyon (NP) 17:04.5; x-3, Nicholas Hebel (Haz) 17:13.8; x-4, Adam Kanterman (DV) 17:15.9; x-5, Brian McCormack (Scr) 17:33.8; x-6, Gavin Ross (AH) 17:36.7; 7, Zack Keiner (Haz) 17:44.3; 8, Anthony Roberto (Scr) 17:52.4; 9, Colin Kravitz (NP) 17:56.2; 10, John Syms (WBA) 17:57.8.

Other Top WVC Class 3A Boys Finishers

15, Preston Klem (PA) 18:22.9; 24, Andrew Novrocki (WVW) 19:01.9.

Class 2A Boys Team Scoring

x-1, Mid Valley (MV) 51, 2, Holy Redeemer (HR) 84; 3, Lake-Lehman (LL) 90; 4, Wyoming Area (WA) 138; 5, Honesdale (H) 150; 6, Crestwood (Cr) 164; 7, Dallas (Dal) 162; 8, Scranton Prep 210; 9, Wallenpaupack (Wal) 214; 10, Valley View (VV) 230; 11, Berwick 255; 12, Tunkhannock (T) 278; 13, Lakeland 327; 14, Hanover Area 353. Incomplete teams: Western Wayne, Nanticoke.

Class 2A Boys Medalists

x-1, Chris Hine (HR) 16:36.4; x-Michael Branley (WA) 17:03.9; x-3, Aidan LaTourette (H) 17:09.4; x-4 Nick Hockenbury (LL) 17:15.5; x-5, Kyle Kellstrom (Wal) 17:16.0; x-6, Vincenzo Iacavazzi (MV) 17:24.7; 7, Jack Baronski (VV) 17:24.8; x-8, Michael Novak (MV) 17:30.7; x-9, Christian Snee (MV) 17:34.9; 10, Joseph Taraschuk (H) 17:44.9; x-11, Collin Pacyna (MV) 17:46.0; 12, Tom Brady (HR) 17:53.6; 13, Weston Medvetz (Cr) 17:55.1; 14, Chandler Longstreth (LL) 17:55.5; 15, Kyle Emsley (WA) 17:55.7; 16, Ben Bradley (Dal) 18:00.0; x-17. Gabe Pacyna (MV) 18:01.0; 18, Nash Greene (Cr) 18:01.7; 19, Jonathan Renfer (HR) 18:05.9; 20, Jacob Katulka (WA) 18:06.9.

Other Top WVC Class 2A Boys Finishers

22, Aiden McDonald (HR) 18:09.8; 23, Casey Weaver (LL) 18:14.8; 24, Will McCarroll (LL) 18:53.53; 25, Michael Serafin (LL) 18:17.1; 26, Nathan Myers (T) 18:27.8; 27, Bryce Phillips (D) 18:34.0; 28, Aiden Cotter (D) 18:34.6; 29, Brady Newman (LL) 18:36.7; 30, Grant Smith (HR) 18:40.3; 32, Maddox Schultz (B) 18:42.8; 34, Patrick Branley (WA) 18:49.1; 35, Kyle Price (Cr) 18:53.2; 42, Ben Carro (B), 19:12.8; 43, Peter Federici (D) 19:13.3; 45, Eric Johnson (Cr) 19:19.9; 46, Victor Eckrote (B) 19:23.9.

Class A Boys Team Scoring

x-1, Holy Cross (HC) 45; 2, Montrose (M) 64; 3, Elk Lake (EL) 87; 4, Riverside (R) 103; 5, Dunmore (D) 138; 6, Lackawanna Trail (LT) 144; 7, Wyoming Seminary (Sem) 176; 8, Mountain View 189; 9, Old Forge 208. Incomplete teams: Susquehanna (Sus), MMI Prep (MMI), Blue Ridge, Forest City.

Class A Boys Medalists

x-1, Kevin Jumper (HC) 16:53.0; x-2, Daniel Danilovitz (R) 17:01.7; x-3, Nate Sinkovich (M) 17:27.5; x-4, Austin Gow (S) 17:34.9; x-5, Thomas Lee (HC) 17:45.1; x-6, Brayden Clarke (LT) 17:48.6; x-7, Justice Johnson (EL) 17:56.7; 8, Gabriel Wilber (M) 17:57.9; 9, Jeremy Quinnan (EL) 18:07.8; 10, Dylan Way (EL) 18:07.8; 11, Joshua Godlewski (R) 18:09.9; x-12, Jack Allardyce (HC) 18:20.7; 13, Joseph Cardillo (D) 18:23.0; x-14, Teddy Novak (HC) 18:25.9; 15, Jack Noveli (Sem) 18:37.0.

Other Top Class A Boys WVC Finisher

17, Woobie Kupsky (MMI) 18:46.6.