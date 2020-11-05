🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Seminary’s Evan Hromisin (16) kicks the ball away from Lake-Lehman defender Benjamin Wnuk during Wednesday night’s District 2 Class 2A boys soccer semifinal game.

Wyoming Seminary’s Luke Johns reacts after scoring the second goal in the first half for the Blue Knights against Lake-Lehman on Wednesday night.

KINGSTON — There was no need for last-second dramatics like a few days earlier. Wyoming Seminary made sure of that.

The Blue Knights took control with two goals late in the first half and went on to defeat Lake-Lehman 6-2 Wednesday night in a District 2 Class 2A boys soccer semifinal match.

Two-time defending champion Seminary (14-1) will host Wyoming Area (12-4-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday for the championship and a spot in the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. The game is a rematch of last year’s title contest won by Seminary 1-0.

On Monday, the top-seeded Blue Knights escaped with a 3-2 victory over eighth-seeded Scranton Prep by scoring with 17 seconds left. They came out strong Wednesday, with crisp passing leading to the first of three goals by Thomas Iskra barely 13 minutes into the game.

“Prep was a really strong team,” Seminary coach Aaron Littzi said. “They moved the ball well, and I know they had some injuries all year. They had everybody back for that game. Their record really didn’t show how good they were.”

Two minutes later, Iskra sprung Luke Johns on a breakaway for a 2-0 advantage. Johns turned around the only defender by starting right and then cutting back left to make a run straight to the goal.

Lehman, which finished 9-7, cut the deficit in half midway through the opening 40 minutes when Max Paczewski scored. The Black Knights, though, couldn’t seize the momentum.

Iskra made it 3-1 with 5:02 left until halftime, launching himself like he was shot out of a cannon to head in a crossing pass from Ryan Chun. A 35-yard liner from Jacob Gilbert made it 4-1 with 40 seconds remaining in the half.

Lehman came out strongly in the second half but misfired on a couple of early opportunities. The Black Knights outshot Seminary 16-6 after the break, yet Seminary was able to build on its three-goal lead.

“(Seminary’s) Gavin Flanley had a brilliant game in goal,” Lehman coach Greg Gover said. “We had some shots. Their defense was great. They stopped us for the third time. But we got two goals on them today, which was the first time all season.”

The Lehman outburst to start the second half was quelled when Seminary’s Cooper Wood converted a penalty kick about 10 minutes in. Wood then assisted Iskra, who completed his hat trick with a goal with 17 minutes remaining.

Paczewski scored on a 25-yard grounder about four minutes later to complete the scoring.

The shot differential in the second half wasn’t a major concern for Seminary heading into the Wyoming Area game.

“Near the end of the game, we got a little lax defensively because we were up a little bit,” Littzi said.

Seminary defeated Wyoming Area twice during the regular season, 2-1 in overtime on Oct. 3 and 1-0 on Oct. 15.

District 2 Class 2A semifinals

Wyoming Seminary 6, Lake-Lehman 2

Lake-Lehman`1`1 — 2

Wyo. Seminary`4`2 — 6

First half: 1. WS, Thomas Iskra (Owen Rowlands), 14th minute; 2. WS, Luke Johns (Iskra), 16th; 3. LL, Max Paczewski (Cole Kaiser), 18th; 4. WS, Iskra (Ryan Chun), 35th; 5. WS, Jacob Gilbert, 40th; Second half: 6. WS, Cooper Wood (penalty kick), 51st; 7. WS, Iskra (Wood), 63rd; 8. LL, Paczewski (Kaiser), 66th.

Shots — LL 21, WS 16. Saves — LL 4 (Matthew Ash), WS 14 (Gavin Flanley). Corner kicks — LL 5, WS 3.