KINGSTON — It has been a mental rollercoaster for Wyoming Valley West over the last eight days. The school district shut down all sports because of COVID-19 issues only to reinstate them just in time for the District 2 field hockey playoffs.

The ride, though, ended as Crestwood scored in overtime with no time remaining to defeat the Spartans 2-1 for the District 2 Class 2A championship.

Crestwood (10-5-1) moved to the PIAA Class 2A playoffs and will play the District 11 champion on Nov. 14. Wyoming Valley West, the defending Class 2A state champion, finished its season at 7-4.

Although time ran out in overtime, Crestwood was allowed to finish a penalty corner. Mallory Moratori was able to fire in the game-winner.

“(All I saw was) red honestly, I was just locked in and hoping it would go in,” Moratori said. “I was relying on my teammates and usually we get those goals on the tip-ins. We did amazing tonight.”

The Comets came into the district title game as underdogs, but they didn’t play like it. They dominated for large stretches of the game and never found themselves trailing to a team they lost to 5-1 earlier in the season.

“We really just focused on taking their strengths away,” Crestwood coach Patsy Moratori said. “When they got momentum it was when we weren’t playing our game and doing what we were supposed to do.

“We wanted to get pressure on all balls and when they got control it was because we were sitting back and letting them do what they wanted to do.”

The first half of the game was scoreless with minimal scoring chances for either team, but the Comets were able to jump on the board early in the third quarter.

Crestwood used numbers to create and odd-man rush and a perfect pass from Emily Davidson across to Gabby Ambosie resulted with the ball ending up in the cage and a 1-0 lead for Crestwood.

The Spartans answered later in the quarter though, taking the momentum and scoring in the final two minutes of the quarter when Madelyn Shedletsky buried a loose ball in front on the Comets’ cage.

Just when it seemed like the Spartans had all of the momentum, Crestwood flipped it back and controlled almost the entire fourth quarter, but neither team was able to score, setting up the dramatic overtime finish.

“I have to give Crestwood credit for the improvement and getting better each game,” Wyoming Valley West coach Linda Fithian said. “We knew it was going to be an equally matched game tonight and it was corners and execution. They executed and we didn’t and that’s what district games are all about.”

Both teams had great games from their goalkeepers. Arianna Rysz from Wyoming Valley West made six intense saves and Crestwood’s Isabella Caporuscio made nine equally impressive saves on the other end.

“I think it is really like a lot of other times where luck meets opportunity,” Patsy Moratori said. “It’s a lot of luck and opportunity and either of us could’ve scored. That’s all it is, there is preparation but you have to have a little bit of luck to go with it.”

District 2 Class 2A championship

Crestwood 2, Wyoming Valley West 1 (OT)

Crestwood`0`0`1`0`1 — 2

Wyo. Valley West`0`0`1`0`0 — 1

Third Quarter — 1. CRE Gabby Ambosie (Emily Davidson), 13:35; 2. WVW Madelyn Shedletsky, 1:26. Overtime — 3. CRE Mallory Moratori, 0:00.

Shots — CRE 8; WVW 10. Saves — CRE 9 (Isabella Caporuscio); WVW 6 (Arianna Rysz). Penalty Corners — CRE 9; WVW 4.