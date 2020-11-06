🔊 Listen to this

The teacher beat the pupil twice last year, but the pupil appears to have the upper hand when Dallas travels to Crestwood at 7 p.m. Friday to decide the District 2 Class 4A football championship.

Dallas coach Rich Mannello has a fondness for Crestwood coach Ryan Arcangeli. When Mannello was the head coach at King’s College, his center was Arcangeli. Dallas got the best of Crestwood twice last year, 42-0 during the regular season and 37-16 in the D2-4A playoffs as part of the Mountaineers’ march to the PIAA Class 4A championship game.

The roles are reversed this time. Dallas (4-3) brings a young team into the game, while Crestwood (7-0) has experience on both sides of the ball.

“They’re an undefeated football team and Arc does a great job. He’s one of mine,” Mannello said. “I love him to death and he does it the right way. The program is weight room centered, doing things the right way.”

And, of course, Arcangeli knows Mannello’s attention to details and will make certain his Comets don’t look past Dallas.

“We have one helluva challenge ahead of us with a team that knows us very well, with a coach that knows me very well and I understand that,” Arcangeli said. “But at the end of the day, it’s not coaches it’s players.”

Dallas clinched its third trip to the D2-4A championship game with a 14-7 victory over Berwick last Friday. Mannello said the game was the first time his team was close to being back to full strength.

“We were averaging 18 to 20 kids out and then back in,” Mannello said. “It was just back and forth all the time, and the seniors held everything together. We didn’t have to cut a drill, we didn’t have to shorten a practice. We just went normal practice and that’s all on the seniors.”

A couple seniors — Ben Fife and RJ Wren — had big roles against Berwick. Fife saved the victory with an interception at the Dallas 5-yard line with 28 seconds left. Wren didn’t have a strong night passing, but did run for two second-half touchdowns to erase a 7-0 halftime deficit. He also had an interception.

Crestwood enters off a 20-17 overtime win against previously unbeaten Lake-Lehman. The Comets didn’t score until there was 4:44 left in regulation. However, they moved the ball fairly well and were in the red zone twice in their first five possessions using the running of Jimmy Hawley. A holding penalty gummed things up the first time and the other ended with a missed field goal.

The offense also received a big boost from senior quarterback Ryan Petrosky, who connected with Paul Feisel on passes of 32 yards on the first scoring drive and 40 yards on the other.

Both teams were unable to complete their eight-game schedules because of COVID-19. Dallas had its opener with Tunkhannock scratched, while Crestwood didn’t get to play Hanover Area on Oct. 23.

The winner plays the District 4 champion – either Jersey Shore (7-0) or Shamokin (5-3) – next weekend in the PIAA Class 4A state quarterfinals.