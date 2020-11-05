🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — A strong senior class that included five starters helped make Hazleton Area hopeful of breaking through for its first District 2 field hockey championship.

It was Honesdale and its promising freshman combination, however, that made history Wednesday night at Harman Geist Stadium.

Freshmen Rozalyn Mikulak, Rozlyn Maciejewski and Claire Campen accounted for all the scoring as the Hornets rallied past the top-seeded Cougars for a 3-2 overtime victory in the Class 3A final.

“We just can’t seem to get that gold,” said Hazleton Area coach Mary Kelly, who said consecutive championship game losses will serve as motivation for the program’s underclassmen. “We get so close.

“This is our fifth silver. We keep saying, ‘We’ll go back to work in December and try again for next year.’ ”

Honesdale could not manage a single shot or penalty corner in the first half but established immediately at the start of the second half that it was ready to turn the game around against a team it lost to 2-0 on the same field Sept. 23.

Mikulak scored twice, including the game-winner with 4:48 left in overtime, both on assists from Maciejewski.

After Mikulak rallied Honesdale once, Campen did so again with 2:30 left in regulation to force overtime.

Honesdale earned its first penalty corner 21 seconds into the second half and would have converted, but the ball never left the circle, as required, before the shot. The Hornets got three more penalty corners, all on separate surges into the circle in the first half of the third quarter and tied the game with 1:30 left.

The rally made Hazleton Area pay for being unable to score more than once while dominating the first half with seven shots, including a penalty stroke attempt that went wide.

“We struggled all season with offense and trying to score,” Kelly said. “We worked hard tonight, but Honesdale came out the second half and they just were hustling. We were, too, but we were outhustled.”

Hazleton Area (10-6) opened the scoring when Emily Ledger got to a rebound of the team’s first shot and started a process in which the Cougars patiently kept working the ball until Haylee Petroski was open on the right side to send the ball into an open cage.

The Cougars had their best stretch of the second half in immediate response to Mikulak’s first goal.

Honesdale’s Nicole Miszler made a tough save on Gabrielle Cavenas during a penalty corner in the closing seconds of the third quarter.

Brynn Newborn pressured and stole the ball near midfield, then drew two calls on Honesdale players to get Hazleton Area its last penalty corner in the fourth quarter.

The ball remained in the offensive end of the field until Cavenas put Hazleton Area back in front midway through the fourth.

Honesdale, however, was not done. The Hornets, who endured a seven-game winless streak, finished strong to improve to 4-7-2 and win in their third district title shot.

Although the team had some tough moments along the way, coach Rebecca Maciejewski said the team fulfilled a goal it had from day one.

“I have a very special group of seniors and a talented group of freshmen,” she said of the newcomers that include her daughter. “When I thought about combining the two of those and got to see their chemistry build in the first two weeks, this was a realistic goal for us.”

The youngsters took center stage on the winning penalty corner.

Mikulak inserted the ball and went directly to the left post. Campen slid a pass to Maciejewski high in the right side of the circle and she sent the ball diagonally through the circle for Mikulak’s winning redirection.

“I just tried to keep my stick down and watch for the ball popping up,” Mikulak said.

When she finished the play, Mikulak dealt a crushing blow to the Hazleton Area players, who needed time to console each other before leaving the field and collecting the silver medals.

“They set the bar very high with how to play, very intensely while learning the basics and executing,” Kelly said.

District 2 Class 3A championship

Honesdale 3, Hazleton Area 2

Honesdale`0`0`1`1`1 — 3

Hazleton Area`1`0`0`1`0 — 2

First Quarter – 1. HAZ, Haylee Petroski 4:40. Third Quarter – 2. HON, Rozalyn Mikulak (Rozlyn Maciejewski) 1:30. Fourth Quarter – 3. HAZ, Gabrielle Cavenas 7:30; 4. HON, Claire Campen 2:30. Overtime – Mikulak (Maciejewski). 4:48.

Shots on goal – HON 11, HAZ 9. Saves – HON 5 (Nicole Miszler), HAZ 6 (Elaina Ashman). Penalty corners – HON 10, HAZ 4.