WRIGHT TWP. — Crestwood boys soccer clinched its fifth straight trip to the district finals with a 4-1 win over Dallas on Wednesday night in the District 2 Class 3A semifinals.

This postseason matchup between the Comets and Mountaineers has become a yearly event, with these two teams meeting in the district playoffs each of the last five seasons in either the semifinals or the championship.

Crestwood has now won the last four meetings with Dallas in the district playoffs, dating back to 2017. Dallas won the 3A crown in 2016 against the Comets.

“I’m really happy with the performance of the guys tonight,” Crestwood coach David McFarland said. “We have a very well-rounded team. We know that if we can get up and score one or two goals, it is really difficult to beat us because we have possession and we like to have the ball.”

This year, Crestwood won both regular season matchups by scores of 7-0 and 3-1 en route to earning the top seed in the bracket. Dallas was the No. 4 seed.

Dallas played confidently in the first half, despite an early goal from Mike Zaleski for the Comets. The Mountaineers kept grinding and, with just over 12 minutes left before the break, Michael Bufalino headed a ball past Comets goalkeeper Cole Kranson to tie the game at 1-1.

“The first half was really close and once we scored a goal, I had a feeling that the hardest part was done,” McFarland said. “But with Dallas you always know that they will come back and always give you a fight from the first to last minute.”

It didn’t take long after halftime for the Comets to get their lead back.

They struck just 29 seconds into the second half off of a couple nice passes and a finish from Nick Ruggeri. Shortly afterward, Crestwood would tack on a third goal, this one from Nico Schwartz. And in the final 10 minutes, Aaron Gorka made it 4-1, capping a dominant half for the Comets.

“At halftime I asked the guys to focus on their game and not focus so much on Dallas,” McFarland said. “I told them to quickly take one or two touches the way we usually do, and the guys were able to score quickly in the second half and from there we were able to build.”

Crestwood will now play in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday against Valley View, where the Comets will be looking for their fourth straight district crown.

The third-seeded Cougars went on the road in Wednesday’s other semifinal and earned a decisive 5-1 win over North Pocono.

“I expect it to be a good game, I heard Valley View is very good and they have one player in particular who is really good,” McFarland said. “We don’t have much information because we haven’t played them this year because everything was different with COVID, but the fact that they made it to the championship and only have a few losses shows that they’re a good team and well coached.”

District 2 Class 3A semifinals

Crestwood 4, Dallas 1

Dallas`1`0 — 1

Crestwood`1`3 — 4

First Half — 1. CRE Mike Zaleski (Johnny Olejnik), 32:16; 2. DAL Michael Bufalino, 12:32. Second Half — 3. CRE Nick Ruggeri (Ben Rossi), 39:31; 4. CRE Nico Schwartz, 30:48; 5. CRE Aaron Gorka (Rossi), 8:46.

Shots — DAL 6; CRE 12. Saves — DAL 8 (Brandon Banks); CRE 5 (Cole Kranson).