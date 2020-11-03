Magnotta shines in goal in 1-0 double OT win

Wyoming Seminary goalie Mia Magnotta (61) blocks a Wyoming Area shot on goal. Wyoming Seminary won the match in double overtime 1-0. It was the second time this season the Sem goalie shut out Wyoming Area.

Sem’s Anna Mozeleski (18) knocks down the ball in front of Wyoming Area’s Bianca Pizano during the PIAA D2 Class A championship game at Seminary’s field. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Wyoming Area senior Kayla Kiwak takes a shot on goal in second half action against Wyoming Seminary on Monday evening.

KINGSTON – It felt that all of the eyes were on Wyoming Seminary goalkeeper Mia Magnotta.

Quarters went by when the ball barely escaped the Wyoming Seminary end of the field. Still, the senior goalkeeper turned away eight penalty corners and 22 shots, and the highly talented Wyoming Area squad couldn’t figure out a way to get past her.

Magnotta’s brilliance in the cage lifted Wyoming Seminary to a 1-0 double overtime victory over Wyoming Area on Monday in the District 2 Class A field hockey championship.

The Blue Knights advance to face the District 1 champion in the PIAA quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 14.

“Honestly, it’s just such a good feeling as a senior and a leader on this team,” Magnotta said. “I’m just so happy that I could do it with this team. We pulled through to move on to the next chapter for the season.”

Ella Barbacci scored the game-winning goal five minutes into the double overtime period. Quinn Medico circled around the Wyoming Area defenders before reverse-crossing a ball into the center. The ball bounced away from a Warrior defender’s attempt at a clear, allowing Babacci a clear opportunity to put it into the cage.

“All coaches say, ‘if you have an open shot, take it,’ and I think that’s what went into it,” Barbacci said. “I think I had the ball, and I just shot it. I had no idea where it was going to go, no idea what was going to happen. I just shot it and hoped for the best.”

It marks the second 1-0 overtime victory that the Blue Knights have had over Wyoming Area this season. Three of the past four meetings between the two teams have been scoreless through regulation.

“We had the want, we had the heart,” Babacci said. “It feels so good to win for the third year in a row.

H.S. FIELD HOCKEY

District 2 Class A Championship

Wyoming Seminary 1, Wyoming Area 0 (2 OT)

Wyoming Area`0`0`0`0—`0

Wyoming Seminary`0`0`0`1—`1

First half — No scoring. Second half — No scoring. Overtime — 1. SEM Ella Barbacci, 54:02.

Shots — WA 22; SEM 8. Saves — WA 7 (Carly Saranchuk); SEM 22 (Mia Magnotta). Penalty Corners — WA 13; SEM 8.