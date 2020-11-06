🔊 Listen to this

BERWICK – The Berwick girls volleyball team had already made history when it won the Wyoming Valley Conference title last week.

The Bulldogs made more by putting a near miss from a year ago behind them.

Berwick remained undefeated Thursday when Cecelia Isenberg and Sarah Steeber provided 13 kills each during a 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 sweep of visiting Athens in the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional championship match.

It was the first district and/or subregional championship for the team, which was upset as the top seed a year ago.

“It was really exciting because we got here last year, too,” said Isenberg, a 6-foot sophomore, who finished the championship-deciding point at the net where she did damage all throughout the match. “We were in the same position, but we lost in the end in this match.”

A more-experienced Western Wayne team pulled out the five-set victory for its first title in the 2019 match.

“We couldn’t pull through, but this year, we did, which was relieving,” Isenberg said.

The WVC championship, clinched on the final night of the regular season, was also the first for Berwick.

“I definitely knew we had a chance to do this,” Berwick coach Sarah Warner said of the dual championships, “but it’s a lot different between having a chance and actually being able to put a pull season together and pull it off.”

The Bulldogs got contributions from many different directions.

Morgan Nevel set up Isenberg and Steeber with 28 assists and 11 digs.

Camille Pinterich’s 15 service points included six aces, and she also contributed 18 digs.

Erin Hess added nine digs, six service points and two aces. Deserah McMillan made three blocks. Glorimar Guzman had four digs and four service points.

Along with dominating at the net, Isenberg and Steeber did more. Isenberg had nine points, five digs and four blocks. Steeber had 11 digs.

“Having such power and versatility at the net is extremely important to us, but we have so many great passers in the back row, making sure that we can get the ball to our setter and make that happen,” Warner said.

Western Wayne won last year’s title as the third seed, beating the top two seeds.

Athens, a seventh seed, was trying to complete a sweep of the tournament’s top three seeds.

The Bulldogs, however, never let the Wildcats get started while instead completing a sweep by the top seeds of the four district and subregional championships this fall.

Isenberg and Steeber each had two kills in the last six points of the first set as Berwick took nine of the last 12 points to pull away.

The second set was tied as late as 9-9, but Berwick ran off 10 straight points – the last nine with Pinterich serving – for a 23-11 lead.

Athens led after the midway point of the third set, but Berwick scored 11 of the match’s last 14 points to secure the title.

“Being in that position last year definitely prepared us for this year,” Warner said. “We had our wits about us a bit more than last year.

“When there was pressure and it was a back-and-forth game, we knew how to persevere.”

Berwick advances to the state Class 3A tournament and will play at the District 3 champion in the Nov. 14 quarterfinals.